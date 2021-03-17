2 Alt Fuel Stocks For Your Watchlst

Texas

California

Greece

UK

Mr. Few

7 Undervalued Stocks That Deserve More Attention

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?



From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.



But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.



However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.



In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.



And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.

View the "7 Undervalued Stocks That Deserve More Attention".