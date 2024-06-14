What is a Dividend Trap? Here's What You Should Know

Have you ever been offered a deal that sounded too good to be true? Everyone likes to find a bargain, but if the price or terms are overly generous, it sends a warning sign to our scam radar. What’s the catch? Why would this benefit the person offering the deal?

In markets, prices tend to be efficient, but that doesn’t mean every asset is valued correctly. Stock prices can get disconnected from business reality, as can the dividends companies pay shareholders. A dividend trap occurs when a high yield masks underlying problems, and investors buy shares expecting consistent income only to have the stock price and dividend payout decline over time.

How to Identify a Dividend Trap

Dividends aren’t fixed like the interest rate on a mortgage; companies can choose to increase or decrease them at any time. The best dividend-paying companies attempt to keep payouts steady or gradually increase yearly. A high yield doesn’t necessarily mean an unsustainable obligation, but there are some red flags to look for whenever you spot a dividend that seems too good to be true.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

High Yield Comparison

Certain companies, like utilities or consumer staples, tend to pay higher dividend yields than other stock sectors due to the nature of their businesses. Unlike tech or pharma, utilities don’t reinvest in new projects or research, so they return more profits to shareholders through dividends. That’s why comparing stock dividends within industries or sectors is crucial. Stocks like utilities can sustain a much higher dividend payout than capital-craving tech firms. If you think a dividend is unsustainable, compare it to other industry peers and not the market as a whole.

Earnings and Payout Ratios

Dividend payouts come from the company’s profit pool, so monitoring earnings and ensuring the company makes enough cash to keep the payouts coming is imperative. Examining earnings trends and specific financial ratios is a good technique for spotting dividend traps. For example, if a dividend-paying company announces poor earnings and guidance, you’ll want to look at the financial data and ensure the payout isn’t becoming a burden. The Dividend Payout Ratio (DPR) measures the percentage of company profits going toward dividend obligations. If this number exceeds 100%, the dividend is on thin ice.

Debt and Cash Reserves

Companies have other obligations besides paying dividends to shareholders, and having too much strain on the balance sheet can negatively affect future payouts. Debt levels and cash reserves are two numbers to stay on top of here. Although there could be reasonable explanations for expanding debt or dwindling cash reserves, when these figures are both heading the wrong way, it might be a sign that the company is dipping into different sources to fund dividend payouts. A company that uses debt to fund dividend payments likely won’t be able to sustain the practice for long.

Why It's Important for Investors to Understand Dividend Traps

A dividend trap can be devastating for an unprepared investor. Dividend investing is a conservative strategy with a goal of steady income and capital preservation, not market-beating returns. However, a dividend trap can damage an investment plan on two sides: the loss of dividend income and the decline of portfolio value as the stock drops along with the dividend.

A high dividend yield is alluring and offers investors a false sense of security. Consistently high income is tempting, but high yields can indicate deteriorating financial health within the firm. Because so much cash is required to sustain the dividend, business growth opportunities are tabled, and the company continues to circle the drain.

Eventually, the dividend will become too much for the overburdened company and it will be forced to cut or eliminate the payout. Companies never want heavy dividend cuts because it shows the balance sheet was mismanaged and breaks trust with investors. Unexpected dividend cuts can hinder financial plans, especially those depending on a fixed income.

Finally, dividend traps don’t just affect yields and payouts. The market doesn’t take kindly to companies that slash dividends, and the stock price usually gets bludgeoned whenever a dividend cut or elimination is announced. Those in the dividend trap now have to worry about a lack of payouts and a portfolio that’s losing value.

How to Avoid Dividend Traps

Now that you understand the dividend trap, it's time to build a defense system against it. Some will be less obvious than others, but it's vital to understand fundamental analysis and how to read financial statements and data.

Fundamental Analysis

Research should be the first step in any investment plan, and a fundamental analysis of dividend-paying companies can tell you about the security and strength of the payout. Reviewing company balance sheets, income statements, and earnings reports will not only give hints about the overall state of the business but also help you find out where the dividend money comes from. Is the company paying the dividend with a manageable portion of its profits, or are they borrowing money to satisfy the payout? You may have uncovered a dividend trap if the answer is the latter. You can search for companies based on dividend yield using MarketBeat's dividend screener.

Industry Yield Comparison

Investors are always trying to source an outlier, a company that will outperform expectations and provide exponential gains. However, when it comes to dividend investing, an outlier might be a red flag that requires further inspection. For example, if you’re investing in a sector that averages a 4% dividend yield and find a company in that industry paying 11%, you probably didn’t discover a hidden gem the rest of the market missed. Instead, further research into that company will likely show an unsustainable payout ratio and a probable dividend trap.

Review of Financial Health

History can also be a dividend investing guide. Companies with long-term sustainable dividends can fall into groups like Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings, meaning they’ve successfully raised dividend payouts for multiple decades. Knowing that a public company has a 25 or 50-year track record of raising dividend payouts provides peace of mind for income-seeking investors. Use a company’s dividend payment history and compare it with its current fundamentals. If the payout rate is sustainable and the payment amount continues to climb yearly, you may have found a stock that fits your objectives.

Getting Started with Dividend Investing

Dividend investing isn’t about finding the best-performing stocks. Yes, you’ll miss out on high-flying gains from stocks like NVIDIA Corp NASDAQ: NVDA or Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META, but outperformance isn’t the most important factor when investing for dividends. When income is the goal, slow and steady wins the race, and companies with a long history of incremental annual payout raises are often the best dividend stocks.

Dividend payers often reside in non-growth-oriented sectors like consumer staples or utilities. These companies have inelastic demand for their products, meaning consumers require the same amount each month/quarter/year regardless of economic conditions or personal financial situation. Think household cleaning products, food and beverages, and services like electricity or the internet.

Specific industries are known for high yields, but you still must examine these companies and look for potential dividend traps. Make sure the payout ratio is sustainable compared to industry peers, review company balance sheets and statements and examine the history of the dividend itself. Starting with well-established companies like the Dividend Kings is probably your best bet if you’re new to dividend investing.

If It Sounds Too Good to be True, Don’t Invest

Dividend traps can be investment plan destroyers since you lose the quarterly income from the dividend payout and likely lose portfolio value when the dividend is cut, and the stock price follows it down. Proper research is the best way to avoid these traps, and thankfully, there are some obvious warning signs that a dividend payout could be in trouble. Use data like the payout ratio, average industry yield and financial statements to make informed investment decisions.

Improve Your Investing Strategy with MarketBeat

Dividend investing requires plenty of research, but that doesn’t mean it's overwhelming. MarketBeat has plenty of tools and screeners to help you find the best dividend-paying stocks for your portfolio.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here