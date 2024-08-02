Free Trial
→ The Most Important Presentation in America Right Now (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 2, 2024
Chevron Editorial photo of crude oil barrels featuring branding from a corporate petrochemical company

Key Points

  • Chevron stock is down after an earnings miss fueled by lower refining margins and natural gas prices.  
  • Production growth in the Permian and Denver-Julesburg (DJ) basins is expected to drive overall production growth in FY24.
  • The company’s merger with Hess is on hold pending arbitration resolution with Exxon Mobil, which won’t start until 2025. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Chevron

Using an Olympics reference, Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX failed to stick the landing when it reported second-quarter earnings before the market opened on August 2. The company delivered a mixed report, with revenue coming in slightly higher than expected but earnings coming in lighter due to lower refining margins and natural gas prices. 

Chevron Today

Chevron Co. stock logo
CVXCVX 90-day performance
Chevron
$149.81
-2.81 (-1.84%)
(As of 10:16 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$139.62
$171.70
Dividend Yield
4.35%
P/E Ratio
13.78
Price Target
$185.59
Add to Watchlist

As is frequently the case with energy stocks, there’s more nuance to the headline number when you look at the details. For example, profits in the United States production segment were up 31% year-over-year to $2.16 billion due to higher sales volumes and oil prices. But international production was down by approximately 30% YoY, leading to the earnings miss.  

The results back up the company’s prior announcement that it generated domestic production growth of 35% through its assets in the Permian and Denver-Julesburg (DJ) basins. Furthermore, the company estimates production to increase by 10% in the Permian in FY25. 

However, macroeconomic information is also likely at play here. The July jobs number came in much weaker than expected, which was perhaps foreshadowed by earnings weakness from stalwarts like McDonald’s Corp. NYSE: MCD. That’s likely to keep pressure on crude oil prices and keep a lid on CVX stock.  

The Hess Merger is Still Likely but on Hold 

For much of 2024, Chevron is still on track to close its merger with Hess Co. NYSE: HES. Shareholders have approved the merger of both companies. However, it’s being held up due to a dispute with Exxon Mobil Co. NYSE: XOM over the status of the Stabroek deepwater field in Guyana. 


Earlier this year, Chevron chief executive officer Mike Wirth announced that the two companies agreed to arbitration. However, those proceedings won’t even begin until 2025, which means it will be late into 2025 before the merger can be finalized.  

Chevron's Move: Goodbye California, Hello Texas 

In other news, Chevron announced it was moving its corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas from California. The company says all corporate functions will move in the next five years. However, Wirth will be relocating to Houston by the end of the year.  

CVX Stock is Down, But the Investment Case Remains Intact 

The earnings miss was foreshadowed as CVX stock dropped 5% the day before the earnings report. And with a 2.3% gain for the year, the stock trails the market badly. The August 1 sell-off is pushing the stock down to a key support level of around $150. If it breaks that level, a retesting of the company’s 52-week lows could be in play.  

Chevron CVX stock chart

You can expect more volatility in CVX stock, as the short-term outlook for oil is closely tied to shifts in regulatory and economic policies. Chevron's future drilling operations could expand depending on evolving industry regulations and economic factors.

The bottom line is that traders may find better opportunities in the oil sector. But if you’re a long-term investor, Chevron continues to offer solid value. The company continues to generate significant free cash flow, which it delivers to shareholders. The company is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. It’s also in the midst of a $75 billion share buyback program.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Chevron right now?

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link below to learn more about using beta to protect yourself.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Editor

Chris Markoch

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Learn More about Chris Markoch
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chevron (CVX)
4.8535 of 5 stars
4.85 / 5 stars		$149.02-2.4%4.38%13.71Moderate Buy$185.59
McDonald's (MCD)
4.6397 of 5 stars
4.64 / 5 stars		$273.71+1.8%2.44%23.24Moderate Buy$302.64
Hess (HES)
4.8634 of 5 stars
4.86 / 5 stars		$138.93-1.6%1.26%21.28Hold$178.58
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
4.8137 of 5 stars
4.81 / 5 stars		$118.33+1.2%3.21%14.50Moderate Buy$134.78
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
JPMorgan Chase Issues Warning To Wealthy Investors
How You Can Mitigate Your Exposure to US Dollar-Denominated Assets Like JP Morgan is Recommending to Their Hig...
All American Assets | Sponsored
10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
The stock market has largely recovered from its 2022 and 2023 slowdown and continues to hit new all time highs...
MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat
Best energy ETF for massive monthly payouts
I track over 50 ETFs that employ different option trading strategies... And this type of fund tends to pay ...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Restaurant Stocks to Profit from the Trend Towards Fast Casual
If you're a data-driven investor, you may be surprised to learn that fast-casual restaurant stocks are some of...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown

Despite warnings of an AI bubble, we discuss why this could be an opportunity to buy quality tech names at attractive prices.

Related Videos

4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024
Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines