Free Trial

Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity

→ The biggest lie in America unravels… (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)
Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 13, 2024
Dave & Buster's logo store location

Key Points

  • Dave & Buster's is leaning into a growth strategy and building leverage with new stores and an international expansion. 
  • Although the Q1 results were weak, cash flow is solid, the balance sheet is healthy, and improving metrics are expected by year-end. 
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment aggressively bought back shares and reduced the count by nearly 15% on average over the last year.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s NASDAQ: PLAY Q1 report left something to be desired but did not give sufficient reason to sell off the way it did. While sales are sluggish and margins are weakened, mitigating factors include remodeling efforts, investments in efficiency and growth, and solid cash flow that drives shareholder value. Shareholder value is seen in the balance sheet and robust capital return, improving shareholder leverage in leaps and bounds. 

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Falls On Weak Results

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Today

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc stock logo
PLAYPLAY 90-day performance
Dave & Buster's Entertainment
$44.16
-6.19 (-12.29%)
(As of 10:15 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$33.07
$69.82
P/E Ratio
15.72
Price Target
$66.21
Add to Watchlist

Dave & Buster’s struggled in Q1, with comps falling more than expected and business investment cutting the margin. The company reported $588.1 million in net revenue for a decline of 1.5% compared to last year, missing the consensus estimate by 450 basis points. 

However, the decline is small given the company’s growth over the past two years, which is over 30%. At the current level, Dave & Buster’s business is more than 60% larger than in 2019, while the stock price aligns with comparable levels, suggesting a deep value opportunity. Comps are down 5.6%, offset by adding six new stores, providing leverage as the year progresses.

Margin news is mixed. The company’s margin shrank in all comparisons to leverage the decline in the bottom line. The adjusted $1.12 in earnings is down 22% compared to last year and missed consensus by $0.58, leading the market to fall. However, the contraction is largely due to $10 million in one-off spending to aid the company’s growth. 

Dave & Buster’s does not give specific guidance but is expecting to accelerate store openings as the year progresses and is advancing its international expansion. The company signed a new letter of intent for five stores in the Philippines, bringing the pipeline total to seven countries and thirty-eight stores, four of which are expected to open within the next twelve months. Regardless, execs affirmed their resolve to hit $1 billion in annual EBITDA within the next few years. 

Dave & Buster’s Had a Cash-Flow Negative Quarter

Dave & Buster’s had a negative cash flow quarter due to its investments. However, the cash flow was positive when adjusting for the $10 million in labor and marketing costs associated with the new store roll-out. Even so, the impact on the balance sheet was minimal, allowing the company to sustain its fortress-like quality and aggressively repurchase shares. 


The company isn’t paying a dividend, but buybacks in Q1 totaled $50 million, worth 2.4% of the count and aided a 14.1% reduction in the average quarterly count. Because cash flow is solid, the company is on track to grow, margin improvement is expected, and the repurchase authorization has $150 remaining, investors should expect aggressive repurchasing to continue and possibly spike now that shares have been discounted. 

Undervalued Dave & Buster’s Has a Double-Digit Upside Potential

Dave & Buster's Entertainment MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.67 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
49.9% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-2.53
News Sentiment
0.43mentions of Dave & Buster
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
20.97%
See Full Details

Analysts' reaction to the news is tepid. The few revisions tracked by MarketBeat include lowered price targets but no downgrades. The takeaway is that the stock is pegged at a firm Moderate Buy and deeply undervalued relative to the consensus. The consensus estimate implies a 45% upside but is falling; the low target is among the freshly set and the more important figure to watch. It implies a 25% upside for this discretionary stock

The technical action in Dave & Buster’s stock is range-bound. The market has moved sideways within the range since mid-2019 and is now heading to test support at the mid-point. The mid-point provided significant resistance between 2021 and 2023 but was broken late last year. In this scenario, the market should continue to support the stock near this level, which will lead to a rebound later in the year, but there is a risk of a deeper pullback. If support fails to hold at $33, shares of PLAY could fall to the low-end range, where they would present an even deeper value for investors. 

Dave and Buster's Entertainment PLAY stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Dave & Buster's Entertainment right now?

Before you consider Dave & Buster's Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY)
4.666 of 5 stars		$44.16-12.3%N/A15.72Moderate Buy$66.21
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Biden Pushing To Replace The Dollar With a Digital Coin, Control Currency.
Donald Trump once again sounded the alarm against Fed-controlled digital currencies (CBDCs). If these plans...
Monetary Gold | Sponsored
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider transaction occurs when a company executive that has non-public information about a company buys or...
MarketBeat
The #1 Crypto That You Don’t Own… Yet
There’s all kinds of “signals” to follow when investing in cryptos. But there’s one signal you should pay a...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
Executive Order To Wipe Out Your Bank Accounts
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equiti...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Unlock Growth: Understanding Dividend Yield
Palantir Stock Excluded from S&P 500: Still a Buy?
GameStop Mania: Which Meme Stocks Will Follow?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines