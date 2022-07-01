Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing 

×
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)

Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing 

Friday, July 1, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is certainly an interesting play on the health care space providing business and employee services geared toward helping clients navigate the cumbersome health benefits arena. The pandemic helped boost the company’s business and has on track to continue growing but there is a fly in the ointment. Not only is the revenue growth slowing but it is expected to slow further in the coming quarter and for the full year and, worse, profitability remains elusive. The company CEO is optimistic profitability will be reached by their 2025 target but we think that’s a long way off and there are some serious economic hurdles in the outlook. 

Accolade Beats And Gives Mixed Guidance 

Accolade certainly had a good quarter at face value but there are some issues hanging over the market that could weigh on share prices moving forward. The company reported $85.5 million in net revenue for a gain of 44% versus last year which beat the consensus by 430 basis points but the growth is slowing. Gains were made on the back of both new clients and increased penetration but were not enough to offset the company’s expenses which include an increase in tech spending, advertising, and stock-based compensation. 

Moving down to the margin the news is mixed with GAAP earnings of -$4.92 missing the consensus estimate by $4.18. The mitigating factor is a non-cash impairment charge is to blame, the takeaway is that even when adjusting for that the company still posted a GAAP loss. The GAAP loss narrowed on a YOY basis but we see increased tech spending and advertising costs impacting shares for the foreseeable future. 


Turning to the guidance the outlook is positive but tepid in relation to the analyst's estimates. The company is looking for Q2 revenue in the range of $82 to $83.5 million with full-year revenue in the range of $355 to $365 million. This guidance is only bracketing the consensus, however, and implies a sharp slowdown to only 17% YOY in the current fiscal year. That compares to nearly 82% in the prior year and we don’t see the figure picking up significantly in the following year. The analysts are expecting growth to slow in fiscal 2024 to the 13% range. 

The Analyst Outlook For Accolade Is Imploding

The 14 analysts rating Accolade have it pegged at a Buy but that is not saying much given the trend in sentiment. The Buy is a very weak Buy and the consensus rating has been slipping while the Marketbeat.com consensus price target has absolutely imploded. The only shout-out post-release that we’ve so far come from Goldman Sachs which lowered its target to only $13. This is still about 75% above the current price action but compounded by a recently set low price target of $6 (below the current action) and the consensus target is trending sharply lower. The consensus is down 68% from last year, 55% over the past quarter, and 17.65% in the last 30 days and we think it will fall further. The takeaway here is that we won’t be eager to buy into this name until the trend in sentiment changes. 

The Technical Outlook: Accolade Moves Up But Is Trending Lower 

The price action in Accolade moved up in the wake of the Q1 release but that move has since moderated. The stock is hovering around the flat-line in premarket action and we are not expecting a big move up. If anything, the stock will trade flat and sideways from this level with a chance of retesting the recent lows and even setting a new low. 

Don’t Cheer Too Loudly For Accolade 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Accolade (ACCD)
2.5931 of 5 stars		$8.73+18.0%N/A-4.34Moderate Buy$17.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Accolade right now?

Before you consider Accolade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accolade wasn't on the list.

While Accolade currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.