3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List 

S&P 500   3,971.27
DOW   32,394.25
QQQ   307.12
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Buffett's company owns nearly 24% of Occidental Petroleum
S&P 500   3,971.27
DOW   32,394.25
QQQ   307.12
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Buffett's company owns nearly 24% of Occidental Petroleum
S&P 500   3,971.27
DOW   32,394.25
QQQ   307.12
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Buffett's company owns nearly 24% of Occidental Petroleum
S&P 500   3,971.27
DOW   32,394.25
QQQ   307.12
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Buffett's company owns nearly 24% of Occidental Petroleum

3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List 

Wed., March 29, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Home Depot gets downgraded, but analysts rate it a Buy with a double-digit upside. 
  • Zscaler hit bottom and could gain 50% upon reversal. 
  • Devon Energy is a value at these levels. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Home Depot

stocks to buy

Marketbeat’s stock screening tools are a great place to find interesting stock plays, including the screen for Most Downgrades Stocks. Stocks with downgrades can signal many things, and one of them is when to buy. That’s right. A high-flying stock or stock with high-flying expectations will often return to more reasonable levels with a downgrade or 2.

If the resulting trend leaves the analysts' community bullish, but with a slightly lessened expectation for upside, you have a candidate for a winning investment. When you filter those candidates for market leaders, growth industries or under-valued dividend payers, the odds of finding a great investment increase exponentially. 

Home Depot Slumped On Tepid Results, But ... 

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) had a tepid quarter relative to expectations, resulting in a round of price target reductions. The takeaway from the report is that business will be flattish this year, which is saying a lot given the growth of the last few. That aside, the 29 analysts covering HD continue to rate the stock a Buy and see an upside for investors.

The consensus target of $331 is about 18% above the current price action, and even the low price target is above the action, so there is a floor in sight. As for the trend, the analysts' target has been steady since the post-release wave of downgrades that landed this stock on the Most Downgraded list. 

Home Depot isn’t a value compared to competitor Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), but it pays more in dividends. The stock yields double Lowe’s payout, which makes it a compelling buy for income investors. This could be why the institutions have been adding to their holdings and have their company ownership near 70%.

Shares of Home Depot failed to break out of their range following the Q4 report, but the range is intact. The market is drifting lower but will likely find support in the $260 to $270 range. Longer term, consolidation at these levels will get the stock back to its trend by next year. 

home depot stock chart

ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal

Shares of ZScaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have been pressured by fear of slowing growth, which was proved false by results across the cybersecurity industry. The stock is bottoming and has an attractive upside potential, although the analysts are weighing on the action now. The stock received 16 downgrades and price target reductions in the last 90 days, with the sentiment and consensus target moving lower. 

The takeaway is that sentiment is pegged at a Moderate Buy with a low price target that implies at least a 5% upside for the stock. The consensus target is closer to 50% above the price action and consistent with the growth outlook. Zscaler is slowing but to still-high double-digit levels that could reaccelerate with economic recovery. The overreaching theme within results across the tech industry is that tech adoption is ongoing, and large corporations are leading the charge. The more we lean on tech, the more we will be forced to lead on cybersecurity. 

zscaler stock chart

Devon Energy: Follow The Oil Price 

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) garnered a spot on the Most Downgraded list primarily for oil prices. Lower oil prices mean less earnings, but oil prices are bottoming. The price of oil shows support at the $70 level that could keep it at current levels if it does not move higher in the 2nd half of the year. Regarding Devon analysts, they are lowering their expectations but rate the stock a Buy with at least 6% of upside, and closer to 50% is on the table. The next earnings report is due in late May. The analysts are expecting a pullback in revenue that may not come. 

devon energy stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Devon Energy (DVN)
3.1457 of 5 stars		$48.57+1.0%1.65%5.33Moderate Buy$71.95
Zscaler (ZS)
2.5644 of 5 stars		$110.25-1.4%N/A-48.14Moderate Buy$170.14
Home Depot (HD)
2.6453 of 5 stars		$280.82-0.2%2.98%16.84Moderate Buy$331.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There

Home Depot's fourth-quarter earnings report and the subsequent sell-off in the market led to speculation about interest rates in the coming months.

Recent Videos

March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: