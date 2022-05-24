S&P 500   3,973.75
DOW   31,880.24
QQQ   293.48
Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming 
Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower 
Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
S&P 500   3,973.75
DOW   31,880.24
QQQ   293.48
Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming 
Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower 
Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
S&P 500   3,973.75
DOW   31,880.24
QQQ   293.48
Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming 
Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower 
Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
S&P 500   3,973.75
DOW   31,880.24
QQQ   293.48
Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming 
Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower 
Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk

Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20

From homes and cars to groceries and gas, everything is more expensive these days. Well, not everything.

Stock prices have come down considerably. Inflationary pressures and mounting fears of a recession have the market on the brink of bear market territory. The major averages are stringing together weekly losing streaks that haven’t been seen for decades. In the process, companies have seen billions of dollars shed from their valuations. 

Investors with the nerve to get in front of this moving train are faced with the challenge of distinguishing the bargains from the has-beens. A stock trading under $20 may seem to be a great buy but could easily slip below $10 if it lacks a proper growth catalyst. Other stocks may never again see sub-$20 prices.

These three long-term winners have dipped to levels that make them attractive buys. With the growth drivers in place to build a sustained recovery, their shares can now be had for less than an Andrew Jackson bill.

Is Wolverine World Wide Stock a Buy ? 

A year ago, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was trading in the $40’s. The footwear company was reporting strong financial performances quarter after quarter. Shoppers were scooping up popular sneaker, boot, sandal, and slipper brands like Patagonia, Saucony, and Sweaty Betty. Then the other shoe dropped.

Higher expenses tied to wage increases and materials began to weigh on margins. The impact of supply chain disruptions on inventory didn’t help. Earlier this month Wolverine shares dipped as low as $16.65 and are now trying to claw their way back.


The good news is that the company doesn’t have a demand problem. As with automobiles, some people may be trying to get more mileage out of their current footwear amid persistent inflation pressures. But over time as consumer confidence improves, loyal customers will return to spruce up their footwear collections with their favorite Wolverine brands. 

Wolverine reported a strong first quarter that showcased 20% top-line growth and booming e-commerce business. Rest assured it is on solid footing to continue growing as the economic recovery unfolds. 

Why is Lyft Stock Down?

Lyft, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYFT) plunge below $20 has returned the stock to its pandemic lows. It is effectively priced as if everyone is staying indoors and nobody is using ride-hailing services. But we know that’s not the case.

In fact, Lyft’s swing to profitability in the first quarter was driven by increases in both active riders and ride volume. The main issue with Lyft, however, has been high gas prices and the effect they are having on boosting its driver ranks. 

To attract more drivers, Lyft will have to spend more on driver incentive programs that make prospective contractors forget about the drawbacks at the pump. Eventually, these programs should attract more drivers and improve the availability of Lyft’s ride-hailing services nationwide. 

Because Lyft has a supply problem rather than a demand problem, investors can feel more comfortable hitching a ride at the current depressed level. The challenges tied to inflation are likely to pass and allow what is a strong business model and market leadership position to perform. With demand stabilizing and profits percolating, a recovery in Lyft shares is right around the corner.

Will Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Go Up?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is a bit of a different case having traded below $20 prior to the pandemic before sliding as low as $8 in March 2020. Earlier this month, shares of the hotel operator climbed to their highest level since 2018. They have since slid back under $20, offering investors an opportunity to jump on the recovery bandwagon.

Momentum is on the Host’s side for a host of reasons. Its 78 mostly domestic properties are sought-after destinations for pent-up traveler demand. The resumption of in-person business conferences is also bringing traffic back to its hotels. 

And it's not just the fact that more people are roaming its halls, restaurants, and lounges. People are also spending more. RevPAR, a key hotel industry measure of revenue per available room, reached a post-pandemic high of $167 during the first quarter amid higher room rates and vacationers’ eagerness to pay for some much-needed R&R.

Just as hotel traffic has resumed so too has the company’s issuance of quarterly dividend payments. Last quarter management bumped the dividend to $0.06 per share, which equates to a 1.3% forward yield. Not a huge income generator but a company that has come a long way over the last couple of years and has vacancies for further dividend hikes. 

Host’s business hotels and coastal resorts are alive again and its stock is rejuvenated as well. After peaking above $21 it has been dragged lower by border market weakness. It is trading at the lower Bollinger band on the daily chart, an area that it has repeatedly bounced from over the past six months. This could be the Host’s final trip for under $20—and a good opportunity for investors to book a reservation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wolverine World Wide right now?

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wolverine World Wide (WWW)
2.5807 of 5 stars		$19.51-0.9%2.05%41.51Hold$35.44
Lyft (LYFT)
2.4488 of 5 stars		$20.21+6.0%N/A-8.83Buy$49.62
Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
2.0318 of 5 stars		$18.73+0.6%0.64%53.52Buy$21.21
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.