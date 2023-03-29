QQQ   311.46 (+1.41%)
AAPL   160.00 (+1.49%)
MSFT   279.56 (+1.57%)
META   204.89 (+2.10%)
GOOGL   101.52 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.48 (+2.30%)
TSLA   192.41 (+1.70%)
NVDA   268.44 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.91 (+7.72%)
BABA   99.97 (+1.60%)
AMD   95.73 (+1.24%)
T   18.97 (+1.34%)
F   11.94 (+2.93%)
MU   63.23 (+6.66%)
CGC   1.81 (+0.20%)
GE   94.06 (+0.99%)
DIS   95.98 (+1.22%)
AMC   4.89 (-5.05%)
PFE   40.15 (+0.40%)
PYPL   73.77 (+1.47%)
NFLX   329.07 (+1.72%)
QQQ   311.46 (+1.41%)
AAPL   160.00 (+1.49%)
MSFT   279.56 (+1.57%)
META   204.89 (+2.10%)
GOOGL   101.52 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.48 (+2.30%)
TSLA   192.41 (+1.70%)
NVDA   268.44 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.91 (+7.72%)
BABA   99.97 (+1.60%)
AMD   95.73 (+1.24%)
T   18.97 (+1.34%)
F   11.94 (+2.93%)
MU   63.23 (+6.66%)
CGC   1.81 (+0.20%)
GE   94.06 (+0.99%)
DIS   95.98 (+1.22%)
AMC   4.89 (-5.05%)
PFE   40.15 (+0.40%)
PYPL   73.77 (+1.47%)
NFLX   329.07 (+1.72%)
QQQ   311.46 (+1.41%)
AAPL   160.00 (+1.49%)
MSFT   279.56 (+1.57%)
META   204.89 (+2.10%)
GOOGL   101.52 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.48 (+2.30%)
TSLA   192.41 (+1.70%)
NVDA   268.44 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.91 (+7.72%)
BABA   99.97 (+1.60%)
AMD   95.73 (+1.24%)
T   18.97 (+1.34%)
F   11.94 (+2.93%)
MU   63.23 (+6.66%)
CGC   1.81 (+0.20%)
GE   94.06 (+0.99%)
DIS   95.98 (+1.22%)
AMC   4.89 (-5.05%)
PFE   40.15 (+0.40%)
PYPL   73.77 (+1.47%)
NFLX   329.07 (+1.72%)
QQQ   311.46 (+1.41%)
AAPL   160.00 (+1.49%)
MSFT   279.56 (+1.57%)
META   204.89 (+2.10%)
GOOGL   101.52 (+0.49%)
AMZN   99.48 (+2.30%)
TSLA   192.41 (+1.70%)
NVDA   268.44 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.91 (+7.72%)
BABA   99.97 (+1.60%)
AMD   95.73 (+1.24%)
T   18.97 (+1.34%)
F   11.94 (+2.93%)
MU   63.23 (+6.66%)
CGC   1.81 (+0.20%)
GE   94.06 (+0.99%)
DIS   95.98 (+1.22%)
AMC   4.89 (-5.05%)
PFE   40.15 (+0.40%)
PYPL   73.77 (+1.47%)
NFLX   329.07 (+1.72%)

Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors 

Wed., March 29, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Dave & Buster's has had a record-breaking quarter, and shares edge higher. 
  • A new repurchase plan is worth $100 million to investors. 
  • The company currently returns no dividend but could, now that business exceeds pre-pandemic levels. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has been working hard to improve its operations and growth capability since the pandemic began. The restaurant rebound has helped drive revenue and earnings to levels well above pre-pandemic times. 

In this light, Dave & Buster's stock trades at a deep value, echoing analysts' sentiment. The analysts lowered their targets following the third-quarter results, which may happen again now that fourth-quarter results are in, but the takeaway from their chatter is bullish. The analysts lowered their targets to a level where consensus expects a nearly 40% upside for share prices, and the stock is rated a "buy." 

Dave & Buster's Knocks it Out of the Park 

Dave & Buster's had a stellar fourth quarter, driven by organic growth, the acquisition of Main Event and a return of special event traffic. The company reported a record $563.7 million in quarterly revenue, a gain of 64.3% compared to last year. The revenue beat consensus by more than 300 basis points and is up 62% compared to 2019. The adjusted revenue growth, accounting for the acquisition of Main Event, is 28% year-over-year (YOY) and 30% compared to 2019, another strong figure. On a comp basis, store sales are up 19% across the network, with walk-ins up 12% and special event sales up 90%.


Margin news is favorable. The restaurant-operating income improved by 50 basis points to 30% of revenue, driving a similar increase in the company's operating margin. On the bottom line, the 80 cents in adjusted EPS is up 53% YOY, causing a healthy liquidity position for the company. The company's liquidity improved to $672 million, including $181 million in cash, with healthy cash flows expected to continue. The board declared a share repurchase program worth $100 million to investors, or about 5.7% of the post-release market cap. 

Is a Dividend Cooking? 

Dave & Buster's initiated a dividend in 2018 but had to suspend it in 2020 when the pandemic struck. That was a good move that helped to preserve capital in a time of need, but that time is over. The company is larger than before, with improved revenue-generating ability and healthy cash flow. The balance sheet is a fortress with ample liquidity, enough to initiate a share repurchase program so that the dividend may return soon. The former payout of 16 cents quarterly is worth about 1.7% annually, which would catalyze higher share prices. 

The charts show Dave & Buster's market trading near the bottom of a long-term trading range but showing signs of rebounding. The stock is up following the fourth-quarter release and offers support at the high end of the $30 to $33 range, a higher level than previously and a bullish indication within the trading range. 

The next hurdle is the 150-day exponential moving average (EMA). If the market can get above that, a move to the top of the range is possible. The top of the range is near $50, consistent with the Marketbeat.com analyst consensus estimate. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Dave & Buster's Entertainment right now?

Before you consider Dave & Buster's Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY)
2.4613 of 5 stars		$36.67+1.3%N/A14.67Moderate Buy$50.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: