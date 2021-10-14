Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?

S&P 500   4,417.35 (+1.23%)
DOW   34,767.67 (+1.13%)
QQQ   365.21 (+1.45%)
AAPL   143.11 (+1.56%)
MSFT   300.80 (+1.52%)
FB   328.69 (+1.28%)
GOOGL   2,804.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   815.11 (+0.50%)
AMZN   3,303.41 (+0.58%)
NVDA   213.64 (+2.03%)
BABA   165.14 (-1.35%)
NIO   35.70 (-1.49%)
CGC   14.08 (+5.94%)
GE   103.23 (+0.85%)
MU   67.90 (+2.29%)
AMD   111.02 (+1.70%)
T   25.70 (+1.58%)
F   15.53 (+0.13%)
ACB   7.30 (+2.67%)
DIS   175.47 (+1.45%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.82 (-1.33%)
AMC   39.43 (+4.01%)
S&P 500   4,417.35 (+1.23%)
DOW   34,767.67 (+1.13%)
QQQ   365.21 (+1.45%)
AAPL   143.11 (+1.56%)
MSFT   300.80 (+1.52%)
FB   328.69 (+1.28%)
GOOGL   2,804.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   815.11 (+0.50%)
AMZN   3,303.41 (+0.58%)
NVDA   213.64 (+2.03%)
BABA   165.14 (-1.35%)
NIO   35.70 (-1.49%)
CGC   14.08 (+5.94%)
GE   103.23 (+0.85%)
MU   67.90 (+2.29%)
AMD   111.02 (+1.70%)
T   25.70 (+1.58%)
F   15.53 (+0.13%)
ACB   7.30 (+2.67%)
DIS   175.47 (+1.45%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.82 (-1.33%)
AMC   39.43 (+4.01%)
S&P 500   4,417.35 (+1.23%)
DOW   34,767.67 (+1.13%)
QQQ   365.21 (+1.45%)
AAPL   143.11 (+1.56%)
MSFT   300.80 (+1.52%)
FB   328.69 (+1.28%)
GOOGL   2,804.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   815.11 (+0.50%)
AMZN   3,303.41 (+0.58%)
NVDA   213.64 (+2.03%)
BABA   165.14 (-1.35%)
NIO   35.70 (-1.49%)
CGC   14.08 (+5.94%)
GE   103.23 (+0.85%)
MU   67.90 (+2.29%)
AMD   111.02 (+1.70%)
T   25.70 (+1.58%)
F   15.53 (+0.13%)
ACB   7.30 (+2.67%)
DIS   175.47 (+1.45%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.82 (-1.33%)
AMC   39.43 (+4.01%)
S&P 500   4,417.35 (+1.23%)
DOW   34,767.67 (+1.13%)
QQQ   365.21 (+1.45%)
AAPL   143.11 (+1.56%)
MSFT   300.80 (+1.52%)
FB   328.69 (+1.28%)
GOOGL   2,804.00 (+1.90%)
TSLA   815.11 (+0.50%)
AMZN   3,303.41 (+0.58%)
NVDA   213.64 (+2.03%)
BABA   165.14 (-1.35%)
NIO   35.70 (-1.49%)
CGC   14.08 (+5.94%)
GE   103.23 (+0.85%)
MU   67.90 (+2.29%)
AMD   111.02 (+1.70%)
T   25.70 (+1.58%)
F   15.53 (+0.13%)
ACB   7.30 (+2.67%)
DIS   175.47 (+1.45%)
PFE   41.81 (+0.94%)
BA   218.82 (-1.33%)
AMC   39.43 (+4.01%)

Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?

Strong Results From Oil-Dri Overshadowed By Inflation

If we are reading the report from Oil-Dri Corporation (NYSE: ODC) correctly, the price of kitty litter and many other sorbent mineral products are about to get a lot more expensive. The company produced a strong quarter and record results but results that were deeply impacted by rising prices the company admits it was slow to fight. What this means is that consumers of Oil-Dri products, which range from the agricultural market to sports, industrial, and home use are about to see another significant increase in their input costs. While bad news for the economy at large it's good news for Oil-Dri Corporation investors because margins should recover and help sustain the dividend.

Record Results And Significant Headwinds For Oil-Dri Corporation

Oil-Dri Corporation ultimately had a good quarter if one that was severely impacted by systemic headwinds throughout the supply chain. Ironically, as a part of the global supply chain and an input cost for many other businesses, issues plaguing companies like Oil-Dri Corporation are causing a negative feedback loop in the system that is ultimately hurting business more. Regardless, the revenue of $78.12 million is up 20.5% over last year and set a company record. Sales were strong in both the B2B segment and the retail segment with revenue up 13% and 26% respectively. 

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 was disappointing despite tremendous top-line growth with record-high consolidated net sales for both periods. Our profitability was greatly reduced due to significant cost inflation across all input channels … it is clear we did not keep up with the rapid pace of inflation.”

Moving down the report, gross margins declined by 200 basis points due to the rising impacts of inflation. The cost of goods sold rose by 700% and was only partially offset by a 24% decline in SG&A expense. The company specifically states input costs are up for resin, lumber, freight, natural gas, materials, and other supply chain issues related to capacity and labor market shortages. In regards to earnings, there were significant changes to accounting and other non-comparable influences that, when combined with rising input costs, caused net income to plunge by 90% on a quarterly YOY basis. On a full-year basis, the adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 are up 10% versus the previous year and growth should continue in tandem with pricing actions we expect to see in the next report. 

Oil-Dri Corporation 3% Yield Looks Safe, For Now 

Marketbeat.com data shows Oil-Dri Corporation is a micro-cap company with a safe-looking 3% yield. The company's payout ratio is running about 50% of TTM earnings and is backed up by an 18-year history of dividend increases as well as a very strong balance sheet. The company's cash balance fell versus last year due to rising input costs and the payout of bonuses but so did the company's debt. The balance sheet remains net cash and is only very lightly levered with ample coverage and free cash flow. The company has only been raising the dividend at a 5% CAGR so we aren't expecting a big increase but increases are still in the forecast assuming product price increases pass through to the consumers.

The Technical Outlook: Range-Bound Oil-Dri Well-Supported

The one thing we can say about the Oil-Dri Corporation chart is that it's been trading in a narrowing range for years and appears to be well supported above the $32.50 level. Price action may move lower in the near term but we would expect it to bounce from the $32.50 level if not from the $34 level first. Longer-term, if Oil-DriCorporation can get its pricing in line with inflationary cost increases the stock could break out of the range and move higher. 

Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?

Should you invest $1,000 in Oil-Dri Co. of America right now?

Before you consider Oil-Dri Co. of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oil-Dri Co. of America wasn't on the list.

While Oil-Dri Co. of America currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)1.3$35.00flat3.09%15.09N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.