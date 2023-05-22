S&P 500   4,194.18 (+0.05%)
DOW   33,331.61 (-0.28%)
QQQ   337.77 (+0.37%)
AAPL   174.34 (-0.47%)
MSFT   321.21 (+0.90%)
META   251.03 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   125.24 (+2.02%)
AMZN   114.41 (-1.58%)
TSLA   185.22 (+2.82%)
NVDA   312.30 (-0.11%)
NIO   8.69 (+7.68%)
BABA   86.09 (+2.51%)
AMD   107.42 (+1.51%)
T   16.32 (+0.06%)
F   11.48 (-1.46%)
MU   65.95 (-3.26%)
CGC   1.21 (+11.01%)
GE   104.28 (+0.02%)
DIS   91.07 (-0.31%)
AMC   5.11 (+1.59%)
PFE   38.34 (+4.27%)
PYPL   62.71 (+2.94%)
NFLX   366.86 (+0.41%)
Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show

Mon., May 22, 2023 | Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Key Points

  • Ryanair has reported first quarter 2023 earnings, beating bearish and bullish expectations to showcase a heating industry with no slowdown. 
  • Reporting increased volumes, financials also saw double-digit and even triple-digit increases year over year, setting up the foundations for a new rally in the stock. 
  • Analysts may be cautiously analyzing what these figures mean and the industry's future before updating price targets. Investors can get ahead by accounting for expansionary measures within the firm, and new Jet orders are seen from airplane manufacturers. 
  • Cost-reductions boosting margins, increased volumes, demand, reinvestments into expansion, and these technical patterns forming all give investors reason to keep RYAAY in their watchlists. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than RYAAY

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ryanair (RYAAY)
2.247 of 5 stars		$100.22-0.1%N/A16.48Buy$38.50
Boeing (BA)
1.3628 of 5 stars		$205.52+0.0%N/A-29.70Moderate Buy$221.60
Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)
2.3562 of 5 stars		$10.35-1.3%N/A13.44Hold$8.77
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author: Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli has six years of experience in investing and trading financial markets and three years of institutional experience at both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He employs a bottom-top approach for picking value-driven investments and uses quantitative strategies in long/short equity trading.
Contact Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli via email at gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com.

