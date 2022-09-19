Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)

Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight

Mon., September 19, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight

The market for Autozone (NYSE: AZO) stock pulled back from a fresh all-time high ahead of the FQ4 earnings release because there was cause for concern. Not only was the stock trading at an above-average P/E for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) and well above its peer Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) but the fundamental set-up favored Advanced Auto Parts because of the channel mix. Advance Auto Parts has less exposure to DIY sales and the DIY channel was and is projected to be weaker in the near term, spurring the analyst to act, but their negativity appears to be misplaced. 

With these factors in play, Advance Auto Parts is still a more-attractive play for income investors but that doesn’t make Autozone an unattractive investment, far from it. Autozone’s Q4 results prove not only the company’s resiliency but the strength of the underlying market and its ability to generate healthy cash flow and fuel a robust capital return program. Autozone returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders during F22 for a total of 2.2 million shares or about 10% of the share count at the start of the period. 

The company has a little more than $1.05 billion left under the current authorization which is worth another 2.4% of the market and a new authorization is likely to come at the end of the current period. The balance sheet shows some changes versus last year but not for the worse. While cash is down it is because of inventory build-ups that have the company in a position to continue operating at the level it has been. 


Autozone Advances On Strong Results And Outlook 

Autozone reported $5.35 billion in net revenue for the Q4 period which is not only up 9% versus last year but an acceleration from last year’s 8.1% gain and 370 basis points better than the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate. The gains were driven by a 6.2% gain in comp stores which was more than double the expectation and commercial business which grew by 22%. Revenue growth was also aided by new stores as well with the total count rising by 178 across the company’s operating territory. 

The good news did not end with the top line, either. Autozone posted a slim 73 basis point contraction in gross margin that is due more to its efforts to enhance operations than anything else. The contraction was offset by a decrease in operating expenses that left the operating profit up 5.7% and the GAAP EPS up 13% versus last year. The $40.51 in GAAP earnings is also $2.04 or 530 basis points better than expected which should lead to some upward revisions from the analysts. 

The company did not give any formal guidance but CEO Bill Rhodes made some favorable comments in regard to the coming year. From his perspective, “the investments we have made in both inventory availability and technology are enhancing our competitive positioning.  We are optimistic about our growth prospects heading into our new fiscal year.”

The Technical Outlook: Autozone Confirms Its Uptrend

The price action in Autozone fell from a peak but has already bottomed and is now confirming support at the long-term 150-day EMA. Assuming the market follows through on this trend-following signal, the stock should drift higher over the next few weeks and move up to set a new high fairly soon. In this scenario, investors should buy on pullbacks or price weakness but there is still a risk. The market conditions are not bullish in general and that may cap gains or even lead to a deeper correction in this stock. 

Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$384.93-0.2%1.61%N/AHoldN/A
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
3.0339 of 5 stars		$168.61+1.1%3.56%19.56Moderate Buy$235.56
AutoZone (AZO)
2.0677 of 5 stars		$2,172.52+0.3%N/A19.27Moderate Buy$2,172.94
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in AutoZone right now?

Before you consider AutoZone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AutoZone wasn't on the list.

While AutoZone currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.