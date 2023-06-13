DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play

S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Innovative EV Battery Company (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/12/2023
Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision
S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Innovative EV Battery Company (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/12/2023
Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision
S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Innovative EV Battery Company (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/12/2023
Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision
S&P 500   4,338.93
DOW   34,066.33
QQQ   360.49
Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Innovative EV Battery Company (Ad)
For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
The Graphite Shortage Story You're Not Being Told (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/12/2023
Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision

DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play

Tue., June 13, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • DarioHealth provides an AI-powered digital platform to monitor, guide and personalize care for people with chronic diseases.
  • 70% of its revenues are B2B signing deals with companies and employers.
  • The company signed two new employment contracts for a full suite of services.
  • A Sanofi study resulted in a 9.3% reduction in all-cause healthcare resource utilization and a 23.5% reduction in hospitalizations.
  • 5 stocks we like better than DarioHealth

DarioHealth stock price

DarioHealth Co. NASDAQ: DRIO is an AI-powered digital therapeutics platform and provider that adaptively personalizes monitoring and treatments for chronic diseases. The mobile app manages five common comorbidity conditions, including diabetes, weight loss, hypertension, musculoskeletal and behavioral health, across six domains: timing, tone, channel, content, frequency and intervention. It utilizes AI to help people with chronic conditions manage their health.

It monitors a user’s condition with sensors and provides recommendations, information, and provider engagement. The app was designed to handle chronic disease management in between doctor visits. The company has nearly $67 million in contract value as it pursues B2B with employers over earlier direct-to-consumer (DTC) models. B2B now accounts for 70% of total revenues.

Strategic Partnerships

The company expanded strategic relationships with American Well Co.'s telemedicine platform NASDAQ: AMWL and the first account through national pharmacy benefits manager Sanofi. Sanofi of Dario data showed a statistically significant reduction in all-cause healthcare resource utilization, which included a (23.5%) reduction in hospitalizations.


It will be offering its cardiometabolic solution will be integrated into the Amwell platform, reaching an installed base of 90 million people and 2,000 health plans. This could result in highs tens of millions in future revenues. It expects to see results near year's end. Amwell joins the strategic partners' list, including Sanofi US Services Inc., CVS Health Co. NYSE: CVS, Virgin Pulse Inc., Solera Health Inc. and Alliant Insurance Services.

DexCom Partnership

The company partnered with DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) to integrate its continuous glucose monitoring (GCM) technology in the DarioHealth multi-chronic condition platform. This enables users to collect blood sugar readings into the app. The company also closed a new contract with a national pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) to provide its employer clients with the DarioHealth platform, starting with its diabetes solution in Q2 2023.

Accelerating

On May 11, 2023, DarioHealth released its fiscal first-quarter 2023 results for the quarter ending March 2023. The company reported an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.45), excluding non-recurring items, versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of ($0.50), beating estimates by $0.05. Revenues fell (12.3%) year-over-year (YOY) to $7.07 million, beating analyst estimates by $361K.

Gross profit margin improved 44.8%, Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 60.1% of revenues. The cash balance was $38.8 million. DarioHealth expects to bump gross margins up to 70% in 2024. Most contracts are multi-conditioned, generating more revenues than a single condition.

CEO Insights

DarioHealth CEO Erez Raphael commented, "Business-to-Business (B2B) revenues continued to increase, representing approximately 70% of our total revenue during the first quarter, up from 56% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in B2B share of total revenue reflects what we believe are growing trends in the market favoring Dario's single, integrated, multi-condition digital health platform.” Dario retains nearly 80% of the people who try the platform for a year.

It runs the engagement data through its AI engine to better personalize user experiences in a predictive manner. An individual's disease state changes and differs from others. The platform can adjust to how its user's health priorities may change with their surroundings and activities.

DarioHealth analyst ratings and price targets are on MarketBeat.

DarioHealth Stock chart

 

Weekly Descending Triangle

The weekly candlestick chart on DRIO shows it's trying to recover from a descending triangle breakdown. The weekly descending triangle commenced after topping at $7.33 in August 2022. Shares collapsed to the flat-bottom trendline area of around $3.87 in September 2022. DRIO was choppy as it slingshot back up through the descending trendline peaking at $6.87 in January 2023 before breaking down through the flat-bottom trendline of the triangle at $3.87 in April 2023. Shares fell to a new swing low of $3.13 in May 2023 before triggering a weekly market structure (MSL) low breakout attempt at the $4.09 trigger. Pullback support levels are at $3.87, $3.53, $3.13 and $2.79. Pullback support levels are $12.36, $11.39 weekly MSL trigger, $10.90 and $10.20.

Should you invest $1,000 in DarioHealth right now?

Before you consider DarioHealth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DarioHealth wasn't on the list.

While DarioHealth currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
DarioHealth (DRIO)
1.8971 of 5 stars		$4.24+3.4%N/A-2.94Buy$11.40
American Well (AMWL)
1.9583 of 5 stars		$2.44+0.4%N/A-1.14Hold$4.28
CVS Health (CVS)
3.1349 of 5 stars		$71.51-0.4%3.38%23.60Moderate Buy$108.20
DexCom (DXCM)
2.0805 of 5 stars		$126.91+2.1%N/A181.30Moderate Buy$126.81
Sanofi (SNY)
2.4005 of 5 stars		$51.01-0.4%2.71%18.28Hold$91.00
Sanofi (SAN)
0 of 5 stars		€95.02-0.4%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Sanofi (SNYNF)
1.866 of 5 stars		$103.25flat2.71%33.47N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Mullen Automotive - What’s Good, What’s Bad, and What’s Downright Ugly
Mullen Automotive - What's Good, What's Bad, and What's Downright Ugly

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -