Free Trial

Chewy, Inc. Results Provide Ample Reason to Buy the Stock

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
May 30, 2024
→ Write this ticker symbol down… (From StocksToTrade) (Ad)

CHEWY logo visible on display screen

Key Points

  • Chewy, Inc. had another solid quarter, with margins improving.
  • Growth is slowing but better than expected, with market share gains and auto-ship growing as a percentage of revenue.
  • Analysts trimmed their targets over the last year, but the trend is over, and a reversal of sentiment is in play. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Chewy

Chewy, Inc. NYSE: CHWY defied expectations and produced a solid Q1 that suggests momentum, continued strength, and rapidly improving shareholder value in the year's second half. Although growth has slowed, performance is better than expected, compounded by significant margin improvement. The margin improvement is the most notable detail, as it led the board to authorize a share repurchase program. 

Chewy, Inc.’s share repurchase program is worth $500 million without expiration. The sum is worth about 6% of the market cap and will help support the stock over time, but the amount of support is questionable. Share-based compensation increased Chewy’s share count by 1.4% on average in Q1 and is expected to continue. The best investors might expect is for repurchases to offset share-based compensation initially and grow over time. Regardless, the authorization affirms the business's health and cash flow, both improving. 

Chewy.com Cements Leadership Position in the Pet Market

Chewy Today

Chewy, Inc. stock logo
CHWYCHWY 90-day performance
Chewy
$21.50
+4.59 (+27.14%)
(As of 05/29/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$14.69
$40.78
P/E Ratio
268.78
Price Target
$26.83
Add to Watchlist

Chewy.com had a solid quarter, growing revenue by 3.1%, outpacing the consensus estimate despite the expected slowdown. The slowdown is due to market normalization following the COVID-19 pandemic; the takeaway is that normalized markets are growing at a mid-single-digit rate, and Chewy is gaining market share

Revenue growth is driven by a 9.6% increase in revenue per active member, offset by a 2.1% decline in customers. The critical details include the 6.4% increase in Autoship sales and the 240 basis point improvement in top-line contribution. Autoship is important because it is a recurring revenue that can be counted on for cash flow and 77.6% of the net. 

Margin news is favorable. The company widened its margin in all comparisons by at least 100 basis points. Gross margin improved by 130 bps, adjusted EBITDA margin by 170 bps, and net income margin by 150 bps. The net result is that GAAP earnings grew by 200% and adjusted EPS by 55% to top $0.31 per share, outpacing consensus by $0.11. 


Chewy.com doesn’t give guidance but shows momentum with growth in transaction size and auto-ship that should continue in FQ2 and the second half. This should lead the analysts to raise their targets because they have set the bar low. The question is how much lift the news will provide, which could be considerable. The board’s decision to back shares signals a shift for the business that puts Chewy on track to drive long-term shareholder value.

Analysts Lower Bar for Chewy Ahead of Earnings

Analysts lowered the bar for Chewy stock ahead of earnings but set it far too low. The most recent revisions have the stock trading at the low end of the range, now the market floor. Assuming the trend in downward revisions ends, the market should have no trouble maintaining the floor and may even enter a reversal. The consensus target is down nearly 40% from last year but still offers a solid 25% upside, and analysts may start to lift their targets. In that scenario, this market could move above critical resistance at $25 and reach the $40 level. 

Market dynamics favor a complete reversal for this stock. There is some risk of short-sellers capping gains at $25, but the risk is small. The 5% short interest is slightly elevated but not a sign of bearish conviction. Conversely, the institutions have been buying the stock on balance for four consecutive quarters and have ownership up to nearly 95%. That is a sign of bullish conviction.

The technical outlook is strong. The market opened with a large gap higher then continued to increase on high volume. In this scenario, the market could reach $22.50 within days and retest $25 within the week. 

Chewy stock chart

→ Shocking $16T Elon Musk Crypto Leak (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Chewy right now?

Before you consider Chewy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chewy wasn't on the list.

While Chewy currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2024. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chewy (CHWY)
3.1038 of 5 stars		$21.50+27.1%N/A268.78Moderate Buy$26.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

More From MarketBeat
Exposed: 10 CENT Crypto to Explode May 20th?
from True Market Insiders
Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
from MarketBeat
Shocking $16T Elon Musk Crypto Leak
from Crypto 101 Media
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
from MarketBeat
Must-See: Elon’s New Invention is Absolutely Insane
from InvestorPlace
7 Stocks to Buy if Inflation Sticks Around in 2024
from MarketBeat
The 7th Trillion Dollar Company?
from The Oxford Club
7 Stocks with High Short Interest - Market Getting These Right?
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
Micron Stock is the NVIDIA of Memory
Micron Stock is the NVIDIA of Memory
NVIDIA’s Explosive Growth: Why the AI Leader’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet
NVIDIA’s Explosive Growth: Why the AI Leader’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
Search Headlines: