3 Hot Penny Stocks On The Verge Of Serious Growth

These Penny Stocks Could See Exponential Growth In 2021
Today’s trio of Penny Stocks
may cost more than a dollar but that doesn’t mean they don’t offer the same value as their "cheaper" counterparts. What we have today are three company’s that, for one reason or another, are on the verge of major transformations that mean increasing revenue and a path to accelerating growth. The key takeaway in all cases is that these companies are well-positioned in regards to their industry, have secular tailwinds to drive them, and present attractive takeover targets for larger companies.
Select Interior Concepts Is Set Up For Robust Gains In 2021
Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC
) may not seem like it’s doing so well but don’t let the headline figures fool you. The company’s $144.2 million in revenue for the 4th quarter is down more than expected and coupled with an unexpected loss but there are underlying factors at play you need to know about. The company recently began a major overhaul that began with a new CEO, extended to other c-suite changes, and is resulting in a business transformation that is narrowing focus and widening markets. As a major distributor and installer of consumer-focused housing products ie flooring, countertops, cabinets, and other finish/trim items we feel this company is perfectly positioned for the housing boom
and working hard to capitalize on its position.
Mr. Varner concluded, “The combination of positive industry indicators supporting our growth, an enhanced leadership team, new initiatives to drive incremental growth combined with cost savings gives us confidence in our estimate of guidance around Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $54 million to $58 million for 2021.”
Resonant Technology Advances 5G Technology
When we ran across Resonant Technology (NASDAQ:RESN
) our team felt a little thrill because this company could easily become the next hot growth story in the tech space. Resonant Technology, you see, makes highly advanced RF filter products that are extremely useful in things like 5G, the IoT, connected devices
, electric vehicles, and specifically self-driving automobiles. The 4th quarter revenue is an example of what we mean. The company’s revenue accelerated by 30% on strength in all end markets and there is momentum going into 2021.
“Our revenue growth of over 330% to a record $3.2 million in 2020 is a direct result of our technology gaining traction within the smartphone, Wi-Fi, and automotive markets,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “Most importantly, our flagship XBAR® RF filter technology, which is ideally suited to meet the complex challenges of next-generation, ultra-fast 5G networks, continues to be validated by our strategic partner – the world’s largest RF filter manufacturer ... we believe Resonant remains the only company in the world that can provide RF filter solutions that, by design, natively meet the increasingly complex RF performance requirements for mobile and non-mobile applications.”
Agenus Inc To Begin Sales Of First Product
Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN
) is on the verge of a major transformation as well. The company’s first product is about to get its final approvals before commercialization
. Once completed, the company will not only have a revenue stream it can count on but a pipeline of products that should ensure future growth. The company is working on a number of products but the two most important now are the iNKT treatment for COVID-19 and a drug for colorectal cancer that is entering a phase II trial.
Garo Armen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Agenus. “We expect 2021 to be even more impactful (than 2020), with the expected completion of our balstilimab monotherapy BLA filing in the first half. This filing, followed by an anticipated commercialization, will provide a solid foundation to support the development of our next-generation pipeline. Our best-in-class pipeline reveals true differentiation potential, notably our next-generation anti-CTLA-4 AGEN1181 and our anti-TIGIT bispecific AGEN1777.”
