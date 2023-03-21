3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends

S&P 500   3,951.57
DOW   32,244.58
QQQ   305.97
5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes 
GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
S&P 500   3,951.57
DOW   32,244.58
QQQ   305.97
5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes 
GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
S&P 500   3,951.57
DOW   32,244.58
QQQ   305.97
5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes 
GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
S&P 500   3,951.57
DOW   32,244.58
QQQ   305.97
5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes 
GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings 
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?

3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends

Tue., March 21, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Small-cap stocks that pay attractive dividends are opportunities hiding in plain sigh for investors. 
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping is likely to outperform the market if dry bulk demand increases as China reopens. 
  • SunCoke Energy is a coal company that can profit from the move towards renewable energy.  
  • Flex LNG will remain a key player as global demand for liquefied natural gas continues to rise.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Eagle Bulk Shipping

small-cap dividend stocks

It’s no secret to many investors that some of the largest gains come from investing in small-cap stocks. These stocks can get overlooked because of their market capitalization. But that would be a mistake. Historical patterns show that frequently small-cap stocks are the ones that perform the strongest coming out of bear markets. 

Don’t be mistaken, it’s no time to unequivocally say the bear market is over. It’s possible that stocks have one or more legs to fall. But even if that’s the case, there are opportunities in the market. One of those opportunities is in dividend stocks. 

Dividend stocks help investors weather a bear market because they provide regular income that boosts your total return. And right now, there are several small-cap stocks that are offering attractive dividend yields that are above the industry average.  

This Company Will Benefit as Supply Chains Continue to Unravel 

Eagle Buik Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) is a holding company that transports dry bulk cargo with its fleet of container ships. The company has an attractive dividend yield of 5.40% and has a 15% payout ratio. 

EGLE stock is down 29% since reporting disappointing earnings on March 2, 2023. The miss by 25% on earnings was the most alarming. One concern is that demand for goods will continue to decrease. The latest retail sales numbers suggest that consumers are already beginning to shift from buying stuff to buying experiences. On the other hand, Eagle is beginning to see dry bulk costs rise as China reopens. 


But at this point, the analyst community remains bullish on the stock. Analysts tracked by MarketBeat give the stock a consensus price target of $74.71 which is a 61% gain from the stock’s current price. 

A Contrarian Play on Renewable Energy 

The next stock on this list is SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC). SunCoke is engaged in the production of coking coal. At first glance, many investors may want to stay far away from a coal company at a time when it’s clear that coal companies are out of favor with many in the federal government.  

But coking coal is different from coal used to generate electricity. It’s needed to turn iron ore into finished steel for vehicles, appliances and other applications. McKinsey expects the price of coking coal to remain elevated for several years. That is being reflected in the revenue and earnings of SunCoke, which are growing on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. 

This should provide a nice tailwind for SXC stock, particularly as earnings are supposed to increase by 47% in 2023. That kind of dividend growth would mean the company is likely to increase its dividend, which currently has a yield of 3.6%.  

An Area to Invest if Russia’s War on Ukraine Continues 

The last stock on this list is Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG). Since the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, investors have become aware of the need for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Europe relies on LNG for much of its heat. And as the most efficient use of hydrocarbons, global demand for LNG is rising.  

And LNG needs to be transported overseas. This is where Flex LNG comes in. This is a competitive market, but Flex LNG is trying to carve out a niche by focusing on new, efficient vessels in a commitment to reduce global emissions.  

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow in the low single digits for the next five years. But that should be enough for the company to maintain or grow its dividend which currently yields over 9%.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping right now?

Before you consider Eagle Bulk Shipping, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Bulk Shipping wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
2.8605 of 5 stars		$45.11-0.4%5.32%2.95Buy$74.71
SunCoke Energy (SXC)
2.8508 of 5 stars		$8.64+1.8%3.70%7.26Buy$11.00
FLEX LNG (FLNG)
2.1138 of 5 stars		$32.30+4.6%9.29%9.18Hold$158.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Recent Videos

Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: