Contrarian Play: Signing Off On DocuSign

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Contrarian Play: Signing Off On DocuSign

Slowing Growth Is A Killer For DocuSign 

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a great company with years of high-level growth ahead of it but there is a major problem nagging the market. The company’s growth was boosted by the pandemic and it looks like the peak is passed. The Q2 results and guidance are good but show YOY growth is decelerating from the +58% peak set in the first fiscal quarter of the year to below 50% in the second quarter and below 40% in the 3rd quarter guidance. With the comps getting increasingly difficult it looks like growth could slow into the 20% range or lower and that brings the valuation into question. The company is trading at 180X this year’s earnings which is a hefty price-tag for such a slow-down in revenue growth. 

Docusign Beats And Raises, But It’s All Relative 

DocuSign is still growing by leaps and bounds but the harsh reality is that growth is slowing and coming at a higher cost. The company reported $511.84 in net consolidated revenue for a gain of 49.6% over last year. The revenue beat the consensus estimate by 490 basis points and is up more than 100% over the past two years showing just how strong the company’s growth has been. Revenue gains were driven by a 56% increase in subscription revenue and 47% increase in billings, all great news except for the overall slowdown in growth. 

Moving down the report, the company posted a 400 basis point improvement in adjusted gross margin that in turn helped drive strength on the bottom line. The catch is that GAAP earnings of -$0.13 missed the consensus by $0.04 but there are some mitigating factors to be aware of. The GAAP miss is due in large part to an increase in sales, marketing, and R&D expense that are expected to aid results in future quarters. The adjusted earnings of $0.47 are more than double last year’s result and beat the consensus by $0.07. 

Turning to the guidance, the guidance is good as well, discounting the fact growth is expected to slow. The company is expecting $526 to $532 million in revenue for the 3rd quarter compared to the $520 consensus. This assumes YOY growth will slow more than 1000 basis points from the prior quarter at the high end of the range and is no catalyst for buyers. 

The Analysts Still Like DocuSign 

The analysts still like DocuSign if the activity indicated by MarketBeat’s analyst tracking tools is any evidence. At least 12 sell-side analysts have come out with notes either reiterating already-bullish ratings or raising the price target. The consensus of analysts is that this stock should be trading near $315 or about a 7% upside from recent price action. The high-price targets are closer to $350 and we see this stock trading there if not for the issue with slowing growth. Ultimately, the market may not care but until price action confirms that idea we are hesitant to get bullish on this stock. 

The Technical Outlook: Docusign Is At A Top 

Shares of DocuSign may not be at “the” top but they are certainly at a top. The price action post-release has been volatile and, so far, confirmed the presence of resistance at $310. If this level holds as resistance share prices are likely to move down to $280 at least. The $280 level is the real worry, a break below there could take the stock down to $260 and $240 where we think the price is more reasonable. 

Contrarian Play: Signing Off On DocuSign

Should you invest $1,000 in DocuSign right now?

Before you consider DocuSign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DocuSign wasn't on the list.

While DocuSign currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
DocuSign (DOCU)1.9$291.50-6.0%N/A-338.95Buy$314.78
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.