S&P 500   4,575.77 (-0.29%)
DOW   35,582.20 (+0.06%)
QQQ   383.04 (-0.17%)
AAPL   195.68 (-0.39%)
MSFT   338.03 (+0.63%)
META   323.86 (+1.65%)
GOOGL   131.94 (-0.59%)
AMZN   132.51 (-0.88%)
TSLA   261.62 (-2.17%)
NVDA   467.25 (+-0.01%)
NIO   14.90 (-2.61%)
BABA   100.11 (-2.01%)
AMD   117.29 (+2.53%)
T   14.32 (-1.38%)
F   13.40 (+1.44%)
MU   70.75 (-0.90%)
CGC   0.47 (-4.81%)
GE   112.69 (-1.36%)
DIS   89.03 (+0.16%)
AMC   4.91 (-1.21%)
PFE   35.85 (-0.58%)
PYPL   75.31 (-0.67%)
NFLX   442.00 (+0.69%)
Do Caterpillar's Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?

Tue., August 1, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Caterpillar stock price Caterpillar, Inc. NYSE: CAT stock is up nearly 8% in early trading after the company blew past revenue and earnings expectations. The question will be whether the report will be enough to move analyst sentiment which, while generally positive, suggests that these results are priced into the stock.  

Key Points

  • Caterpillar stock is soaring after the company reported earnings that were 21% higher than estimates. 
  • The company’s forecast, however, lends credence to market bears who believe that the company’s stimulus-driven growth is unsustainable. 
  • CAT stock is serving as a proxy for what many investors are navigating in a tricky bull market.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Caterpillar

The headline numbers for the company’s earnings report were very strong. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $5.55 on revenue of $17.30 billion.  

Of particular note was the $5.55 EPS which was more than 21% higher than the consensus estimate of $4.57. Even at a time when earnings are being revised lower, a beat of more than 20% is something that shouldn’t be dismissed too quickly.  

At the same time, the company guided for earnings in the third quarter that would be higher on a year-over-year basis, but lower than the $5.55 it generated this quarter. Some analysts remark that this is justified due to rising dealer inventories and a declining backlog of orders.  

A Proxy for a Tricky Bull Market 

Caterpillar may be a proxy for what many investors are feeling about this market rally. The company’s revenue and earnings growth is being fueled, in large part, by infrastructure spending.  

On one hand, Caterpillar has several catalysts that may give the company’s revenue and earnings a long runway. Many companies are moving quickly to onshore manufacturing. There is still a need for our nation’s infrastructure to be repaired. Mining operations around the world picking up steam due to the need for lithium, copper and rare earth metals. All of these projects will require the heavy equipment that Caterpillar provides.  

On the other hand, you can look at the historic Infrastructure Act as stimulus and therefore unsustainable (i.e., not organic) revenue. If you’re in that camp, there is evidence in the report to confirm that view. 

CAT Stock is a Hold but Maybe More 

If you’ve been avoiding CAT stock, you’ve missed out on a 42% gain in the last year, a 15% gain in 2023 alone and a 27% gain in the three months ending July 31.  


And that doesn’t include a solid, if not spectacular dividend. The yield is only 1.84%. But the annual payout is $5.20 per share. And Caterpillar is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend in each of the last 31 consecutive years. 

The takeaway is this. The stock market is not the economy, yet many investors have left profits on the table because of preconceived notions about what the market should be doing. 

 Still, CAT stock is at the top of its 52-week range. Analysts estimates suggest a pullback of 15% from the stock’s current levels. Yet profits are expected to grow by about 4% and the company’s forward P/E ratio is 14x.  

A key for investors looking to take a new position in, or add to their existing position, will be to watch analyst sentiment. So far, analysts like the stock, but have the current growth fully priced in. If there are no higher price targets, there won’t be much juice to send the stock higher.  

 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Caterpillar (CAT)
1.9146 of 5 stars		$286.97+8.2%1.81%21.21Hold$241.47
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

