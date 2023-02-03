Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?

Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter

Fri., February 3, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Shares of Bright Green Corporation shot 170% higher after the company announced it was raising capital without tapping the equity or debt markets. 
  • The deal may be the first step in the company being able to leverage its competitive advantage in the U.S. cannabis market. 
  • However, a sharp sell-off reminds investors about the volatility that frequently surrounds penny stocks.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Bright Green

The Future for Bright Green Corporation May be Getting Brighter

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) teaches investors the risk and rewards of investing in penny stocks. On February 1, BGXX stock shot up 170% after the company announced plans to raise $500 million as part of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services EB-5 capital program.  

However, the stock has dropped approximately 41% from its February 1 peak when the market closed on February 2. Nevertheless, BGXX stock has rewarded investors with a gain of over 129% in the year's first month.  

And, with the recent market rally pulling some speculative money off the sidelines, there’s reason to believe that penny stocks like Bright Green may have higher to go. At the same time, many penny stocks are priced that way for a reason. In this article, we’ll look at the bright future for Bright Green Corporation.  

Flexing Its Competitive Advantage 

The company will use the funds to create over 7,100 jobs in the United States. Bright Green plans to improve its production facilities in its home state of New Mexico. And it will also support drug research, development and FDA clinical trials.  

Investors cheered this announcement that the company could raise capital without tapping equity or debt markets. One reason the company can do this is due to the competitive advantage that Bright Green has in relation to the rest of the cannabis market.  

One of the headwinds affecting virtually every cannabis stock is that cannabis is still considered a banned substance at the Federal level. No matter how many states approve medicinal and/or recreational marijuana, doing business across state borders is impossible. And even multi-state operators must navigate state laws that, in many cases, lack consistency.  


This is where Bright Green offers a competitive advantage. Specifically, the company has a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Association. Among other things, the MOA allows Bright Green “to fund its growth, business, and operations by seeking capital from U.S. public capital markets, as well as traditional U.S. commercial financing sources.” 

The MOA also allows Bright Green to register with the DEA to be a bulk manufacturer of cannabis and derivatives for producing FDA-approved commercial products that result from medicinal research.  

And according to the company’s website, all of this positions BGC “to become a leading U.S. player in the manufacturing of cannabis and derivatives for FDA-approved medicinal products, opening up opportunities for joint ventures with large pharmaceutical players.” 

Penny Stocks are Still Penny Stocks 

The sharp sell-off in BGXX stock the day after its 170% rally to the upside reminds you of the challenges involved when you invest in penny stocks. Bright Green is not profitable but is still a pre-revenue company.  

That could be changing. The company is projecting its latest move will eventually lead to $500 million in revenue. But moves like this should make investors attentive to short-selling activity. As evidence of this, because it dropped more than 10% in the trading session, BGXX triggered the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) uptick rule. Simply put, this prevents short sellers from pushing the shares of a company lower.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bright Green right now?

Before you consider Bright Green, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bright Green wasn't on the list.

While Bright Green currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bright Green (BGXX)
0 of 5 stars		$1.06-25.4%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: