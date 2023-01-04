Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever

Why Warren Buffett Just Invested $29 Billion In This “Dying Industry”

Warren Buffett has placed his next big bet.

His firm, Berkshire Hathaway, has increased its stake in this firm to 21% 1.

This is only the beginning though, as he has been granted approval to buy up to 50% of available stock,2 and certain analysts believe he will eventually make a bid to purchase the entire company.3

This investment is among the biggest bets he’s ever made…

Just how big? Well, Buffett's total cost basis for Coca-Cola was $1.3 billion. And he started buying Apple in 2016 and bought $6.7 billion that year. Coca-Cola and Apple are at the top of his signature stock picks and best performers.

His investment in this sector for the past year?

Over $29 billion.

When history’s most successful investor makes his biggest stock bet over a 12-month period – you know it’s time to act…

But, if you only read the mainstream news, you’d think Buffett has lost his mind by going “all in” on this industry.

That’s because the establishment media, the political class, and the culture warriors will screech that this industry is dying, but what Buffett knows is that the opposite is true. The industry isn’t dying… it’s about to boom like never before .

And in this new video, legendary financial analyst Porter Stansberry reveals why…

He details exactly why Buffett just went “all in” on this out-of-favor sector… and why if you follow his footsteps, you could be looking at the opportunity to see potential gains of 10-50x in the coming years.

If you don’t know Porter Stansberry, he has worked alongside Ron Paul, Jim Rogers, T. Boone Pickens, Steve Eisman, Steve Forbes, Jim Grant, and countless other financial legends.

He is best known for predicting the 2008 financial crash, the demise of General Motors and General Electric, the collapse of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and for warning America would soon be plagued by riots, lockdowns, and inflation.

But he says his new prediction could be the biggest he’s ever issued.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

