S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar

Thu., March 2, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Taiwanese chipmaker Unitedmicroelectronics typically pays a once-a-year dividend.
  • Pennsylvania-based REIT Gaming & Leisure Properties is issuing a special dividend following the sale of the Tropicana in Las Vegas.
  • Banco Santander Mexico pays once a year. It announces dividends at its shareholder meeting, scheduled for March 31. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than United Microelectronics

High-Yield Dividend Stocks

A high dividend yield can be an attractive feature, as it’s a way of gauging a stock’s dividend payout relative to its price. Some of the highest yields can be found in oil-and-gas master limited partnerships and tanker companies, but you can also get high yields from many other sectors and industries.

For example, S&P 500 stocks paying high dividends represent a range of industries. Those stocks, and their annualized yields, include: 

There are others in that group of high-yielding large caps, but that gives you an idea of the breadth of industries that pay a notable portion of profits out to shareholders. 

But sometimes, some high-yielding companies don’t get much attention but could be worthwhile portfolio additions. 


United Microelectronics

One such stock is United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE: UMC), a Taiwan-based company that makes wafers for telecom, consumer electronics, memory, and personal computing applications. 

The stock currently has an annualized yield of 8.60%. 

Unlike many U.S. companies that pay a quarterly dividend, like clockwork, United Microelectronics has historically paid once a year, but sometimes pays an additional special dividend. Its dividends have historically been paid in July or August, with the most recent payout occurring in July 2022. 

Of course, there’s no guarantee that managers will declare a dividend again this year. However, given the company’s history of profitability, it’s reasonable to believe a dividend may be approved at this year’s annual shareholders' meeting, as was the case last year

One caveat: Revenue has decreased in recent quarters as inventory correction within the semiconductor industry normalized after the pandemic-era chip shortages. As a result, Wall Street sees a profit decline this year, which may reduce the dividend payout.

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. 

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a Pennsylvania-based real estate and investment trust that acquires real property assets leased to gaming operators. It has a portfolio of 59 properties in 18 U.S. states. 

The company’s annual dividend yield is 5.3%. 

GLPI reported second-quarter results on February 23, earning $0.94 a share on revenue of $336.4 million, up 11% and 13%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. 

It declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.72 per share and a special dividend of $0.25 per share related to the sale of the Tropicana building in Las Vegas.

After breaking out of a cup-with-handle base on November 30, the stock has shown choppy trade on a daily chart, but that is smoothed on a weekly view, which reveals rangebound trade between $49.62 and $54.46 in the past three months. That kind of sideways trade can be a precursor to a fresh rally, often with a new earnings report as a catalyst. 

Banco Santander Mexico

Banco Santander Mexico SA (NYSE: BSMX) has a market capitalization of $9 billion, putting it in mid-cap territory. The stock has an annual dividend yield of 9.1%. 

The bank holding company, which operates more than 1,300 branches throughout Mexico, reported fourth-quarter results on February 2. The company earned $0.24 per share, up 26% from the year-earlier quarter. Revenue came in at $2.473 billion, up 50% from a year ago.

Revenue has accelerated in the past four quarters. When interest rates are rising, banks tend to bring in more revenue, as they can lend money for higher rates. 

As with United Microelectronics, this is a non-U.S. company that must adhere to its home country laws, when it comes to dividend payouts. According to the company, “Under Mexican law, dividends may only be paid from retained earnings resulting from the relevant year or prior years’ results.” the bank last paid a dividend in July 2022.

The company announces dividends in the annual shareholders’ The payment of dividends is discussed in the shareholders’ meeting, which is scheduled for March 31.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Microelectronics (UMC)
2.1678 of 5 stars		$8.32+0.7%N/A7.11HoldN/A
Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
2.6128 of 5 stars		$54.64+1.4%5.16%20.31Buy$56.60
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)
1.7288 of 5 stars		$6.75-0.4%8.15%7.03Hold$6.00
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
2.8492 of 5 stars		$209.80+2.1%2.10%6.75Moderate Buy$269.11
Altria Group (MO)
1.7102 of 5 stars		$46.46+0.7%8.09%14.56Hold$47.13
V.F. (VFC)
2.2552 of 5 stars		$26.29+4.8%7.76%24.57Hold$32.56
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.0127 of 5 stars		$38.41+0.3%6.80%7.59Hold$47.63
Newell Brands (NWL)
0 of 5 stars		$14.39-0.3%6.39%28.22N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

