Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) Shares Entering Value Play Territory

Iconic diner restaurant chain Denny’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: DENN) shares have been suffering since peaking out at $14.96 post-pandemic on June 6, 2020. Shares have collapsed towards pandemic lows fading against the strength of the benchmark S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA: SPY) . The relaxing of isolation mandates initially improved sentiment but the rise of COVID-19 infections slowing down and even reversing restart initiatives have plagued the shares in addition to the dilution from a recent 8 million share secondary offering. However, prudent risk-tolerant investors can use these opportunistic pullbacks to consider stepping into what is quickly turning into a value play.

Q1 FY 2020 Earnings Release

On May 14, 2020, Denny’s reported its Q1 2020 earnings for the quarter ended in March 29, 2020. The Company reported earnings of $0.17 per share versus consensus analyst estimates of $0.10 per share, beating by $0.07 per share. Revenues beat estimates at $96.7 million versus $96.83 million but fell (-36.1%) year-over-year (YoY). Domestic same-store sales (SSS) fell (-6.3%). This was naturally affected due to COVID-19 isolation mandates forcing in-restaurant dining to cease and offer take-out only options. Average off-premises more than doubled from February to April 2020 with the new “Dine-Thru” curbside service and shareable family meal packs. Pick-up sales accounted for 57% of total sales, while delivery accounted for 39% in April. Shares reacted by gapping and grinding from mid $8s to nearly $15 per share in the following two-weeks before crumbling back down into the $8s heading into the Q2 2020 update.

June Business Update and Share offering

The June 16, 2020, Company update stated that Denny’s was improving on a weekly sequential basis during Q2 2020. The weekly YoY comps showed steady improvements starts at (-70%) for April 1, 2020 and improving to (-40%) by the weekly of June 10, 2020. This reflects the relaxing of stay-at-home isolation mandates as economies initiate phased in restarts. Unfortunately, shares popped from $10s to mid-$12s before collapsing again as economic restarts were threatened with rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations threatening dine-in restaurants in late June. The Company cast a ‘nail in the coffin’ on shares with the announcement and pricing of a secondary stock offering.

Secondary Stock Offering

On July 1, 2020, Denny’s announced the offering of 8 million shares with option 1.2 million shares granted to underwriters up to 30-days after the offering. The shares were priced at $9.15 per share with a closing date of July 6, 2020. The Company would receive net proceeds of $69.6 million to $80.1 million from the offering and overallotment if exercised. Shares collapsed from $9.93 where it was trading at upon the announcement and proceed to sell-off towards $8.50 lows. These are similar levels prior to the Q1 2020 earnings announcement. Investors may consider taking positions if shares continue lower than the secondary offering prices as the bar is set low heading into Q2 2020 earnings.

Denny’s Price Trajectories

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Denny's (DENN) 2.2 $8.27 -6.8% N/A 4.54 Buy $14.50

10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave Ever since the U.S. economy began to re-open (and honestly before that), there was concern over the impending “second wave” of the novel coronavirus. And although the second wave of the virus was not expected to hit until the fall, the concerns have been escalating as case numbers rise in multiple states.



And despite the Trump administration’s vehement statements that the economy would not shut down, we learned on February 25 that Texas was now pausing, and in some cases rolling back, its reopening measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.



And this is happening as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now saying that it’s possible that 20 million Americans may have the coronavirus based on a sample of blood tests that are showing who has the antibodies in their system.



For its part, the stock market reacted sharply to the move. It was a move that undoubtedly frustrated many weary investors. In fact, you might be among those that have had just about enough of the Covid-19 market. I understand, I’m there too.



But, institutional investors are forward-looking. And right now, they don’t like what they. So stocks are having another broad selloff. However, in the midst of any selloff, there is money to be made. And the good news for investors is that many of the same stocks that were good buys in March, are still the stocks to buy right now. And while some of these stocks fit the classic definition of defensive stocks, you’ll find a few genuine growth stocks included on this list as well. View the "10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave".