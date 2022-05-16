Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins

S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)

Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins

Monday, May 16, 2022 | Matthew North
Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling MarginsConcentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), is a solid company that's transforming itself into becoming a leader in the Customer Experience (CX) space, which it is doing so through its numerous acquisitions. One of the company's most notable acquisitions is its purchase of PK, a CX design and engineering company that it paid $1.6 billion for in November 2021. Concentrix financed the purchase through bank debt borrowings and expects PK to contribute $530 million in revenue and $85 million of adjusted EBITDA this year. Concentrix traditionally delivered solutions through call centers but has now pivoted to meet the needs of companies undergoing digital transformation. 

The end goal of a company engaging Concentrix for their CX and digital transformation needs is to increase the loyalty of its customer base. This is achieved by doing away with points-based loyalty programs and instead of using advanced analytics to uncover deep insights into how customers interact with its brand. These insights then allow the company to create relevant and personalized offers for their customers to increase loyalty and repeat purchases. 

Concentrix’s Positive Q1 2022 Results

Concentrix is currently down -18.36% YTD despite convincingly beating its revenue and EPS estimates. The company is also trading 27.51% below the MarketBeat consensus price target. Concentrix finished on a Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85, beating it by $0.14, and finished on $1.54B in revenue, beating the estimate by $10M for a 14.1% YoY increase.

The company has a high amount of debt on its books relative to its cash-only accounts. Its debt rose from $800 million to $2.27 billion after receiving a loan for PK. The company also added another company to its roster of acquired companies, Service Source, which it acquired for $131 million in cash. For the rest of the year, GAAP operating income is set to be in the range of $660 million to $700 million, which is up from $554.7 million last year. This bump in operating income looks to be a result of the synergistic growth between Concentrix and its acquired companies which should improve margins faster than revenues in the future. 

Concentrix Is Also Facing Headwinds

However, like any stock, Concentrix also has its share of problems. The first is that the company now needs to contend with paying down its swelling debt. The company stated in its earnings call last quarter that getting debt down to a more manageable level will be one of its focuses for the rest of this year. This means that the company's resources will be spent paying down debt instead of returning value to shareholders in the form of increasing its dividend, which is another matter of contention. Concentrix's dividend yield can be seen as significantly below average, as it currently pays $0.75 per share which gives it a yield of 0.51%. This figure is below the US industry average of 1.79% and lower than the US market average of 3.46%.

Concentrix is also struggling with its free cash flow. The company barely broke even last quarter, with capital expenses eroding revenue from operations. A number of reasons were given for the company's usual lack of cash for the quarter, which included seasonality, COVID-19 lockdowns in China, supply chain constraints, and other variables. When asked to give guidance for when FCF will improve, executives said that it should improve moving forward from Q3 this year. Investors can then expect significant volatility in the company's share price until then.

Concentrix’s Technical Outlook

The technicals for Concentrix don't look so good, which mirrors that of most of the market today. Something to note about this stock is that it was sold off significantly after the company posted its Q1 2022 results. Although the company beat its earnings and revenue estimates, the company's lack of FCF in this challenging climate could have spooked some investors and turned the sentiment negative.

As it stands now, the stock is consolidating while also trending lower to the downside. There has also been a flurry of trading over the last few days given the chaotic situation right now in the market. Concentrix looks to be heading lower before true capitulation is felt.

Should you invest $1,000 in Concentrix right now?

Before you consider Concentrix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Concentrix wasn't on the list.

While Concentrix currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Concentrix (CNXC)
2.9998 of 5 stars		$144.91-1.0%0.69%17.91Buy$202.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.