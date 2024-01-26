Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?

S&P 500   4,894.16
DOW   38,049.13
QQQ   426.35
Verizon and AT&T: One is a high-yield value, the other a trap
The #1 NASDAQ Stock to Watch Before 2023 Ends (Ad)
These 5 growth stocks are now in buy ranges
Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
The One Asset Elites Are Hoarding Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/25/2024
Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts
S&P 500   4,894.16
DOW   38,049.13
QQQ   426.35
Verizon and AT&T: One is a high-yield value, the other a trap
The #1 NASDAQ Stock to Watch Before 2023 Ends (Ad)
These 5 growth stocks are now in buy ranges
Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
The One Asset Elites Are Hoarding Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/25/2024
Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts
S&P 500   4,894.16
DOW   38,049.13
QQQ   426.35
Verizon and AT&T: One is a high-yield value, the other a trap
The #1 NASDAQ Stock to Watch Before 2023 Ends (Ad)
These 5 growth stocks are now in buy ranges
Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
The One Asset Elites Are Hoarding Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/25/2024
Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts
S&P 500   4,894.16
DOW   38,049.13
QQQ   426.35
Verizon and AT&T: One is a high-yield value, the other a trap
The #1 NASDAQ Stock to Watch Before 2023 Ends (Ad)
These 5 growth stocks are now in buy ranges
Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
The One Asset Elites Are Hoarding Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/25/2024
Yellen visits Midwest to showcase improving consumer sentiment, take aim at Trump tax cuts

Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?

Written by Kate Stalter | Reviewed by Melissa Brock
January 26, 2024

Palantir logo on an iPhone screen

Key Points

  • Analysts see data-mining specialist Palantir growing earnings by 312% when it reports 2023 results. 
  • The stock has been in a bullish trend, but saw some selling recently as the broader market rose.
  • Analysts are fretting about the company's federal government business, as well as its AI potential.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies

Wall Street has high expectations for Palantir Technologies Inc. NYSE: PLTR when it reports fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 5. The data analysis and data-mining software maker is forecast to earn eight cents a share on revenue of $603.48 million for the fourth quarter.

Those would double earnings from the year-ago quarter and mark a 19% revenue increase.  

But analysts aren't universally optimistic about the stock's prospects, which may be causing some selling. In particular, investors and analysts are fretting about a decline in revenue from the federal government. 

The Palantir chart shows the stock gapping up by 4.89% on January 22, although with subsequent selling, it's given up those gains. However, Palantir stock is finding support near its 10-day and 21-day moving averages, converging bullishly as the 10-day is about to cross over the 21-day line.

Bullish moving-average crossover

When a short-term moving average crosses above a line, tracking a longer period, it signals a bullish trend. 

This crossover suggests that recent price trends are gaining strength, indicating increased buying momentum. 

The Selling in Palantir the week of January 22 didn't track with any selling in either the broad market or technology stocks in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLK

Palantir is not tracked within the S&P 500, as it's a new stock, having gone public in 2020. Its market capitalization of $36.18 billion puts it in the large-cap category. 

However, due to Palantir's size, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY and tech sector stocks are appropriate benchmarks.


So, what's next for the stock in light of upcoming earnings? 

Mixed track record of beating Wall Street views

In addition to the triple- and double-digit gains expected for the fourth quarter, the company is expected to grow earnings by 312% to 25 cents per share for the full year.

Palantir earnings data show the company has a mixed record regarding meeting, beating or missing analyst views.

The company has three principal software platforms: Gotham, Foundry and Apollo. 

Gotham's customer base is global defense agencies, intelligence communities, law enforcement, disaster relief organizations and others.

Recently launched AI platform

Corporations and enterprise users use Foundry to share data and analytics.

Apollo is a cloud-based system that allows users to write code once and deploy it throughout multiple environments. 

In 2023, the company launched its artificial intelligence platform (AIP), allowing customers to launch AI across multiple applications within days.

Cloud computing and AI are red-hot growth industries, and analysts are upbeat about Palantir's earnings growth. This year, the Wall Street estimate calls for a 17% increase in net income to 29 cents a share.

Nonetheless, Palantir analyst forecasts show a consensus view of "reduce," which you don't see very often, especially for a company expected to grow earnings by 17% in the current year.

Analysts' price target is $13.18, a downside of 20%. 

Concern about federal government contracts

So what's going on here? 

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Palantir CEO Alex Karp told The Wall Street Journal that the federal government, which accounts for about 43% of the company's revenue, is a "cyclical and difficult" business. He added that government revenue isn't as reliably steady as private enterprise. 

On January 5, Jefferies downgraded Palantir stock from "hold" to "underperform" and lowered the price target from $18 to $13. 

The issue was related to Karp's comments about the federal government: Palantir is currently in a disagreement with the U.S. Army over data ownership. 

Underestimated the severity of slowdown

In his recent research note, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote, "We underestimated the severity of the slowdown in Palantir's commercial and government businesses, which has resulted in a longer-than-expected demand recovery that could continue to constrain growth through 2024." 

The Army contract was recently renewed, but skepticism about Palantir’s AI business remains.  

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Thill said Palantir’s AI “hype is ahead of the reality." 

→ Americans Now Favor Gold Over Stocks as an Investment Vehicle (From Edge On The Street) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
0.7742 of 5 stars		$16.46-1.8%N/A274.30Reduce$13.18
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)N/A$204.12+0.4%0.63%20.04HoldN/A
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$488.05+0.5%1.36%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Experience

Kate Stalter has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Additional Experience

Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Areas of Expertise

Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education

Bachelor of Arts, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; Master of Business Adminstration, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Past Experience

Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine



Featured Articles and Offers

Why These Defense Stocks Could Soar in 2024

Why These Defense Stocks Could Soar in 2024

We examine defense stocks poised for growth amidst geopolitical tensions, from pioneering companies like Palantir to firms specializing in hypersonic missiles and drone technology.

Related Videos

Palantir Technologies Stock, AI Evolution and Investment Outlook
Palantir Technologies Stock, AI Evolution and Investment Outlook
Search Headlines:

My Account -