Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?

S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Unknown laser company making HUGE profit from Russia-Ukraine War. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession

Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance? Network storage maker NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) gapped up nearly 8% Thursday following its earnings report, but reversed course Friday, closing 4.58% lower.

It’s safe to say Friday’s action reflected a broad market selloff in the wake of Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks about further interest rate tightening and “some pain” ahead.

But NetApp itself is flashing some painful signs. Earnings growth slowed in the past two quarters, from 31% to 4%. Revenue growth is in the single digits, following low double-digit growth in  2021 and early 2022. 

The company earned $1.20 per share in the fiscal first quarter. MarketBeat earnings data show that topped analysts’ views, which called for $1.10 per share. Meanwhile, revenue of $1.59 billion also came in ahead of views. 

NetApp also boosted its guidance for the current quarter to a range of $1.28 to 1.38 per share and said it expects to earn between $5.40 and $5.60 for the full year. 

The company’s board also OK’d a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on October 26. The stock goes ex-dividend on Thursday, October 6, meaning shareholders as of that day will receive the payout. NetApp’s current dividend yield is 2.67%.

Analysts have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock, according to MarketBeat data. The price target is $91.72, representing a 22.36% upside. 

Evolved From Data-Center Specialist

NetApp provides enterprise data management and storage products and services. Its offerings include cloud services, data storage, data protection, data management, enterprise applications, DevOps (which combines software development and IT operations), and artificial intelligence. As the cloud and various storage and security trends evolved, NetApp transitioned from being a data-center storage specialist to a company with a much more broad mission.


The stock has been correcting since January, and undercut its previous structure low from last November. That can be significant, as lower valuations can set the stage for a fresh round of institutional buying that can lead to a new rally.

As any market watcher knows, there are plenty of stocks out there right now that are trading at mid-2021 levels, and developments like Fed Chair Powell’s remarks aren’t inspiring investor confidence, at least not yet.

NetApp’s performance in recent months is as follows:

  • Year-to-date: -16.88%
  • Past three months: +7.05
  • Past month: +7.98

Will the stock’s rally continue? Certainly, the company’s own performance and guidance seem to bode well. But the broader market worries have potential to pull down not just NetApp, but perhaps 75% of the market, at least in the near-to-medium term. 
Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?

Mid-Cap Industry Leader

Within the data storage sub-industry, the best price performer is mid-cap Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG)

The company makes flash storage systems for enterprise users internationally. This stock, too, is in a correction, but year-to-date is outperforming the most appropriate benchmark, which is the S&P 400 mid-cap index.  

Fundamentally, Pure Storage has shown robust strength in recent quarters, with triple-digit earnings growth. Revenue growth accelerated in the past five quarters, from 2% to 50%.

Pure Storage has been getting support above its 21-day moving average. Like pretty much everything else, it reversed lower Friday but settled just slightly above its 10-day moving average, a line it crossed definitively on Thursday. 

That support at the 10-day line is potentially a good sign for the stock, although market action this week may determine its fate. In addition, the company reports its second quarter Wednesday, after the closing bell. As always, a miss or beat, or guidance or some note buried deep in the fine print, could cause a sharp move in either direction.  

MarketBeat earnings data for Pure Storage show that the company has beaten top- and bottom-line views in every quarter since February 2020. 

With the earnings report just around the corner, it’s best to carefully consider whether you want to risk making a purchase that could turn lower. When a stock beats views or offers better-than-expected guidance, institutions often pile into the stock. Because these institutions add to their positions over weeks and months, a big price move after earnings can be just the beginning of a productive rally. That means you aren’t necessarily missing out if you buy after the report.
Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NetApp (NTAP)
2.9792 of 5 stars		$74.96-4.6%2.67%17.93Moderate Buy$91.80
Pure Storage (PSTG)
1.7086 of 5 stars		$30.38-2.2%N/A-121.52Moderate Buy$36.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in NetApp right now?

Before you consider NetApp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetApp wasn't on the list.

While NetApp currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.