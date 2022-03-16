S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 

Coupa Software Market Capitulates After Weak Guidance 

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) is a cloud-based SaaS company offering business-spend services worldwide. The company’s services got a boost from the pandemic and have been in high demand but one thing is clear from the results. The tailwinds put in place by the pandemic have run their course and growth is slowing from its peak. In that light, the 122X valuation seems a little steep and a factor that may weigh on share prices as the year progresses but we think the downtrend is over. Price action in the wake of the Q4 results and F23 guidance looks like a capitulation in the market that could put a bottom in the price action. The caveat is that this bottom and reversal in action will most likely result in a trading range at or near the new lows and not a full reversal uptrend. 

Blowout Quarter Priced Into Coupa Software Shares 

Coupa Software had a blowout quarter in terms of absolute performance and the analyst's expectations but the guidance left a lot to be desired. The Q4 revenue of $193.3 million is up 18.2% over last year and beat by 380 basis points but the outlook for the coming year and Q1 period are much weaker than expected. The good news is that margins were expanded and delivered strong earnings but even that is not enough to offset the outlook. The adjusted EPS of $0.19 beat by $0.14 but that is where the good news ends. 

The guidance is calling for Q1 and full-year revenue below the analyst's consensus and there is a chance for underperformance as well. We’re entering an uncertain time in terms of the economy, business spending on new technology may dry up if conditions don’t improve over the next few months. That said, the full-year revenue guidance is $840 million at the high end of the range compared to the $878.9 million Marketbeat.com consensus and the earnings outlook is worse. The company is calling for adjusted EPS of $0.19 at the high end versus the almost $0.75 expected by the analysts. 

The Analysts Cut Their Targets On Coupa Software

The 22 analysts rating Coupa Software still think the company is ownable but their sentiment is waning fast. A full 10 of the analysts have come out with commentary in the wake of the earnings report and all 10 are bearish. Two of the 10 include double-downgrades to Neutral equivalents while 9 include price target reductions. Eight of the price target reductions have the stock trading in the range of $65 to $90 which has the stock fairly valued at its current levels. The Marketbeat.com consensus is $145, however, and implies about 100% of upside for the stock. 

Oppenheimer analysts Koji Ikeda wrote, "We caution investors on getting involved in bottom fishing Coupa shares in the hopes for outsized returns because the bull case or return to 30% growth anytime soon now looks off the table, we see risk to management's medium-term mid-twenties organic growth guidance, and few near-term catalysts,”. 

The Technical Outlook: Coupa Software Down 20% 

Shares of Coupa Software fell more than 20% in the wake of the earnings release but might be at the bottom now. The stock is carrying a high 10% short interest and it looks like short-covering has begun. In that light, price action may bob along at these levels until a base can be formed but even then there is a risk. A break below support at the $65 level would be bearish and could send the stock down into the $30s. 

Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 

Should you invest $1,000 in Coupa Software right now?

Before you consider Coupa Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coupa Software wasn't on the list.

While Coupa Software currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coupa Software (COUP)1.9$72.55-19.2%N/A-15.44Hold$145.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.