Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
US Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guard fast-attack boats 'harassed' ship in Strait of Hormuz
Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey
Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
US Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guard fast-attack boats 'harassed' ship in Strait of Hormuz
Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey
Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
US Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guard fast-attack boats 'harassed' ship in Strait of Hormuz
Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey
Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
US Navy says Iran Revolutionary Guard fast-attack boats 'harassed' ship in Strait of Hormuz
Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey

Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?

Mon., June 5, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • ChargePoint stock fell sharply the day after the company’s earnings report despite getting a bullish upgrade from Bank of America. 
  • The company beat on the top and bottom lines but lowered its revenue guidance for the cirrent quarter. 
  • ChargePoint is a market share leader in a sector that doesn’t lack for competition.  
  • An asset-light model may work against the company’s path to profitability. 
  • CHPT stock remains a high-risk, high-reward stock.  
ChargePoint stock price

Somebody forgot to tell ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. NYSE: CHPT that the market is exiting bear market territory. On Friday, June 2, CHPT stock is down over 5% in late-day trading. This has taken the shine off a week that started with the stock popping over 15% due to a bullish upgrade from Bank of America NYSE: BAC that the company received two days before the earnings report.  

In the note to go along with the higher rating, BofA analyst Alex Vrabel set a 12-month price target of $14 for CHPT stock. Vrabel cited his belief that the company is proving it can execute at a high level. He also expects that it will benefit from industry and regulatory tailwinds.  

And perhaps, more importantly, he saw the company showing a path where it will break even in terms of cash flow. That would make it less dependent on raising funding from outside sources.  

As for the earnings report itself, ChargePoint beat on the top and bottom lines. However, the company lowered its revenue guidance for the coming quarter. That was enough to sour investors.  

Competition is Growing and Time May Not be on ChargePoint’s Side 

One of the most compelling reasons to consider ChargePoint stock is that it helps to overcome range anxiety. This continues to be one of the primary obstacles to mass EV adoption. The bulk of the company’s revenue comes from a network of charging stations. These charging stations are designed for fleet charging, commercial locations (restaurants, offices, airports, etc.), and private homes and apartments. The company does business in Europe, but the bulk of its revenue comes from the United States. 


The vast majority of the company’s products are alternating current (AC) chargers. These are the slower charging ports as opposed to the fast-charging direct current (DC) ports. ChargePoint has approximately 37% market share of the AC charging market. Tesla, Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA, by contrast, has approximately 60% of the DC charging market.  

The concern is that the competition in this sector is growing. And over time, charging systems will evolve and there are questions as to whether ChargePoint can keep up.  

An Asset-Light Model but at What Cost? 

ChargePoint has an asset-light model in this sense. It provides hardware to its customers. This hardware is connected with a cloud-based software solution. All of this is sold as a package in a sofware-as-a-service (SaaS) model. But as mentioned above, the bulk of the company’s revenue comes from the one-time sale of the charging infrastructure with a smaller portion of revenue coming from subscriptions.  

The larger problem is that the company’s operating expenses make up approximately 90% of its revenue. In fairness the company has been improving its margins, but will that accelerate to the scale required to feel comfortable about achieving profitability sometime in 2024. That’s a question for investors to decide.  

Is CHPT Stock a Buy?  

ChargePoint is not profitable and it won’t be until the end of 2024 at best. For that to happen, a lot of things will have to break right, including increased demand for electric vehicles. And for that to happen, the economy – and specifically credit conditions – will have to improve.  

Auto makers are spending billions of dollars to manufacture electric vehicles. That means they’re coming regardless of consumer preference. And there will have to be hundreds of thousands of additional charging stations to support that supply.  

That gives ChargePoint a path that could pay off well for shareholders. But as long as EVs remain a nice-to-have and not a must-have, then CHPT stock looks like a nice-to-have stock only for risk-tolerant investors.  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ChargePoint (CHPT)
1.9606 of 5 stars		$9.07-7.0%N/A-9.16Moderate Buy$17.00
Bank of America (BAC)
3.0246 of 5 stars		$28.71+3.3%3.07%8.62Hold$36.77
Tesla (TSLA)
2.268 of 5 stars		$213.97+3.1%N/A62.93Hold$204.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
