DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

What are some of the qualities that make a stock have monster potential? It typically starts with strong fundamentals like outstanding sales or revenue growth. Disruptive or innovative products are another tell-tale sign to look out for. Heavy accumulation should catch your eye as well, as it usually signals that institutional investors are piling on exposure. Finally, seeking out relative strength and stocks that hold up well during market weakness can be another signal of a potential monster in the making.With that in mind, several growth stocks meet the characteristics mentioned above and could be strong buying opportunities for investors to consider. These stocks have all held up well during the recent market weakness and might emerge as leaders in the coming weeks.Here are 3 growth stocks with monster potential to check out now:There are quite a few cloud computing companies that have monster potential given how many companies are pursuing digital transformations, but DigitalOcean Holdings stands out in a sea of software stock competitors for a few reasons. First, the fact that the company offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses means it’s serving an area of the market that larger cloud providers tend to ignore. These smaller companies typically will only need a few cloud-based applications and prefer simplicity over the raw computing power of a provider like Amazon Web Services, which means DigitalOcean has a great opportunity to carve out its own space in a niche market.Additionally, DigitalOcean is a company worth looking at thanks to its accelerating revenue growth, as it reported Q2 revenue of $103.8 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year, versus Q1 revenue of $93.7 million, up 29% year-over-year. With a net dollar retention rate up 113% in Q2 as well, it’s clear that this company has developed a cloud computing product that is keeping its customers coming back for more. The stock has rallied over 100% year-to-date and could be on its way to $100 a share sooner rather than later, so consider adding shares of this growth stock now.The next company on our list just reported record bookings in its first-quarter earnings report and provides equipment that plays a critical role in one of the most in-demand industries in the world, which is a big reason why it has the makings of a monster stock. Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, and manufactures test and burn-in equipment that is used in the semiconductor industry. This equipment essentially helps companies to detect early failures in their semiconductor devices, which is particularly important in the automotive and mobility integrated circuit markets.The company generated net sales of $5.6 million in Q1, up 181% year-over-year, and saw its bookings reach a record $20.7 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems also boosted its annual guidance by approximately 80%, another big positive for investors to consider. The bottom line here is that this company has a massive opportunity to outperform in the coming years when you consider the high-growth markets like electric vehicles, 5G, and 3D sensing that the company serves. After a very favorable reaction to the company’s latest earnings report and strong signs of accumulation over the last few weeks, this is absolutely one to watch going forward.The amount of ways that mobile devices have changed the way we go about our daily lives is truly remarkable. Almost everyone on the planet today has a smartphone or tablet, and if they don’t, there’s a good chance they are in the market for one. That’s why adding shares of AppLovin , a company that provides software solutions for mobile app developers to help them grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their apps, could be a very intelligent move.Mobile applications have opened up an entirely new world of opportunities for advertising, and AppLovin’s three solutions all offer something different for developers to take advantage of. AppDiscovery matches advertiser demand with publisher supply, MAX is an in-app bidding software, and Compass is an analytics software tool that helps developers maximize their results. AppLovin also just announced that it will acquire MoPub fromfor approximately $1 billion. MoPub provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers around the world and could be a great fit for AppLovin’s marketing software suite. The stock jumped on absolutely massive volume following the news, and the acquisition could be a catalyst that sends this growth stock a lot higher in the coming weeks.

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article