CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
First look – Porter Stansberry’s Next Big Prediction (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?

CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization

Mon., January 23, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • CVS Health is a provider and payor of health care services offering Minute Clinic and Medicare Advantage Plans.
  • The Company saw growth in all its segments except for Retail due to the decrease in COVID tests and vaccinations.
  • CVS Health shares are trading near their 52-week lows at 10X forward earnings with a 2.78% annual dividend yield
  • 5 stocks we like better than CVS Health

CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization

Pharmacy, insurance, and healthcare services provider CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares are trading near 52-week lows despite the recent rally in the benchmark indices. The Company has evolved from a drug store chain into an integrated healthcare company offering healthcare provider and payor services.

It competes with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NYSE: WBA) and Rite-Aid Co. (NYSE: RAD) in the pharmacy benefits management segment. Incidentally, CVS Health and Walgreens agreed to a $10.7 billion settlement over their roles in the opioid crisis without admitting fault. As a result, CVS will be paying out $5 billion over ten years.

The Company is firing on all cylinders. It saw revenue and adjusted operating income growth in its Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy, and Insurance segments, with top-line growth in its retail drug store business but a (-18.9%) decline in adjusted operating income due to normalization from the decrease in COVID tests and vaccinations

Primary Care Services

CVS Health offers primary care services through its Minute Clinics and Signify Health network of over 10,000 physicians while providing pharmacy benefits management services and filling prescriptions for its customers. CVS is one of the world's largest pharmacy drug stores with over 9.9K retail pharmacies with over 1,100 walk-in clinics in the U.S.


By being both a provider and payor. The Company has transformed into an integrated healthcare organization looking to grow its primary care footprint.   

Health Insurer

The $69 billion acquisition of Aetna Health insurance in 2018 made CVS Health a payor of healthcare services as an insurer. Its Aetna Health insurance division added 590,000 members in its latest quarter generating 10% top-line growth. It provides health insurance products for employers, individuals, college students, healthcare providers, labor groups, government-sponsored plans, and Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage is an alternative to the traditional Medicare part C insurance for seniors paid out of Social Security benefits offered by the U.S. government.

Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage for seniors offers HMO and PPO plans that usually include all services minus a co-pay versus the 80/20 insurer and patient responsibility mix through traditional Medicare. They also have additional services that traditional Medicare doesn't, like vision, dental, hearing, and wellness programs.

Medicare Advantage plans also cover prescription drugs with lower out-of-pocket costs. Medicare Advantage has been a growth driver for competitors like Humana (NYSE: HUM), UnitedHealth Group  (NYSE: UNH), Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), and Anthem Inc. 

Consistent Earnings Beat

On Nov. 2, 2022, CVS Health reported its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report for the quarter ending September 2022. The Company reported a non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $2.09, excluding non-recurring items, versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $1.99, a $0.10 beat.

Revenues grew 10% year-over-year (YoY) to $81.16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $76.78 billion. Its Health Care Benefits segment grew 9.9%, with a 39.6% increase in adjusted operating income. The Pharmacy segment saw 10.7% YoY revenue growth as adjusted operating income rose 5.9% while total pharmacy claims processed rose only 3.6%.

Its Retail segment sales rose 6.9% but adjusted operating income fell (-18.9%) due to lower COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch commented, "We delivered another outstanding quarter and have raised full-year guidance as a result. We continue to execute our strategy with a focus on expanding capabilities in health care delivery, and the announced acquisition of Signify Health will further strengthen our engagement with consumers."

Raising Guidance

CVS Health raised its fiscal full-year 2022 EPS guidance from $8.55 to $8.65 versus $8.55 consensus analyst estimates. Its original range was for EPS to come in between $8.40 to $8.60. In addition, the Company raised cash flow from operations guidance ranges from $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion, up from $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization

Weekly Rectangle Breakdown Set-Up

CVS's weekly candlestick chart illustrates the rectangle trading range it has been in since April 2022. The upper range resistance sits at $107.60, while the lower range support sits at $86.28. As a result, shares have been bucking the rising market as it heads towards 52-week lows.

The weekly stochastic is coming down as shares triggered the weekly market structure high (MSH) sell signal on the $99.98 breakdown. The weekly MSL buy trigger was flushed as shares fell below the $93.16 trigger heading towards the $86.28 lower rectangle range trendline.

The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) resistance continues to fall at $95.07, followed by the weekly 50-period M.A. resistance falling at $98.11. Pullback supports sit at $86.28 swing low and lower rectangle trendline, $83.57, $81.78, $79.33, and $77.13.

      

Should you invest $1,000 in CVS Health right now?

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CVS Health (CVS)
3.1768 of 5 stars		$87.00-0.5%2.78%37.02Moderate Buy$119.13
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
2.5921 of 5 stars		$35.88+1.3%5.35%-10.43Hold$43.46
Rite Aid (RAD)
1.2619 of 5 stars		$3.32+4.1%N/A-0.20Reduce$3.75
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
2.8773 of 5 stars		$486.72+0.5%1.36%22.97Moderate Buy$599.28
Humana (HUM)
3.2844 of 5 stars		$497.30+1.1%0.63%22.55Moderate Buy$602.50
Cigna (CI)
2.8781 of 5 stars		$308.36-0.7%1.45%14.73Moderate Buy$329.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: