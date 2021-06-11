DocuSign Is Everything a Meme Stock Wants to Be

After delivering a stellar earnings report on June 2, 2021, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock was gapping up like a meme stock. DOCU stock jumped 20% in after-market and pre-market trading. However, in the next five trading days, the stock has only managed a 3% gain.

This seems fair, Investors may be out ahead of themselves a little bit. But with DocuSign there’s a reason for investors to be exuberant. Yet, DOCU stock is sitting on a gain of less than 10% in 2021. That means it’s underperforming the S&P 500 not to mention many of the meme stocks that are the darlings of retail day traders.

In the next few minutes let’s look at why that may be and why it’s likely to create a very profitable opportunity for investors.

Meme Stocks Are The Opposite of Analysis Paralysis

The meme stock mania that is overtaking the market will be studied for years to come. As a conservative investor, it can be easy for me to dismiss what’s happening as “irrational exuberance.” And that may turn out to be correct.

One concern that I would have is that many of these stocks are being bid up because they meet one or two extremely specific criteria. And while I agree that it can be helpful to focus your investment strategy to avoid analysis paralysis, the realistic prospects for the company’s business model must matter.

Relying on cost-cutting efforts and accounting maneuvers to boost earnings is not a sustainable path. Nor is cutting debt from the proceeds of issuing new shares. Investors should look for a company that is likely to generate revenue.

That’s one problem DocuSign does not have.

DocuSign Has An Emerging Story

DocuSign is an investment in the shift from traditional to digital solutions. In other words, it’s not just “skating to where the puck is moving,” it’s already there.

As 2021 began some analysts were concerned that the company’s revenue would lose steam as more in-person transactions began to remove the need for electronic signatures.

Instead, DocuSign posted sequential revenue for the thirteenth consecutive quarter. That means that the company’s revenue has gone up every single quarter since it went public in 2018. And that revenue is not just coming from the United States. DocuSign just recorded $100 million in international revenue for the first time. That was an 84% year-over-year gain.

As the company pointed out on its most recent earnings call, DocuSign has become an indispensable part of their customers’ business processes. And once a company invests in making this transformation to digital processes, they’re not going to abandon it. Especially when their customers prefer it.

To emphasize that point further, DocuSign recently signed its one-millionth customer.

This brings me to my second point. In addition to growing revenue, DocuSign has profitable earnings and is rapidly growing both its operating cash flow and free cash flow.

More to Come

MarketBeat’s Sean Sechler recently referred to an overlooked aspect of DocuSign’s business: cybersecurity. The company is not a pure-play on cybersecurity, but it does provide customers with a global enterprise information security program and a proprietary URL classification system that helps protect customers from threats and phishing attacks.

DocuSign Is a Tech Stock You Can Believe In

If you’re looking to trade DOCU stock, now is not the time. With the recent gap up, DOCU stock does not present an attractive setup at the time of this writing. But you should keep your finger hovering over the Buy button when the stock falls back.

On the other hand, if you’re committed to a long position, there’s no time like the present to get in on DOCU stock. Analysts are projecting the stock has a consensus price target of $270.86. While that does not show that impressive of a gain from its current level, many analysts have a much higher price target. That’s a bet I’m willing to make.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target DocuSign (DOCU) 1.7 $243.08 +2.2% N/A -225.07 Buy $270.86

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.