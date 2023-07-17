More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
S&P 500   4,505.42
DOW   34,509.03
QQQ   379.07
3 Dividend Stocks That Still Make Sense in 2023
Why 2023 Could Kick Off a "Cash Frenzy" in Stocks (Ad)
How the NASDAQ 100 Special Rebalancing Will Hurt Performance
2 Penny Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid
Why 2023 Could Kick Off a "Cash Frenzy" in Stocks (Ad)
United Health Stock Is Flying, It May Only Be The Beginning
China's economy misses growth forecasts, raising the odds of more support for its tepid recovery
Why 2023 Could Kick Off a "Cash Frenzy" in Stocks (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares retreat after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Persian Gulf states seeking funds for ailing economy
2 Penny Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

Mon., July 17, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Penny stocks

Key Points

  • Penny stocks are becoming attractive as the market sentiment moves from risk-off to risk-on.
  • FuelCell (FCEL): With governments putting money into clean energy, FuelCell is a hydrogen stock to watch closely.
  • SoundHound (SOUN): The company is carving out a niche in the broad AI space. 
  • Opendoor (OPEN): There may be better days ahead for OPEN stock, but investors should wait for the housing market to recover. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy

Market sentiment is turning from risk-off to risk-on. As this shift happens, penny stocks are gaining traction.  

Penny stocks are commonly defined as stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. Because of their low outstanding share value, penny stocks almost always carry small market capitalizations.  

The allure of penny stocks is easy to see. A little investment can go a long way. But penny stocks are also loaded with risk. For starters, because they have a small market cap, these stocks have less liquidity than other stocks.  

The low price is also a Catch-22. Because of their low price, institutional investors largely avoid these stocks. But without the backing of institutions, it’s extremely difficult for retail investors to move the price higher.  

Additionally, many of these stocks receive little to no coverage from the analyst community. Retail investors are literally on their own. Add in the fact that many of these companies are not profitable, and you can understand why penny stocks are only for risk-tolerant investors.  

But if you have some speculative cash to invest, some penny stocks have a place in your portfolio. In this article, you’ll get two penny stocks to consider buying and one that you should avoid.  

Penny Stock to Buy: FuelCell Energy 

FuelCell Energy, Inc. NASDAQ: FCEL provides hydrogen fuel cells for applications like on-site power generation, carbon capture, and hydrogen-based storage. The company’s customers include utilities, hospitals, and governments.  


Clean energy is at the beginning of what will likely be a multi-year bull cycle. And when it comes to clean energy, hydrogen is one of the cleanest options. And in 2023, governments around the world are pumping money into getting greener and cleaner. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides incentives to companies that transition to hydrogen.  

That dovetails nicely with a series of large-scale projects that FuelCell expects to come online sometime this year. That will help the top line but also move the bottom line closer to profitability.  

FCEL stock will still require patience, but with dollars beginning to match political will, the bottom may be in. FuelCell analyst ratings on MarketBeat give FCEL stock a Hold rating with a 34% price target upside.  

Penny Stock to Buy: SoundHound AI 

It’s no surprise that an artificial intelligence stock would be considered a penny stock to buy in 2023. Nevertheless, you still have to be careful with this sector. Many of these AI start-ups will not live up to the hype.  

But that doesn’t appear to be the case with SoundHound AI Inc. NASDAQ: SOUN. The company is becoming a leader in conversational AI technology. This is distinct from generative AI in that it looks to allow AI models to process speech in a manner similar to the human brain.  

It’s not surprising that the company is partnering with the automotive industry. The company believes that, in time, 90% of all new cars will include voice assistants. SoundHound also recently contracted with Airmeez, a customer engagement platform, to develop the company’s intelligent voice assistants.  

SoundHound is not expected to show a profit until 2025. However, with $125 million in new funding secured, investors shouldn’t be overly concerned about share dilution. That should make investors feel better about buying SOUN stock at its current levels and watching it grow over time.  

Penny Stock to Avoid: Opendoor Technologies 

In many cases, a penny stock trades like a penny stock for a reason. And often, the reason is explained by the company’s business model. That’s the case with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: OPEN.  

If you’re not familiar with Opendoor, the company offers an online platform that allows homeowners to buy and sell their homes without a realtor. The concept is to simplify the real estate process.  

Putting this stock as a Sell is not an indictment of the company’s business model. It’s more an issue of the right concept at the wrong time. The housing market is plodding along, but it’s not like it was in 2020 when Opendoor went public.  

And that’s reflected in the company’s revenue. In the company’s last quarter, revenue was sharply lower on a year-over-year basis. Opendoor is not profitable, so there’s no price-to-earnings ratio to look at, but the company’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is far below the sector average and may have a further fall.  

Opendoor analyst ratings on MarketBeat do give OPEN stock a Hold rating with the potential for a stock price gain of approximately 19%. That would put it just above the $5 mark. But without a firm housing outlook, there are better options.  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
1.8023 of 5 stars		$2.21-6.8%N/A-6.70Hold$2.96
SoundHound AI (SOUNW)
0 of 5 stars		$0.75-8.4%N/AN/AN/A
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)
1.7374 of 5 stars		$4.44-8.1%N/A-1.89Hold$5.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

