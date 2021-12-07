S&P 500   4,591.67
DOW   35,227.03
QQQ   386.20
3 Reasons to Sign Up for DocuSign Stock
Adobe Stock is Ready to Rock
India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs
Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
eHealth Stock May Be Cheap Here
S&P 500   4,591.67
DOW   35,227.03
QQQ   386.20
3 Reasons to Sign Up for DocuSign Stock
Adobe Stock is Ready to Rock
India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs
Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
eHealth Stock May Be Cheap Here
S&P 500   4,591.67
DOW   35,227.03
QQQ   386.20
3 Reasons to Sign Up for DocuSign Stock
Adobe Stock is Ready to Rock
India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs
Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
eHealth Stock May Be Cheap Here
S&P 500   4,591.67
DOW   35,227.03
QQQ   386.20
3 Reasons to Sign Up for DocuSign Stock
Adobe Stock is Ready to Rock
India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs
Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC
eHealth Stock May Be Cheap Here

3 Consumer Staples Stocks to Consider for 2022

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | Sean Sechler
3 Consumer Staples Stocks to Consider for 2022

These Are the Top Consumer Staples Stocks for 2022

As the year winds down, it’s always a good idea for investors to start thinking about the areas of the market that they might want to target going forward. After a recent bout of volatility and plenty of question marks to consider about the market heading into 2022, it might make sense to look at adding some more conservative stocks to your portfolio. Specifically, consumer staples stocks could be a smart sector to focus on, as these companies offer stable earnings and extra income in the form of dividends.

Consumer staples are considered to be more defensive than many other areas of the market since they offer what are considered “staple goods”, which is certainly appealing after seeing some of the recent carnage in high growth stocks. It’s also worth noting that money has recently been rotating into the sector, which could be a sign that investors are flocking to safety and out of riskier assets, a trend that could continue next year.

If you are interested in some of the best consumer staples names to consider for 2022, check out these 3 stocks below:

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) 

When it comes to owning consumer staples stocks, investors should focus on successful companies with products that are sold all over the world and see continuous demand. That’s the case with McDonald’s Corporation, which is the largest fast-food restaurant company in the world and a market-leading consumer staples stock trading around its all-time highs. The company faced a lot of challenges during the pandemic, but investors should feel confident that McDonald’s is adapting well to how the quick-serve restaurant industry and consumer preferences continue to evolve.

For example, McDonald’s has invested heavily in expanding its digital presence and has rolled out a mobile application and self-order kiosks in certain restaurants. The company also has expanded its delivery capabilities, with home delivery available in roughly 80% of McDonald’s locations. While some investors might be worried about rising commodity costs and supply chain issues, the fact that McDonald’s recently raised its menu prices by 6% should help to ease those concerns. Finally, a 2.21% dividend yield and the fact that McDonald's is a dividend aristocrat make it the type of core holding that investors can rely on for years to come.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP)

Another impressive consumer staples stock that investors should have their eye on in 2022 is PespiCo. As a major international producer of branded beverage and snack food products, this company offers defensive qualities and organic sales growth upside in the coming years. With plenty of recognizable brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Quaker, along with a strong manufacturing and distribution network, this is a business model that investors can count on through thick and thin. PepsiCo recently reported Q3 revenue of $20.2 billion, up 11.6% year-over-year, which is certainly impressive given that the company has increased its prices.

While some investors might think that Pepsi is all about beverages, it’s important to note that the company’s snack food brands Frito-Lay and Quaker account for over half of the company’s sales. Orders from restaurants, stadiums, and more should also rebound strongly in 2022 as the impacts of the pandemic continue to wane. There’s also a lot to like about the company’s strong balance sheet, as PepsiCo ended Q3 with $6.5 billion in cash and short-term investments. Finally, a 2.61% dividend yield and the company’s goal of $1 billion in annual cost savings and productivity gains through 2023 make this consumer staples stock sweeter than your favorite soft drink.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Beer, wine, and spirits are more great examples of the type of product that has stable demand year in and year out. It’s safe to say that America loves booze, which makes Constellation Brands a great company to look at as we head into the new year. It’s the largest multi-category alcohol supplier in the United States and also an intriguing play on the future of the cannabis industry, as Constellation Brands has a stake in Canopy Growth Corporation, the largest cannabis producer in Canada.

While the company missed its Q2 EPS consensus estimates, investors should be impressed by the fact that Constellation’s Q2 comparable sales increased by 5% to $2.37 billion. The company’s beer segment was a big contributor to this boost and could be a strong growth driver in 2022 and beyond. It’s also worth noting that Constellation Brands has a dominant market position in Mexican beer imports, which includes Modelo Especial, the second-largest U.S. beer brand by total sales. Constellation Brands stock recently reclaimed the 200-day moving average, which could be a great entry point for long-term investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Constellation Brands right now?

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
McDonald's (MCD)3.2$255.79+2.6%2.16%26.37Buy$267.55
PepsiCo (PEP)3.1$166.42+1.0%2.58%28.35Hold$162.77
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.