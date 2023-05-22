Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show Mon., May 22, 2023 | Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli Share Share Key Points Ryanair has reported first quarter 2023 earnings, beating bearish and bullish expectations to showcase a heating industry with no slowdown. Reporting increased volumes, financials also saw double-digit and even triple-digit increases year over year, setting up the foundations for a new rally in the stock. Analysts may be cautiously analyzing what these figures mean and the industry's future before updating price targets. Investors can get ahead by accounting for expansionary measures within the firm, and new Jet orders are seen from airplane manufacturers. Cost-reductions boosting margins, increased volumes, demand, reinvestments into expansion, and these technical patterns forming all give investors reason to keep RYAAY in their watchlists. 5 stocks we like better than RYAAY Upgrade NowThis premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.Upgrade Now See Benefits Already have an account? Log in here.13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop BuyingWhich stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.Get This Free Report Companies Mentioned in This ArticleCompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price TargetRyanair (RYAAY)2.247 of 5 stars$100.22-0.1%N/A16.48Buy$38.50Boeing (BA)1.3628 of 5 stars$205.52+0.0%N/A-29.70Moderate Buy$221.60Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)2.3562 of 5 stars$10.35-1.3%N/A13.44Hold$8.77 Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist About Gabriel Osorio-MazilliContributing Author: Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro EconomicsGabriel Osorio-Mazzilli has six years of experience in investing and trading financial markets and three years of institutional experience at both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He employs a bottom-top approach for picking value-driven investments and uses quantitative strategies in long/short equity trading.Contact Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli via email at gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com. Recent VideosThese Stocks are on Sale Right NowCan Monthly Dividend Stocks Work For You?Stocks Set to Rally this SummerEnphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity Featured Articles and Offers3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your PortfolioUpdated May 19, 2023View 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your PortfolioBuffett's Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?Posted May 17, 2023View Buffett's Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of EarningsPosted May 19, 2023View Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of EarningsCanoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer Posted May 16, 2023View Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc - (NYSE:NIO)Updated May 22, 2023View abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc - (NYSE:NIO)7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest inPosted May 16, 2023View 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in Search Headlines: Search Articles Get 30 Days of MarketBeat All Access Free Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools: Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio. Stock Ideas and Recommendations Get daily stock ideas from top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report. Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis. Start Your 30-Day Free Trial Sign in to your free account to enjoy these benefits In-depth profiles and analysis for 20,000 public companies. Real-time analyst ratings, insider transactions, earnings data, and more. Our daily ratings and market update email newsletter. Sign in to your free account to enjoy all that MarketBeat has to offer. Sign In Create Account Your Email Address: Your Password: or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google Forgot your password? Your Email Address: Choose a Password: Create My Account (Free) or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google By creating a free account, you agree to our terms of service. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.