3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won't Be for Long

More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
Access New Tools
×
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023

3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won't Be for Long

Thu., July 20, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • As the market rally extends beyond the high-flying tech sector, finding undervalued large-cap stocks is a sound strategy.  
  • Pfizer: The Covid bounce is over, but long-term investors are looking at the company’s pipeline.  
  • Delta Air Lines: The company’s stock looks better as it continues to clean up its balance sheet.  
  • Occidental Petroleum: Oil prices have several catalysts and OXY stock is undervalued in an undervalued sector.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Delta Air Lines right now?

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)
3.1893 of 5 stars		$37.40+1.7%4.39%7.36Hold$45.88
Seagen (SGEN)
1.9542 of 5 stars		$194.65-0.1%N/A-55.77Hold$190.47
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
3.0691 of 5 stars		$48.56-0.3%0.82%10.46Buy$56.88
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
2.4999 of 5 stars		$60.72+0.4%1.19%6.96Hold$70.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
Delta Earnings Signal Pivot For Economy?

Delta Earnings Signal Pivot For Economy?

Despite concerns over inflation and a challenging economic environment, Delta Airlines has seen significant growth and strong earnings.

Related Videos

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -