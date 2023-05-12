S&P 500   4,125.46 (-0.12%)
3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends

Fri., May 12, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • The Fed's latest U.S. Recession Probabilities model has the odds of the country entering a negative growth period at 68%.
  • For the long-term investor bunkering down for a recession, rotating to recession-proof sectors makes sense.
  • Kimberly-Clark's products are a model of steady sales growth throughout the ups and downs of the economic cycle.
  • Johnson & Johnson has long proven to be a winning buy-and-hold investment for the growth and income investor.
  • Technically, there’s no such thing as a recession-proof stock, but Coke is about as close as it gets.
  • All three of these names are members of the Dividend King family. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
2.5434 of 5 stars		$143.88+0.1%3.28%24.64Hold$134.45
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.7171 of 5 stars		$161.38+0.2%2.80%33.76Hold$173.00
Coca-Cola (KO)
2.3301 of 5 stars		$63.88+0.0%2.88%28.02Moderate Buy$67.80
PepsiCo (PEP)
2.3563 of 5 stars		$195.67+0.2%2.59%41.19Hold$190.25
Procter & Gamble (PG)
2.5349 of 5 stars		$154.88+0.3%2.43%26.98Moderate Buy$162.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

