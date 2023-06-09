Beyond the Vision Pro: 3 Augmented Reality Small Caps to Watch

S&P 500   4,293.93
High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Stock market today: European shares slip, Asian shares higher after Wall St's return to bull market
2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
Boost for homebuyers: Average long-term US mortgage rate eases from 7-month high to 6.71% this week
3 Mid Caps You Haven't Heard Of But Need To Know About
High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Stock market today: European shares slip, Asian shares higher after Wall St's return to bull market
2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
Boost for homebuyers: Average long-term US mortgage rate eases from 7-month high to 6.71% this week
3 Mid Caps You Haven't Heard Of But Need To Know About
High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Stock market today: European shares slip, Asian shares higher after Wall St's return to bull market
2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
Boost for homebuyers: Average long-term US mortgage rate eases from 7-month high to 6.71% this week
3 Mid Caps You Haven't Heard Of But Need To Know About
High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Stock market today: European shares slip, Asian shares higher after Wall St's return to bull market
2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
Boost for homebuyers: Average long-term US mortgage rate eases from 7-month high to 6.71% this week
3 Mid Caps You Haven't Heard Of But Need To Know About

Beyond the Vision Pro: 3 Augmented Reality Small Caps to Watch

Fri., June 9, 2023 | Pat Crawley

Key Points

  • Apple's launch of the Vision Pro headset fuels investor excitement for VR/AR. 
  • Companies like the Glimpse Group, Vuzix, and Kopin emerge as potential pure plays on VR and AR.
  • Who is best positioned to benefit from VR/AR growth?
  • 5 stocks we like better than Kopin

augmented reality stocks

Apple's reveal of the Vision Pro headset has rekindled investor excitement for virtual and augmented reality. As the tech giant's first product launch since the Apple Watch in 2014, it signals Apple's confidence in this growing but uncertain market.

Amidst the buzz surrounding Apple, other players in the VR/AR industry are worth examining, including The Glimpse Group NASDAQ: VRAR, Vuzix NASDAQ: VUZI, and Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN.

The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group NASDAQ: VRAR is a micro-cap conglomerate of small software and services firms focused in the VR/AR industry. The company claims to be the first Nasdaq-listed pure play on VR/AR, planning to become the premier VR/AR software and services company.

So far, its strategy is composed of acquiring small niche players in the growing industry, like QReal, which develops AR technology like Snapchat lenses or a smart mirror for Sephora that lets you virtually try on makeup products.

But Glimpse's biggest asset is Sector 5 Digital, which accounts for most of its contract revenue. S5D is a creative agency that works on VR experiences, for example, a VR experience of a Cessna plane so customers can "test drive" the plane virtually. S5D has also partnered with various global brands like American Airlines and Airbus.

augmented reality VR

While Glimpse's sales numbers are still relatively low for a public company, it's showing significant revenue growth at a 94% compounded annual growth rate:

Glimpse stock growth chart

 

However, its losses have scaled with revenue growth, which Glimpse aims to address with expense control. And most significantly, the company expects to be cash flow neutral by the end of the 2023 calendar year.


Between the company's lack of debt, impressive revenue growth, and breakeven guidance, The Glimpse Group NASDAQ: VRAR is better positioned financially than most micro-cap companies in emerging sectors like VR/AR.

Vuzix

Vuzix NASDAQ: VUZI sells augmented reality-enabled smart glasses for enterprise use. Founded in 1997, Vuzix has been working on virtual and augmented reality technology since its founding. The company generated buzz in 2007 by releasing iWear VR920, a budget VR headset for gamers. At a time when most VR headsets were expensive prototypes or vaporware, the VR920 generated positive feedback from critics.

Vuzix has since shifted to augmented reality, shunning VR. The company said, "Connecting digital to the real-world changes everything, and this is Vuzix's ultimate goal!" about its AR focus.

Nowadays, Vuzix's flagship product is the M400, a discrete, 3-ounce smart lens designed to not get in the user's way, offering a hands-free experience. The company pitches them as efficiency improvers primarily for the industrial and medical industries.

It’s clear that Vuzix has been chugging away at the VR/AR puzzle for decades while improving its technology and seeking product/market fit. But thus far, the company has failed to reward shareholders in stock appreciation or returns of capital. VUZI stock trades below its 2011 IPO price:

Vuzix stock chart

The company's revenue started picking up in 2019, growing at a 24% compounded annual growth rate. However, R&D expenses alone account for the majority of revenue since then, and that's without accounting for other costs:

vuzix revenue chart

Kopin Corporation

Kopin NASDAQ: KOPN makes MicroDisplays, which are used in smart glasses, VR/AR headsets, and several defense and military applications. They're small displays that are typically smaller than 2 inches diagonally.

Kopin is one of the top players in the MicroDisplay market, which is projected to grow at a 24% rate through 2028, according to MarketsAndMarkets. With its primary competitors being foreign companies like Sony and Seiko Epson, Kopin is the only major US-based MicroDisplay producer after competitor eMagin NYSE: EMAN agreed to be sold to Samsung last month.

Completing the eMagin/Samsung deal would make Kopin the largest NATO and Department of Defense-approved OLED/ULED provider. Kopin sees defense and the military as critical to its long-term growth strategy. Hence, the eMagin deal is a massive win for them.

Still, questions loom about Kopin’s investability. The company has been public since before the dotcom boom and has failed to give shareholders a substantial return. On a split-adjusted basis, Kopin’s stock price is almost exactly where it was at its 1992 IPO.

Kopoin stock chart

Change is afoot, though. Kopin recently embarked on an aggressive restructuring plan, reducing its workforce and spinning off a piece of its OLED division. With these changes only occurring in January 2023, operational results will likely suffer in the short term before we examine the ultimate outcome.

The undoubted growth of VR and AR applications for its products will likely be a boon for the company, but one has to ask: is Kopin NASDAQ: KOPN the best pure play on VR/AR? The stock price will answer that question in the coming months.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Glimpse Group (VRAR)
2.2126 of 5 stars		$4.14+2.5%N/A-5.31Buy$7.00
Vuzix (VUZI)
1.3257 of 5 stars		$4.99-0.2%N/A-7.80N/A$7.00
Kopin (KOPN)
2.3904 of 5 stars		$2.26+11.3%N/A-10.76Buy$3.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Pat Crawley

About Pat Crawley

Contributing Author: Swing Trading, Momentum Trading, Economy

Pat is a classical swing trader who loves the momentum of growth stocks, although he's known to dabble in any corner of the market where he can find an edge. He's been sharing his ideas about markets through writing for over six years on topics like trading catalysts, event-driven trading, technical analysis, and options trading. He currently lives in Charleston, SC.
Contact Pat Crawley via email at pcrawleywriting@gmail.com.

