Despite a Gain of 120% in the Last 12 Months, Nucor Looks Solid as Steel

Thursday, July 22, 2021 | Chris Markoch
Despite a Gain of 120% in the Last 12 Months, Nucor Looks Solid as Steel

I wrote about Nucor (NYSE: NUEprior to its first-quarter earnings report. At that time, I said investors should pay attention to the stock’s floor than its ceiling. NUE stock was already up about 50% for the year. However, in the month prior to its earnings call it wasn’t doing much.  

At that time, Congress was still debating the infrastructure bill. And I saw that as a potential catalyst. But I was more “concerned” about falling steel prices as the supply chain started two-level out. Nevertheless, I felt that Nucor had formed a solid floor.  

It turns out, I was wrong, but in the best way possible. Despite a double miss, NUE stock surged after the company reported earnings. At one point, shares of the steel producer climbed over $110 per share. Watch the floor indeed investors told me. 

But NUE stock has retreated in the last month. It’s down about 3% and analysts project that the stock is heading to around $80 per share. If it does, it will put it right where it was when I wrote about the stock in April.  

Steel Demand Remains Strong 

In April, the World Steel Association forecast that global steel demand would reach 1.8 billion metric tons; a 5.8% year-over-year increase. And in 2022 growth would grow another 2.7%.  

But what made this growth more impressive is that the organization reported that global demand was “only” down 0.2% in 2020. This was markedly improved from the prior forecast of a 2.4% decline. This means that the steel sector is launching off a much stronger base.  

And while much of the demand in 2020 came from China, that is moving to the United States. In fact, the price of U.S.-made steel has soared in 2021 partly due to the pandemic and partly due to the tariffs on low-cost imported steel combined with consolidation within the industry.  

That last note is particularly good for Nucor since it is the leading steel producer in North America.  

Nucor Passes the Barbershop Test 

All that data is well and good. But does it play out on Main Street. For that, I’ll turn to what I call the barbershop test.  

My barber told me that local construction companies were going out of business. But not because there’s no business. Rather, because they can’t hire enough staff to meet the demand. 

That tells me that the demand for steel is likely to remain high. And perhaps for a lot longer than just 2021. Construction companies are facing this before the infrastructure bill kicks into gear. Add the millions of dollars to bid on with those projects and it’s easy to see NUE stock moving significantly higher.  

Dismiss it as getting stock tips from the person who shines your shoes if you must. But this was information given to me by someone who has a son in the industry right now.  

A Fundamentally Strong Company 

Steel is a commodity. And like any commodity, there are boom and bust cycles. If you’re thinking about buying NUE stock thinking you’ll continue to get 12-month gains of 120%, think again. In the five years prior to 2020, Nucor stock climbed only 29%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) climbed approximately 63% in that same period. 

But when it comes to Nucor, you’re buying into a fundamentally sound company that is on the doorstep of joining the exclusive Dividend KIng club. The company has increased its dividend for 48 years and continued to raise it during the pandemic.  

Heading into earnings the expectation is for Nucor to post earnings of $4.87 on revenue of $8.26 billion. Based on the company’s recent announcement that it’s purchasing Hannibal Industries for $370 million, it won’t surprise me if they miss on the bottom line.  

It shouldn’t matter. NUE stock continues to find support at higher levels. That’s unlikely to change.  

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)


7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Are Ready to Rebound

The electric vehicle (EV) sector was nearly as frothy as the “pandemic stocks” in 2020. It wasn’t that the EV sector was dormant during the Trump administration.

But, as the saying goes, elections have consequences. And Wall Street understands they can make money in any administration. And as a bet that Joe Biden would win the presidency, electric vehicle stocks soared.

For starters, the Biden administration has already said it will prioritize climate change like no administration ever has. And one way they are going to do that is to incentivize the production and purchase of electric vehicles.

And to take advantage of this shift towards electric vehicle stocks, many private companies raced to get in on the action. The preferred way for many of these companies to go public was via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). A SPAC is basically a shortcut to the traditional IPO process.

However, what goes up frequently goes down and since late February, EV stocks have been getting battered. But this is creating an opportunity because the electric vehicle is still supposed to see exceptional growth over the next five years.

To help you take advantage of this we’ve created this special presentation that includes seven stocks that appear to be ready to take the next leg up.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Are Ready to Rebound ".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Nucor (NUE)2.4$92.90+1.5%1.74%17.24Hold$80.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.