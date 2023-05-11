A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company 

S&P 500   4,113.48 (-0.58%)
DOW   33,160.89 (-1.10%)
QQQ   325.16 (+0.01%)
AAPL   173.21 (-0.20%)
MSFT   307.90 (-1.41%)
META   235.75 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   117.05 (+4.74%)
AMZN   110.59 (+0.36%)
TSLA   167.76 (-0.46%)
NVDA   287.33 (-0.53%)
NIO   8.13 (+0.00%)
BABA   86.57 (+4.36%)
AMD   97.58 (+0.58%)
T   16.94 (-0.59%)
F   11.83 (-0.50%)
MU   60.72 (+1.22%)
CGC   1.22 (+0.01%)
GE   99.79 (+0.25%)
DIS   93.09 (-7.96%)
AMC   5.44 (-0.91%)
PFE   37.38 (-2.40%)
PYPL   63.06 (-0.50%)
NFLX   332.20 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,113.48 (-0.58%)
DOW   33,160.89 (-1.10%)
QQQ   325.16 (+0.01%)
AAPL   173.21 (-0.20%)
MSFT   307.90 (-1.41%)
META   235.75 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   117.05 (+4.74%)
AMZN   110.59 (+0.36%)
TSLA   167.76 (-0.46%)
NVDA   287.33 (-0.53%)
NIO   8.13 (+0.00%)
BABA   86.57 (+4.36%)
AMD   97.58 (+0.58%)
T   16.94 (-0.59%)
F   11.83 (-0.50%)
MU   60.72 (+1.22%)
CGC   1.22 (+0.01%)
GE   99.79 (+0.25%)
DIS   93.09 (-7.96%)
AMC   5.44 (-0.91%)
PFE   37.38 (-2.40%)
PYPL   63.06 (-0.50%)
NFLX   332.20 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,113.48 (-0.58%)
DOW   33,160.89 (-1.10%)
QQQ   325.16 (+0.01%)
AAPL   173.21 (-0.20%)
MSFT   307.90 (-1.41%)
META   235.75 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   117.05 (+4.74%)
AMZN   110.59 (+0.36%)
TSLA   167.76 (-0.46%)
NVDA   287.33 (-0.53%)
NIO   8.13 (+0.00%)
BABA   86.57 (+4.36%)
AMD   97.58 (+0.58%)
T   16.94 (-0.59%)
F   11.83 (-0.50%)
MU   60.72 (+1.22%)
CGC   1.22 (+0.01%)
GE   99.79 (+0.25%)
DIS   93.09 (-7.96%)
AMC   5.44 (-0.91%)
PFE   37.38 (-2.40%)
PYPL   63.06 (-0.50%)
NFLX   332.20 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,113.48 (-0.58%)
DOW   33,160.89 (-1.10%)
QQQ   325.16 (+0.01%)
AAPL   173.21 (-0.20%)
MSFT   307.90 (-1.41%)
META   235.75 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   117.05 (+4.74%)
AMZN   110.59 (+0.36%)
TSLA   167.76 (-0.46%)
NVDA   287.33 (-0.53%)
NIO   8.13 (+0.00%)
BABA   86.57 (+4.36%)
AMD   97.58 (+0.58%)
T   16.94 (-0.59%)
F   11.83 (-0.50%)
MU   60.72 (+1.22%)
CGC   1.22 (+0.01%)
GE   99.79 (+0.25%)
DIS   93.09 (-7.96%)
AMC   5.44 (-0.91%)
PFE   37.38 (-2.40%)
PYPL   63.06 (-0.50%)
NFLX   332.20 (-0.96%)

A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company 

Thu., May 11, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Disney falls more than 5% on tepid results, but the move may be overblown. 
  • Subscriber counts fell, but margins are improving for the streaming business. 
  • The analysts weren't spurred to upgrades but they continue to support the stock. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)
3.3624 of 5 stars		$101.14-1.0%1.74%55.57Moderate Buy$128.85
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Look For Growth Opportunities, Not Growth Stocks
Look For Growth Opportunities, Not Growth Stocks
"Position" in May and Go Away, Rally for the Summer
"Position" in May and Go Away, Rally for the Summer
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
UPS Delivers a Message to the Market, Economy
UPS Delivers a Message to the Market, Economy

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -