Chewy.com Is A Hot Buy At These Levels 

S&P 500   4,600.95 (+1.38%)
DOW   35,283.63 (+2.03%)
QQQ   385.17 (+0.53%)
AAPL   166.07 (+2.61%)
MSFT   323.38 (+0.11%)
FB   316.27 (+3.07%)
GOOGL   2,857.67 (+0.62%)
AMZN   3,457.88 (+2.01%)
TSLA   998.64 (-1.61%)
NVDA   293.00 (-4.54%)
BABA   121.70 (+8.70%)
NIO   31.98 (-0.53%)
CGC   10.07 (+0.80%)
AMD   136.22 (-5.41%)
GE   96.63 (+4.16%)
MU   82.33 (+0.87%)
T   23.45 (-0.04%)
F   19.27 (+0.68%)
DIS   150.28 (+2.78%)
PFE   52.16 (-3.89%)
AMC   28.66 (-1.21%)
ACB   5.92 (+1.72%)
BA   205.32 (+3.44%)
S&P 500   4,600.95 (+1.38%)
DOW   35,283.63 (+2.03%)
QQQ   385.17 (+0.53%)
AAPL   166.07 (+2.61%)
MSFT   323.38 (+0.11%)
FB   316.27 (+3.07%)
GOOGL   2,857.67 (+0.62%)
AMZN   3,457.88 (+2.01%)
TSLA   998.64 (-1.61%)
NVDA   293.00 (-4.54%)
BABA   121.70 (+8.70%)
NIO   31.98 (-0.53%)
CGC   10.07 (+0.80%)
AMD   136.22 (-5.41%)
GE   96.63 (+4.16%)
MU   82.33 (+0.87%)
T   23.45 (-0.04%)
F   19.27 (+0.68%)
DIS   150.28 (+2.78%)
PFE   52.16 (-3.89%)
AMC   28.66 (-1.21%)
ACB   5.92 (+1.72%)
BA   205.32 (+3.44%)
S&P 500   4,600.95 (+1.38%)
DOW   35,283.63 (+2.03%)
QQQ   385.17 (+0.53%)
AAPL   166.07 (+2.61%)
MSFT   323.38 (+0.11%)
FB   316.27 (+3.07%)
GOOGL   2,857.67 (+0.62%)
AMZN   3,457.88 (+2.01%)
TSLA   998.64 (-1.61%)
NVDA   293.00 (-4.54%)
BABA   121.70 (+8.70%)
NIO   31.98 (-0.53%)
CGC   10.07 (+0.80%)
AMD   136.22 (-5.41%)
GE   96.63 (+4.16%)
MU   82.33 (+0.87%)
T   23.45 (-0.04%)
F   19.27 (+0.68%)
DIS   150.28 (+2.78%)
PFE   52.16 (-3.89%)
AMC   28.66 (-1.21%)
ACB   5.92 (+1.72%)
BA   205.32 (+3.44%)
S&P 500   4,600.95 (+1.38%)
DOW   35,283.63 (+2.03%)
QQQ   385.17 (+0.53%)
AAPL   166.07 (+2.61%)
MSFT   323.38 (+0.11%)
FB   316.27 (+3.07%)
GOOGL   2,857.67 (+0.62%)
AMZN   3,457.88 (+2.01%)
TSLA   998.64 (-1.61%)
NVDA   293.00 (-4.54%)
BABA   121.70 (+8.70%)
NIO   31.98 (-0.53%)
CGC   10.07 (+0.80%)
AMD   136.22 (-5.41%)
GE   96.63 (+4.16%)
MU   82.33 (+0.87%)
T   23.45 (-0.04%)
F   19.27 (+0.68%)
DIS   150.28 (+2.78%)
PFE   52.16 (-3.89%)
AMC   28.66 (-1.21%)
ACB   5.92 (+1.72%)
BA   205.32 (+3.44%)

Chewy.com Is A Hot Buy At These Levels 

Monday, December 6, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Chewy.com Is A Hot Buy At These Levels 

Chewy, Inc Plunges On Wedbush Downgrade 

Shares of Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) are down 5.0% in the wake of a major downgrade. The downgrade comes from Wedbush who lowered the stock to Neutral from Outperform citing churn within the business. Not only are the comps going to be tough on a YOY basis but Wedbush analyst Seth Basham thinks net new growth will be weak as well. While churn is likely and weak growth a possibility it is the recurring revenue and total growth that we are interested in. 

While Basham is expecting the company to underperform the Marketbeat.com consensus for Q4 and next year we see something different. Chewy is at the crossroads of petcare and eCommerce, two sectors with strong secular tailwinds, and retail has been outperforming on all fronts. If anything, Chewy.com should produce solid results and favorable guidance. 

The Analysts Community Still Likes Chewy.com 

The analyst’s community still likes Chewy even if Wedbush is turning sour.  That said, Wedbush’s Neutral rating is the first activity in 3 months and comes with a lowered price target as well. Their target is down $20 to $70 and the new low but even that implies about 16% upside from the current price action. The Marketbeat.com consensus estimate is closer to $98 and it implies about 66% of upside which is more in line with our view. The high price target of $133 was set way back in June by Bank of America and it may yet be reachable. 

The key takeaway for this company and market, however, is that it has been picking up analysts over the past quarter. The company picked up 4 new analysts ratings putting the total at 19 current ratings and a record high. Market sentiment may be mixed, the consensus rating is a weak Buy, but the market is there and the outlook is positive

This Is What The Analysts Expect For Chewy.com 

The analyst expectations for Chewy.com are not unreasonable and even leave the door open for outperformance. The crew is expecting revenue of $2.21 billion or up 3.2% sequentially and 24% on a YOY basis. The revenue will be a record and, looking at things on a sequential basis, the 3.2% is growth is below average. The only bad news is that on a YOY basis the 24% is another slowdown but even that is not a worry because the slowdown is more a function of large numbers than slowing growth. Over the past few quarters growth has slowly decelerated from 31.7% to 26.8% to the now expected 24% and there is an upside risk in the outlook. We are going into the strongest growth quarter of the company’s year with notable strength across the retail sector. Last two years the company reported average growth of 11.9% which is well above the analyst’s consensus and more in line with our expectations. 

The Technical Outlook: Chewy.com Retreats To Trend 

Shares of Chewy.com are down 50% from their high set early this year but this is due to short-selling. The short interest in the stock has been running at 20% for several months and setting it up for a major rally and possible short-squeeze. The price action is now below the established trend line and looking overextended with signs of support in the indicators. Both the MACD and stochastics are forming divergences from the price action that suggests growing strength and a possible swing in momentum if not a reversal and return to trend. Assuming the Q3 report is as we expect, we see support confirming at the trend line and for this stock to begin moving higher shortly after that. 

Chewy.com Is A Hot Buy At These Levels 

Should you invest $1,000 in Chewy right now?

Before you consider Chewy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chewy wasn't on the list.

While Chewy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chewy (CHWY)2.4$59.09-5.7%N/A2,954.50Buy$99.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.