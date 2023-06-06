Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?

S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023
S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023
S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023
S&P 500   4,273.79
DOW   33,562.86
QQQ   354.90
Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Soaring EV Industry Keeps Investor Focus on Lithium (Ad)
Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher 
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government's Stimulus
The Ignored EV Story Few Investors Know About (Ad)
SunCar Technology Stock Overheats...Will it Rise Again?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/5/2023

Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?

Tue., June 6, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Red Robin’s North Star five-point turnaround strategy produces results, evidenced by its Q1 2023 earnings report.
  • Red Robin’s new CEO started in September 2022, with 35 years of experience serving as CEO of Torchy’s Tacos, California Pizza Kitchen and Texas Roadhouse.
  • Its Q1 2023 earnings beat expectations by $0.82 as comparable restaurant sales rose 8.6% and total revenues grew 5.7%.
  • The company raised the full-year 2023 top line and adjusted EBITDA guidance.
  • Red Robin shares are up 120% year-to-date (YTD) compared to Shake Shack, up 65%; Wendy's, up 3.4% and McDonald’s, up 9.6%.
  • RRGB stock has a 21% short interest.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin restaurant stock price

Fast casual burger restaurant chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.  NASDAQ: RRGB stock surged over 120% in 2023. The company implemented its North Star turnaround strategy in January 2023. North Star's five-point plan is a comprehensive set of actions focused on optimizing operations, improving profits, food quality and customer experience for its restaurants. The plan is already reaping results as the company saw improvement across the board in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and margins grew at 70 bps.

Price hikes accounted for 7.6% of the 8.6% comparable same-store sales revenue growth. Favorable menu mix attributed to 0.8%, and increased guest traffic added 0.6%. Red Robin competes with fast food and fast casual burger franchises, including Shake Shack Inc. NYSE: SHAK, McDonald’s Co. NYSE: MCD and Restaurant Brands International Inc.  NYSE: QSR.


North Star Five-Point Plan

Red Robin has declined in terms of customer traffic, satisfaction, and food quality for years, accelerated by the pandemic. The once iconic franchise's reputation crumbled. The company took measures during the pandemic to stage a comeback by trimming its menu, bolstering its digital sales, and improving customer satisfaction and food quality. However, the real change started to reap the rewards with the appointment of a new CEO in September 2022.

Red Robin appointed a new CEO G.J. Hart in September 2022. He brings 35 years in the restaurant business as CEO of Torchy’s Tacos, California Pizza Kitchen and Texas Roadhouse Inc. NASDAQ: TXRH. Red Robin implemented its North Star plan in January 2023. The plan is designed to improve Red Robin's financial performance as growth returns to the business.  

More Improvements to Come

Rather than skimping on talent, Red Robin will reduce costs by growing efficiencies in its supply chain to eliminate overlapping contracts and negotiate better terms with its vendors. The company plans to expand the menu again while opening new locations and testing new concepts.

The company is converting to a flat-top cooking system from its conveyor belt system to improve food quality and increase burger sizes by 20%. A conveyer belt system is uses a conveyor belt to as it slowly moves through an oven, commonly found in pizza restaurants producing large volumes.

It expects to complete the conversion by the end of Q2 2023 after installing flat-top grills in 300 restaurants in Q1 2023. It's shifting its advertising to local rather than national and beefing up its 11.5 million member loyalty program. It’s also bolstered its compensation structure to incentivize and reward multi-unit operators for delivering results.

Improving the Guest Experience

A top priority was to improve the guest experience. While every retail and consumer business mentions this, Red Robin puts its money where's mouth is beyond just lip service. Its previous CEO hollowed out the staff to two managers, no bussers or bartenders during the busy hours to cut costs.

This had a resoundingly negative impact on customer experience. CEO Hart took the opposite approach and beefed up managers to four to five, adding hosts, bussers, bartenders and hosts. This enables the servers to engage with customers more while bussers keep the dining room clean and tables uncluttered. This resulted in a 16% improvement in dine-in sales in Q1 2023.    

Gaining Traction

On May 24, 2023, Red Robin released its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results for the quarter ending April 16, 2023. The company reported a non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.25 versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.57), an $0.82 per share beat. Revenues rose 5.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $418 million, beating consensus estimates of $405.6 million.

Comparable restaurant sales rose 8.6% YoY, representing the ninth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth. Comparable restaurant traffic grew by 0.6%. Comparable restaurant dine-in sales rose 16.4%. Net loss was ($3.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $36.1 million, up $8.1 million from the year-ago period.

CEO Insights

CEO Hart commented,  "Our first quarter results are strong and demonstrate the power of the Red Robin brand. We are just getting started with the implementation of our 'North Star' plan, and we already see higher Guest satisfaction and significant gains in sales and profits. Due to the tremendous efforts of all of our Team Members, we are able to both accelerate investments in people and enhancements to the quality of our food offerings while also raising our financial guidance for 2023.”

Raising the Bar

Red Robin raised full-year 2023 revenue guidance to "at least" $1.3 billion versus $1.29 billion consensus analyst estimates. It expects adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million, from earlier guidance of $62.5 million to $72.5 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers analyst ratings and price targets can be found on MarketBeat.

Red Robin Stock chart  

Weekly Cup and Handle

The weekly candlestick chart on RRGB commenced its cup and handled breakout with the cup lip line formation upon peaking at $15.49 in April 2022. Shares continued to drift lower until bottoming out at $5.35 in December 2022. RRGB formed a rounding bottom that staged a rally back to the lip line after triggering the weekly market structure low (MSL) breakout at $6.51.

RRGB tested the $15.19 lip line in April 2023, completing the cup formation. It started to form the handle on the pullback to $12.21, bouncing on another weekly MSL trigger breakout through $14.36.

 Shares spiked to a high of $16.50, but the cup and handle breakout attempt is losing steam as shares fell back under the cup lip line at $15.19 as the weekly stochastic continues to fall toward the 60-band. Pullback support levels are at $10.45, $9.53, $8.65 and $7.54.

Should you invest $1,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers right now?

Before you consider Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers wasn't on the list.

While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023 Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
1.9327 of 5 stars		$12.35-3.7%N/A-2.53Hold$18.00
AK (AK)N/A$0.00flatN/AN/AN/AN/A
Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
1.5726 of 5 stars		C$101.22-1.3%2.94%22.39Moderate BuyC$74.11
Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
1.9278 of 5 stars		$75.27-1.5%2.92%22.95Moderate Buy$72.87
RH (RH)
2.2247 of 5 stars		$256.56+1.7%N/A16.97Hold$277.06
Shake Shack (SHAK)
1.695 of 5 stars		$68.74+0.2%N/A-176.25Hold$63.64
Team (TISI)
0 of 5 stars		$6.66+1.5%N/A0.37N/AN/A
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
2.2058 of 5 stars		$111.08-0.4%1.98%26.64Hold$113.47
McDonald's (MCD)
2.3551 of 5 stars		$288.40-0.5%2.11%30.94Moderate Buy$306.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

We discuss the Federal Reserve's recent decision to raise interest rates for the 10th time by 25 basis points. We analyze whether this move signals a pivot.

Related Videos

Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -