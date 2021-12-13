Bottom-Fishing For Johnson Outdoors, Inc 

S&P 500   4,680.50 (-0.67%)
DOW   35,681.33 (-0.81%)
QQQ   395.10 (-0.73%)
AAPL   178.66 (-0.44%)
MSFT   341.88 (-0.19%)
FB   336.71 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   2,934.13 (-0.87%)
AMZN   3,402.79 (-1.20%)
TSLA   968.53 (-4.77%)
NVDA   295.75 (-2.06%)
BABA   121.29 (-3.01%)
NIO   33.74 (-1.52%)
CGC   9.24 (-3.35%)
AMD   137.13 (-1.02%)
MU   85.36 (-0.21%)
GE   93.70 (-3.35%)
T   22.32 (-2.28%)
F   20.68 (-3.59%)
DIS   150.71 (-1.31%)
PFE   55.09 (+4.38%)
AMC   23.52 (-14.29%)
ACB   6.03 (-1.47%)
BA   198.58 (-3.16%)
S&P 500   4,680.50 (-0.67%)
DOW   35,681.33 (-0.81%)
QQQ   395.10 (-0.73%)
AAPL   178.66 (-0.44%)
MSFT   341.88 (-0.19%)
FB   336.71 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   2,934.13 (-0.87%)
AMZN   3,402.79 (-1.20%)
TSLA   968.53 (-4.77%)
NVDA   295.75 (-2.06%)
BABA   121.29 (-3.01%)
NIO   33.74 (-1.52%)
CGC   9.24 (-3.35%)
AMD   137.13 (-1.02%)
MU   85.36 (-0.21%)
GE   93.70 (-3.35%)
T   22.32 (-2.28%)
F   20.68 (-3.59%)
DIS   150.71 (-1.31%)
PFE   55.09 (+4.38%)
AMC   23.52 (-14.29%)
ACB   6.03 (-1.47%)
BA   198.58 (-3.16%)
S&P 500   4,680.50 (-0.67%)
DOW   35,681.33 (-0.81%)
QQQ   395.10 (-0.73%)
AAPL   178.66 (-0.44%)
MSFT   341.88 (-0.19%)
FB   336.71 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   2,934.13 (-0.87%)
AMZN   3,402.79 (-1.20%)
TSLA   968.53 (-4.77%)
NVDA   295.75 (-2.06%)
BABA   121.29 (-3.01%)
NIO   33.74 (-1.52%)
CGC   9.24 (-3.35%)
AMD   137.13 (-1.02%)
MU   85.36 (-0.21%)
GE   93.70 (-3.35%)
T   22.32 (-2.28%)
F   20.68 (-3.59%)
DIS   150.71 (-1.31%)
PFE   55.09 (+4.38%)
AMC   23.52 (-14.29%)
ACB   6.03 (-1.47%)
BA   198.58 (-3.16%)
S&P 500   4,680.50 (-0.67%)
DOW   35,681.33 (-0.81%)
QQQ   395.10 (-0.73%)
AAPL   178.66 (-0.44%)
MSFT   341.88 (-0.19%)
FB   336.71 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   2,934.13 (-0.87%)
AMZN   3,402.79 (-1.20%)
TSLA   968.53 (-4.77%)
NVDA   295.75 (-2.06%)
BABA   121.29 (-3.01%)
NIO   33.74 (-1.52%)
CGC   9.24 (-3.35%)
AMD   137.13 (-1.02%)
MU   85.36 (-0.21%)
GE   93.70 (-3.35%)
T   22.32 (-2.28%)
F   20.68 (-3.59%)
DIS   150.71 (-1.31%)
PFE   55.09 (+4.38%)
AMC   23.52 (-14.29%)
ACB   6.03 (-1.47%)
BA   198.58 (-3.16%)

Bottom-Fishing For Johnson Outdoors, Inc 

Monday, December 13, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Bottom-Fishing For Johnson Outdoors, Inc 

Is This The Bottom For Johnson Outdoors, Inc Stock 

Johnson Outdoors, Inc (NASDAQ: JOUT) is a pandemic winner and one that continues to win in the wake of the peak scare. Like many of the other pandemic winners, shares of the stock have been in a notable downtrend since hitting the peak of value earlier in 2021 but that downtrend appears to be ending. The Q4 results prove the company’s strategies are working and that is leading to some interesting price action for the stock. Price action appears to be bottoming and in a way that suggests a strong updraft is beginning to blow. If the market carries through with this activity, we see this stock gaining an easy 10% to 20% by the end of the year or early in 2022. 

Johnson Outdoors, Inc Has Trophy-Quality Quarter 

Johnson Outdoors was expected to maintain the strength gained during the pandemic but not to build on it. The company’s revenue of $166.26 million is up a slim 1.0% from last year and beat the Marketbeat.com analysts consensus for a slight decline. The salient point is that revenue is up more than 57% on a 2-year basis and driven by double-digit gains in most categories. 

On a segment basis, high demand for fishing, camping, and boating equipment has sales up 56% YOY for these categories. Fishing sales are up 23% on high demand across all lines of products while Camping sales are up 52% on demand for tents, sleeping bags, and stoves. The Boating segment is leading the group, however, with a gain of 56% YOY. Diving is the only area of weakness but even it is coming back with a 14% YOY increase in sales. 

The only bad news is that margins are slipping due to supply chain constraints and other systemic challenges like labor cost and availability. That said, efficiencies within the operating and mix helped to offset the shrinkage and deliver margin above expectations. The $0.68 in GAAP earnings is down from last year but beat the consensus by $0.03 or 460 basis points. Last year, earnings were aided by a massive drawdown in inventory that has since been corrected. The company says it is running with above-average inventory in an effort to mitigate supply chain challenges. 

No Guidance From Johnson Outdoors, Inc But … 

Johnson Outdoors, Inc doesn’t give guidance but the company is obviously doing well. Not only are the revenue and earnings above expectations but they are supporting a very healthy dividend. The yield is a bit low at only 1.17% but there is a robust outlook for dividend growth. The company has been increasing the payout for the last 6 years which is one reason, and that last was worth 43% to investors. Another is the rock-solid balance sheet. The company’s cash position is growing despite the inventory build and increased payout and there is no debt to speak of. This means the company has ample room in the cash flow to continue increasing the payout if at a slower rate and to invest in whatever way it needs to improve operations. 

The Technical Outlook: Johnson Outdoors, Inc Confirms Support 

Shares of Johnson Outdoors, Inc opened higher in the wake of the Q4 release and then proceeded to firmly test and confirm support at the $96 level. This support is seen in the price action which formed a nice-looking doji candle and in the indicators which are rolling into a buy signal. Assuming the market follows through with this action we see price action moving up to retest resistance at the short-term EMA. If that can be overcome the price will likely move up to the $110 to $115 region in the very near to short-term. 

Bottom-Fishing For Johnson Outdoors, Inc 

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson Outdoors right now?

Before you consider Johnson Outdoors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Outdoors wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Outdoors currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)2.3$101.68-1.1%1.18%12.38N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.