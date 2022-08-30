Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?

S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
All Electric Commitment From GM, Volkswagen, Could Put Lithium Stock In A Supercycle (Ad)
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?

Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target? Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP), which specializes in midstream energy infrastructure, has been etching the right side of a consolidation since late July. 

Targa has been correcting in a pretty orderly fashion, especially if you compare it to the many stocks that are down 50% or more this year.

The stock is up 36.41% year-to-date. Shares closed Monday at $71.11, a gain of $0.90 or 1.28%.

Monday’s uptick follows a one-month gain of 7.87%. 

Since its second-quarter report on August 4, the stock is up 11%. 

Earnings came in at $1.63 per share, up a whopping 987% over the year-earlier quarter. Revenue was $6.055 billion, an increase of 77%. 

During the quarter, Targa repurchased 1,121,925 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $66.07 for a total net cost of $74.1 million. In addition, between July 1 and July 29, the company repurchased 512,336 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $58.57 for a total net cost of $30.0 million. 

There was $214.7 million remaining under its $500 million common share repurchase program as of July 29. Share buybacks slash the number of shares outstanding, available to investors. That means earnings are distributed to a smaller number of shareholders, meaning an increase in earnings per share. 

Targa also updated its earnings estimates for the full year. The company now expects an adjusted EBITDA range of between $2.85 billion and $2.95 billion. That assumes natural gas liquid composite barrel prices averaging $1.05 per gallon, crude oil prices averaging $100 per barrel, and Waha natural gas prices averaging $6.00 per million British Thermal Units for the second half of this year. (Waha is a supply hub in West Texas, in the Permian basin.) 


There’s a lot going on at Targa, and it currently has the momentum to surpass continue rallying. According to MarketBeat institutional ownership data, more institutional buyers have come into the stock in the past 12 months, than sellers who have exited. 

Completed Lucid Acquisition 

Growing through acquisition is a tried-and-true path to increasing shareholder value, and Targa has been actively pursuing that strategy. 

In late July, Targa announced the completion of its acquisition of Lucid Energy for $3.55 billion.

According to the company’s announcement, “Lucid’s assets, which will be integrated into Targa’s existing Permian Basin footprint, include approximately 1,050 miles of natural gas pipelines and approximately 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity in service or under construction located primarily in Eddy and Lea counties of New Mexico. Lucid’s Delaware Basin footprint overlays some of the most economic crude oil and natural gas producing acreage in North America. Lucid’s assets are anchored by over 600,000 dedicated acres from a diverse set of high-quality customers and underpinned by long-term, fixed-fee contracts.”

In other words, Targa just expanded its footprint in various regions. That bodes well for future growth. 

Industry Rivals 

Targa’s competitors include Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP), ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET)

Many of the midstream energy companies fall under the mid-cap categorization. That’s a space that has some advantages; companies can be more nimble than a larger firm, but are also growing big enough to garner some attention from Wall Street analysts. 

Targa’s market capitalization is $16.21 billion, putting it at the lower end of the large-cap category. Based on 11 analyst ratings, there’s a “moderate buy” designation on the stock, with a price target of $81.91, a 15.19% upside.

If reached, that price target would take the stock just above its April 21 high of $81.60. 

There’s plenty of potential in this stock, but if investors want to wait until it’s closer to clearing its current consolidation, that would not be a bad decision, particularly as the broad market continues to struggle.
Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Targa Resources (TRGP)
2.4711 of 5 stars		$71.11+1.3%1.97%80.81Buy$81.91
Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)
1.3021 of 5 stars		$17.09+1.4%N/A-1.45Reduce$20.50
Energy Transfer (ET)
2.344 of 5 stars		$12.30+1.3%7.48%9.84Buy$14.63
ONEOK (OKE)
1.9586 of 5 stars		$64.50-0.5%5.80%18.32Hold$68.42
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Targa Resources right now?

Before you consider Targa Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Targa Resources wasn't on the list.

While Targa Resources currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.