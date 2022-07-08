×
S&P 500   3,902.62
DOW   31,384.55
QQQ   294.98
Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying 
Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution
3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
S&P 500   3,902.62
DOW   31,384.55
QQQ   294.98
Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying 
Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution
3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
S&P 500   3,902.62
DOW   31,384.55
QQQ   294.98
Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying 
Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution
3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
S&P 500   3,902.62
DOW   31,384.55
QQQ   294.98
Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying 
Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution
3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation

Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Matthew North
Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) presents a polarized bull or bear case for investors. Altria has a dividend yield far above the market average at 8.61% and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 consecutive years, making it on track to becoming a dividend aristocrat stock once it reaches the 25-year milestone. Bulls also see the stock's selloff as an opportunity to accumulate while it's cheap, as they view the stock's decline as an overreaction to a fast mounting of bad news for the company. The other side is that the company is involved in a legal battle whose outcome is far from certain and would decimate US sales for one of the most important companies if it loses it.

Perspectives

The most contentious issue with this stock is that the FDA has moved to ban Juul Labs from selling its devices and types of pods. A federal court recently blocked this ban while Juul labs are appealing. This is a problem for Altria as it currently has a 35% stake in the company worth $1.7B and is causing price compression for its stock. There are various takes someone can make about FDA's ban that can affect Altra's long-term value as an investment.

The first is that the ban on Juul products has already been priced in, meaning that the worst of the selloff is over. Keep in mind that the FDA's announcement also came in at the same time as analysts' downgrades and the FDA's decision to regulate nicotine levels found in tobacco products. The fast selloff could indicate that the stock has fallen to undervalued levels if one does not believe it will fall much further, which leads to the following implication.

A reduction in the amount of nicotine found in tobacco products has been shown in research studies to make it easier for those addicted to nicotine to quit. The alternative argument is that since the nicotine amount is lower, people who do not want to quit will be forced to buy more nicotine products to feel like their cravings have been satiated. The research seems to suggest that this could lead nicotine companies to lose more customers for life, while customers who do not quit will buy more products over the long term.


The final perspective to consider is whether or not the FDA ban on Juul products will ultimately be successful. The ban will be contentious as other nicotine products are still being sold, such as cigarettes, so it's arguable why Juul's products should be banned. The counter-argument to this is that Juul could be seen to target a younger demographic, especially with some types of flavored pods. Research studies also show that vaping significantly increases the chances of people taking up smoking as an additional habit alongside vaping and that vaping introduces nicotine consumption in people who have not smoked before. 

Altria Group Compared to Phillip Morris International

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could be considered a close rival of Altria Group and is therefore worth comparing. PM notably has a market cap twice as large as MO at $147.26B compared with $74.52B. The result is that we can expect MO to be more volatile than PM and provide more significant growth opportunities. PM has also consistently beaten MO in its returns to shareholders except for over the last ten years. Over the previous ten years, PM delivered a 72.85% return, while MO delivered 107.62%. PM gave a 5.75% return for the last five years, while MO had a negative return of -21.37%.

Both PM and MO have substantial dividends, but MO comes out decisively on top. MO has a five-year dividend CAGR growth of 8.09%, while PM sits at 3.75%. The 4-year average yield is also higher for MO than PM, as it currently has a yield of 6.99% compared with 5.50%. Another draw card for MO is that since its selloff, it is relatively inexpensive when compared with PM. MO has an FWD P/E ratio of 8.71, while PM sits at 17.29.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Altria Group (MO)
2.0973 of 5 stars		$41.81+1.6%8.61%25.49Hold$47.56
Philip Morris International (PM)
2.047 of 5 stars		$94.990.0%5.26%16.43Moderate Buy$111.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.