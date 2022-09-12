50% OFF
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
Stocks rise on Wall Street, building on gains from last week
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
Stocks rise on Wall Street, building on gains from last week
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
Stocks rise on Wall Street, building on gains from last week
3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment
A Downturn Can Actually Be a Good Time to Cultivate Talent. Here's Why.
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
2 SPY Strikes to Watch This Expiration Week
Stocks rise on Wall Street, building on gains from last week

Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

Tue., September 13, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

This week, on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with ETF portfolio manager Dave Gilreath, who offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio. Dave gives us ideas for some mid-caps that may not be familiar names, but are showing potential, and paying dividends, which offset price declines, even in a market downturn. 

 Dave also gives us his forecast for the market direction after the U.S. midterm elections and discusses an old-school tech in his portfolio, as well as a familiar industrial name.

-How do midterm election years in the US tend to affect the market? Why is it common to see a larger downdraft in midterm years?

-Based on market history, what can we expect in the fourth quarter?

-How has the S&P 500 performed in the 12 months after the midterm elections, going back to the 1960s?

-How is the strong dollar affecting markets at the moment?

-What is the Nasdaq’s Dividend Achievers Index, and how does Dave use this in his investment strategy?

-What is Dave’s method for avoiding downside risk in stocks, when it comes to the Dividend Achievers?

-How do dividends offset the downside in a bear market?

-Which of the Dividend Achievers has the least downside risk?

-Why is a high P/E ratio not necessarily a concern when evaluating a stock with strong growth?

-How companies outside manufacturing industries can flourish in a time of high inflation?

-Why is a uniform rental and cleaning-supply company among the stocks Dave likes now?

-Why management ownership is an important factor when it comes to being aligned with other shareholders


-How to evaluate whether a company is likely to contract or expand in a recession

-Why a mid-cap maker of industrial filters has been successful in retaining customers

-Do investors overlook “non-glamorous” companies in favor of so-called hot techs? Are they missing good stocks for that reason?

-Why does Dave like a mid-cap industrial distribution company that is a new Dividend Achiever?

-How did analysts arrive at this company’s upside potential?

-Why buying during a time of market volatility can be advantageous to investors?

-Why an old-school tech name has resurfaced as a top pick, despite trading at 1999 levels

-What is driving the business rebound of this U.S.-based broadband networking leader?

-How has the business model for networking companies changed over the years?

-Why a beleaguered big industrial is on Dave’s list, despite being mired in litigation

-How a higher-than-normal dividend yield makes this stock attractive, and why Dave believes the bad news is already baked into this stock

How to find Dave and Innovative Portfolios

www.InnovativePortfolios.com

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
3M (MMM)
2.7085 of 5 stars		$124.25+0.9%4.80%17.35Hold$147.43
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
3.0267 of 5 stars		$46.40+1.4%3.28%16.45Hold$55.59
Accenture (ACN)
3.2501 of 5 stars		$295.26+1.6%1.31%28.64Moderate Buy$358.17
Cintas (CTAS)
2.4637 of 5 stars		$428.91-0.6%1.07%36.82Moderate Buy$435.89
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)
2.7194 of 5 stars		$110.93+1.8%1.23%16.83Moderate Buy$134.50
Donaldson (DCI)
2.2733 of 5 stars		$53.17+0.7%1.73%19.99Moderate Buy$57.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in 3M right now?

Before you consider 3M, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 3M wasn't on the list.

While 3M currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

