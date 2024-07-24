Free Trial
→ First a 1,129% win in 2 days... .Now this??? (From Monument Traders Alliance) (Ad)

Can the New CEO Revive This Struggling Telehealth Stock?

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 24, 2024
Mature African American general practitioner recommending pills to online sick male patient on screen of laptop during consultation

Key Points

  • Teladoc is a leading telehealth provider that once traded at $308 per share but has fallen to all-time lows at $8.73.
  • Teladoc appointed a new CEO on June 10, 2024, from GuideWell, the parent company of Florida Blue Health Insurance.
  • Teladoc lowered its Q2 2024 top and bottom line guidance, setting the bar low for its next earnings report.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Today

Teladoc Health, Inc. stock logo
TDOCTDOC 90-day performance
Teladoc Health
$9.30
+0.11 (+1.20%)
(As of 07/23/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$8.73
$30.41
Price Target
$17.97
Add to Watchlist

Virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health Inc. NYSE: TDOC stock is trading down 57.8% year-to-date (YTD). The collapse occurred after reporting Q4 2023 earnings, which were further accelerated by its Q1 2024 earnings miss and lowered guidance. This once promising telehealth company, whose shares once topped $308, has left shareholders in excruciating pain, trading near all-time lows at $9. The company threw a Hail Mary pass with the appointment of a new CEO to helm the turnaround attempt.   

Teladoc operates in the medical sector, competing with other telehealth companies like Him & Hers Inc. NYSE: HIMS, LifeMD Inc. NASDAQ: LFMD, and American Well Co. NYSE: AMWL.

Teladoc's Core Services

Teladoc provides on-demand 24/7 access to healthcare providers for primary care services. Most major insurers cover its services, but individuals can also access it without insurance, paying out of pocket, starting at $89 for general medical visits. They also provide dermatology, nutrition, back & joint care, and mental health visits. The value proposition is quick and convenient access to a medical professional anywhere at any time. This is helpful, especially when your primary care doctor doesn't have any appointments available for the next two weeks. The company has delivered over 50 million virtual visits over 20 years, connecting people with virtual care. 

Patients suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension can be monitored remotely. Hospital organizations and clinicians use its Solo virtual care platform. Teladoc offers mental health services through its BetterHealth online therapy platform, which connects over 35,000 licensed therapists with patients.

Teladoc's New CEO Gets To Work Immediately Following the June 10, 2024, Announcement

On June 10, 2024, Teladoc appointed Charles Divita as its new CEO effectively immediately. Divita comes from GuideWell, a not-for-profit health solutions company focused on health insurance in Florida. It operates as the parent company of Florida Blue, a $23 billion annual revenue-generating insurer. GuideWell offers a range of Florida Blue health plans and provides access to medical services through its network of providers. Divita served as Executive Vice President of Commercial Markets. Prior to that, he was the CFO for several years.

Teladoc TDOC stock chart

TDOC Stock May be Forming a Bear Flag Breakdown Pattern

The daily candlestick chart for TDOC illustrates a bear flag breakdown pattern. The pattern forms after a steep decline, which represents the flagpole. TDOC shares gapped down to $16.82 on February 21, 2024, and continued to trickle to a low of $8.73 on July 10, 2024. The parallel higher highs and higher low trendlines formed the flag pattern. The bear flag was triggered when TDOC fell back under its lower trendline support at $9.74. The daily relative strength index (RSI) fell back down to the 38-band. Pullback support levels are at $8.73, $7.54, $6.50, and $5.48.  


TDOC's Q1 2024 Earnings Report Accelerates the Stock Sell-Off

On April 29, 2024, Teladoc reports a Q1 2024 EPS loss of 49 cents, missing consensus estimates by 3 cents. This includes an amortization of 38 cents in intangibles and a stock-based compensation expense of 25 cents. Teladoc grew adjusted EBITDA by 20% YoY to $63.1 million. Revenues grew 2.7% YoY to $646.13 million versus $637.31 million consensus estimates. Its Integrated Care segment revenues were $377 million, down from $383 million in the year-ago period. BetterHelp revenues fell to $269 million from $276 million a year ago. BetterHelp's adjusted EBITDA fell to $15 million, down from $58 million in the year-ago period. The company ended the quarter with $1.10 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Teladoc Issues Downside Guidance for Q2 2024

The company issued lower guidance for Q2 2024, with an EPS loss of 45 cents to 35 cents versus a loss of 30 cents, as per consensus estimates. Revenues for Q2 are expected to fall between $635 million and $660 million, falling short of the $662.55 million consensus estimates.

Teladoc Health MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
3.00 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Hold
Upside/Downside
93.2% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.38mentions of Teladoc Health in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Details

Teladoc reaffirmed full-year 2024 guidance with an EPS loss of $1.10 to 80 cents versus $1.03 consensus estimates. Full-year 2024 revenues are expected to be between $2.635 billion and $2.735 billion versus the consensus estimates of $2.66 billion. Incidentally, Teladoc terminated its President of Enterprise Growth and Global Markets, Laizer Kornwasser, without incident on July 1, 2024. He will remain an advisor to the CEO through August 2, 2024. The bar and stock price are set low heading into its Q2 2024 earnings release.

Teladoc Health analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. There are 18 analyst ratings comprised of 6 Buys and 12 Holds, with an average consensus price target 97% higher at $17.97.

→ Jeff Bezos Next Trillion Dollar Bet (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Teladoc Health right now?

Before you consider Teladoc Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teladoc Health wasn't on the list.

While Teladoc Health currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by clicking the link below.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Teladoc Health (TDOC)
2.9997 of 5 stars
3.00 / 5 stars		$9.30+1.2%N/A-6.60Hold$17.97
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
2.6664 of 5 stars
2.67 / 5 stars		$22.77+11.9%N/A-2,277.00Moderate Buy$19.07
LifeMD (LFMD)
1.3226 of 5 stars
1.32 / 5 stars		$7.00+0.7%N/A-9.46Buy$12.17
American Well (AMWL)
2.1135 of 5 stars
2.11 / 5 stars		$9.32+7.1%N/A-0.38Hold$16.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
New Government Policy to Wipe Out Seniors Wealth
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
How to Invest In Growth Stocks
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a sto...
MarketBeat
24/7 Automated Profits in Crypto
What if you could make consistent daily profits in crypto with minimal effort? Beyond trading lies a vast w...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Biden Pushing To Replace The Dollar With a Digital Coin, Control Currency.
Donald Trump once again sounded the alarm against Fed-controlled digital currencies (CBDCs). If these plans...
Monetary Gold | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Robotics Stock Rockets on NVIDIA Investment
How to Trade After Hours Like a Pro
Opportunities Arise as Stock Market Rotates from Big Tech

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines