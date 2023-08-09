3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying

S&P 500   4,499.38
DOW   35,314.49
QQQ   372.00
5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Investors have all eyes on the "Jewel Of The Lithium Triangle." (Ad)
‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition...More Pains or Gains Ahead?
2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
Lucid Group Just Found A New Reason To Rally
More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook 
Stock market today: Wall Street inches up before the bell ahead of earnings, inflation data
S&P 500   4,499.38
DOW   35,314.49
QQQ   372.00
5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Investors have all eyes on the "Jewel Of The Lithium Triangle." (Ad)
‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition...More Pains or Gains Ahead?
2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
Lucid Group Just Found A New Reason To Rally
More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook 
Stock market today: Wall Street inches up before the bell ahead of earnings, inflation data
S&P 500   4,499.38
DOW   35,314.49
QQQ   372.00
5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Investors have all eyes on the "Jewel Of The Lithium Triangle." (Ad)
‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition...More Pains or Gains Ahead?
2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
Lucid Group Just Found A New Reason To Rally
More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook 
Stock market today: Wall Street inches up before the bell ahead of earnings, inflation data
S&P 500   4,499.38
DOW   35,314.49
QQQ   372.00
5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Investors have all eyes on the "Jewel Of The Lithium Triangle." (Ad)
‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition...More Pains or Gains Ahead?
2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
Lucid Group Just Found A New Reason To Rally
More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
The Largest Ever Technology Wave Is Coming! (Ad)
UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook 
Stock market today: Wall Street inches up before the bell ahead of earnings, inflation data

3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying

Wed., August 9, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Insider buying stocks

Key Points

  • One way to find potentially undervalued stocks is to look at stocks that are experiencing heavy insider buying.  
  • Occidental Petroleum: Warren Buffett has been making big buys on OXY stock which reinforces the stock’s long-term value.  
  • Axon Enterprise: Crime will likely be an election year issue which could be a catalyst for AXON stock.  
  • Agree Realty: This REIT has a portfolio that holds up regardless of where we’re at in the economic cycle.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum

Many investors are motivated to sell a stock when they notice that company insiders are dumping their shares. However, company insiders can sell a stock for many reasons, and many of those have nothing to do with the stock’s performance. 

On the other hand, heavy insider buying is a solid predictor for when it’s time to buy a stock. That’s because insiders have only one reason to buy a stock. Simply put, they believe their company’s stock is undervalued and are trying to make money just like you are. 

To find the stocks for this article, we used the “Stocks with the Most Insider Buying” tool on MarketBeat. This tool, which is available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers, is an excellent way to jumpstart your stock research by providing a list of stocks with the highest levels of insider buying within the last 90 days.  

This Undervalued Oil Stock Looks Ready to Pop 

Occidental Petroleum Corporation NASDAQ: OXY has been a favorite of MarketBeat analysts over the past month. The price of crude oil, which has been depressed for the better part of a year, recently cracked $80 a barrel. And with demand expected to outstrip supply in the second half of the year, it’s not hard to see oil reaching $90 or even $100 a barrel

Many investors know that Warren Buffett is a fan of OXY stock and his hedge fund has been buying the stock. That’s been enough to drive the OXY stock price up approximately 9% in the last month. That’s despite the company missing on earnings in its August report. 

There are two reasons, however, why Buffett is – and why you perhaps should be – bullish on OXY stock. One is that the company used their windfall profits in 2022 to pay down debt which is cleaning up its balance sheet in favor of shareholders. Plus, Occidental owns about half of the Permian Basin which sets it up for years of inexpensive and high-margin production.  

Demand for Public Safety Should be a Catalyst for This Stock 

Axon Enterprise, Inc. NASDAQ: AXON is a leading provider of technology solutions for law enforcement. The company’s technology enables the use of less lethal weapons, body cameras, and cloud-based software.  


No matter your ideology, it’s not hard to make a case that crime and public safety will be a defining issue in the 2024 election. This is particularly true if you live in or around some of the cities that have seen a spike in crime.  

That sets up well for Axon which has a mix of hardware and software products that gives the company a wide moat in several of the sectors in which it operates. The company also generates strong free cash flow and has increased its annual recurring revenue ARR by 49%.  

With all that said, AXON stock is not for the faint of heart. It has an eye-popping forward P/E ratio of 113.72. Nevertheless, the Axon Enterprise analyst ratings on MarketBeat show that analysts still believe the stock can go higher; a fact that is supported by at least two insider buys in the last 90 days.  

You Can Buy the Dip on This Net Lease REIT 

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC has seen a surge in insider buying with six insiders purchasing ADC stock in the last 90 days. So what do they know they you may not?  

At a time when many investors are rightly concerned about the outlook for commercial lending, it’s important to note that net lease REITs have a business model that helps to shelter them from some of the risks involved in this sector. 

Specific to Agree Realty, the company’s RETHINKING RETAIL model focuses on acquiring and developing properties to industry-leading omni-channel retail tenants. Dollar stores, grocery stores, auto parts stores, and drugstores are among the businesses in the company’s portfolio.  

Because of their business model, REITs are attractive to income-oriented investors. And Agree Realty is no different. It pays an attractive dividend that currently yields 4.55%. And according to the Agree Realty analyst ratings on MarketBeat, ADC stock has an upside of 18% based on the outlook of eight analysts. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you consider Occidental Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Occidental Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Occidental Petroleum currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
2.5062 of 5 stars		$63.75-0.2%1.13%10.82Hold$69.56
Axon Enterprise (AXON)
3.0545 of 5 stars		$175.73-2.2%N/A92.98Moderate Buy$232.64
Agree Realty (ADC)
2.4103 of 5 stars		$63.78-1.7%4.58%36.24Buy$76.28
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now

Join us as we share valuable insights and analysis on identifying undervalued stocks that are trading at discounted prices.

Recent Videos

Top 10 Trending Stocks on MarketBeat
Top 10 Trending Stocks on MarketBeat
Buying into Palantir Earnings? Waiting is the Better Play
Buying into Palantir Earnings? Waiting is the Better Play
3 Stocks Primed for Growth...Again
3 Stocks Primed for Growth...Again
The Time for Plug Power May be Now
The Time for Plug Power May be Now

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -