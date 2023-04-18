Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields

S&P 500   4,151.32
DOW   33,987.18
QQQ   318.84
Charles Schwab's Recovery Just Shifted Gears
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
How to Exit Stocks: The Best Strategy (Ad)
Disgruntled Franchisee's Push McDonald's To Pursue Cost Cuts
Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
S&P 500   4,151.32
DOW   33,987.18
QQQ   318.84
Charles Schwab's Recovery Just Shifted Gears
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
How to Exit Stocks: The Best Strategy (Ad)
Disgruntled Franchisee's Push McDonald's To Pursue Cost Cuts
Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
S&P 500   4,151.32
DOW   33,987.18
QQQ   318.84
Charles Schwab's Recovery Just Shifted Gears
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
How to Exit Stocks: The Best Strategy (Ad)
Disgruntled Franchisee's Push McDonald's To Pursue Cost Cuts
Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
S&P 500   4,151.32
DOW   33,987.18
QQQ   318.84
Charles Schwab's Recovery Just Shifted Gears
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)
Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
How to Exit Stocks: The Best Strategy (Ad)
Disgruntled Franchisee's Push McDonald's To Pursue Cost Cuts
Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?

Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields

Tue., April 18, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Co., Devon Energy Corp. and Kinder Morgan Inc. pay some of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500.
  • When searching for high-yielding stocks, don't overlook the underlying fundamentals that can sustain ongoing payouts.
  • Pioneer may be in talks to be acquired by Exxon Mobil.
  • Devon is known as a dealmaker and made two acquisitions in 2022 likely to boost its ability to manage costs and increase margins.
  • As a pipeline operator, Kinder Morgan may have a more steady revenue stream than oil and gas explorers. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Pioneer Natural Resources

Among large-cap energy names, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) pay some of the highest dividend yields among their sector peers in the S&P 500.

While yield is certainly a crucial component of investing (and high yields command attention), it’s always important to remember that yield can be a double-edged sword.

Yield, expressed as a percentage, refers to how much a company pays in dividends relative to its stock price. It's expressed as a percentage, calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. When the stock price decreases, and the dividend payment remains the same, yield increases.

This happens because the stock is now cheaper, so the same dividend payment represents a higher percentage of the stock's value. The dividend yield is a way to measure how much income you would earn from owning a stock based on its current price and the current payout to shareholders.

Therefore, when screening for dividend payers, don't overlook large cap energy stock fundamentals and the ability to sustain profitability and dividend payments over time. 


Pioneer Natural Resources

The first thing to know about Pioneer is that Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has reportedly been discussing acquiring the shale drilling giant. If a deal comes through, the stock will almost certainly follow a familiar trajectory of going significantly higher and remaining at that level.

A stock is essentially not worth buying after an acquisition is announced, as it’s unlikely to rise much, if at all. Of course, any deal can fall through, and regulators may look askance (to say the least) at one oil-and-gas titan acquiring another, but a scotched deal would send shares lower.

There may be a limited window of opportunity for investors intrigued by Pioneer. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. 

In December, Exxon Mobil said it would invest in more projects to meet future demand, with more than 70% of capital investment deployed in oil-producing regions and industries where it hopes to expand its presence, including the Permian Basin.

Pioneer’s dividend yield is 11.3%. The company is due to report first-quarter results on April 26 after the market’s close. Wall Street expects earnings of $5 a share on revenue of $3.82 billion. Watch for an announcement about the next quarterly dividend and potentially news about an acquisition. 

Devon Energy 

Devon is an oil and natural gas exploration and producer operating primarily in the Anadarko Basin and Barnett Shale in the U.S., the Barnett Shale, and the Canadian oil sands.

Continuing with the topic of acquisitions, Devon completed two purchases last year, acquiring assets in the Williston Basin and Eagle Ford for $2.5 billion. 

Merger and acquisition activity is common in the highly competitive energy industry. Those acquisitions were well-timed for Devon to benefit from higher oil prices this year following the OPEC+ surprise production cut in early April.

At a recent Bank of America oil and gas summit, Devon executives said the company “subscribes to the view that companies with greater scale perform better compared to peers,” according to Bank of America analysts. 

“Its corporate development team is active in assessing all opportunities that come across its desk,” Bank of America said, adding that Devon understands “the path to improved margins comes through better cost control, and more efficient cost structures, indicating that any deal is likely to contain upside from synergies capture.”

For would-be investors, that means Devon has a keen eye on managing costs to drive higher margins. That philosophy reflects in 2022’s acquisitions.

Devon’s dividend yield is 9.1%. The company reports first-quarter results on May 8, after the close. Wall Street pegged earnings at $1.46 a share on revenue of $4.44 billion, a decrease on the bottom line and an increase on the top line. 

Kinder Morgan

Right off the bat, here's something important to know about Kinder Morgan: The company reports earnings very soon, on April 19, after the market’s close. 

That means that anyone considering an investment in the stock might think about waiting until after the report, in case there’s disappointing news, even an offhand remark in the earnings conference call, that sends the stock lower.

If Kinder Morgan races higher after the report, that’s generally a signal of more gains to follow and could put a stock in the “buy” category. Note that is should fit your risk tolerance and other portfolio objectives first.

MarketBeat dividend data for Kinder Morgan show the company has boosted its payout for the past five years. Its dividend yield is 6.26%. 

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. It owns and operates pipelines and terminals for transporting natural gas, crude oil, petroleum, and other related products. It also provides storage and transportation services for various commodities, including carbon dioxide and renewable fuels.

When it reports on April 19, analysts expect earnings of 29 cents a share on revenue of $4.67 billion. 

Pipeline and transport companies often have smoother sales and earnings than explorers and producers because their revenue is pegged to long-term contracts, rather than fluctuations in oil and gas prices. Changes in demand for energy products can dent revenue, but generally, these companies have more stable income streams.

Kinder Morgan’s chart shows a consolidation that’s been forming since June. This base may be particularly constructive, as it undercut prior lows, often setting the stage for bargain hunters to swoop in and raise the price. Watch the stock pass the current buy point north of $20.20. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources right now?

Before you consider Pioneer Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pioneer Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
2.3632 of 5 stars		$228.22-0.8%1.93%7.35Moderate Buy$261.10
Devon Energy (DVN)
3.4756 of 5 stars		$55.30-0.7%1.45%6.06Moderate Buy$71.89
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
2.1456 of 5 stars		$17.78-0.2%6.24%15.88Hold$20.80
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.4417 of 5 stars		$114.70-1.2%3.17%8.65Moderate Buy$121.91
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?

Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?

OPEC's recent decision to cut oil production, the potential impact on the fight against inflation, and how investors can stay ahead of and manage risks.

Recent Videos

Gold is Back: Should You Invest?
Gold is Back: Should You Invest?
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -