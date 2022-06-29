Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 

×
S&P 500   3,822.12 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,052.83 (+0.34%)
QQQ   283.90 (+0.13%)
AAPL   140.14 (+1.96%)
MSFT   260.99 (+1.76%)
META   163.75 (+1.91%)
GOOGL   2,237.14 (-0.13%)
AMZN   109.86 (+2.29%)
TSLA   676.20 (-3.12%)
NVDA   154.46 (-3.35%)
NIO   22.12 (-1.07%)
BABA   115.49 (-1.09%)
AMD   77.69 (-3.83%)
MU   55.99 (-3.23%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.62 (+0.05%)
GE   64.12 (-2.67%)
F   11.51 (-2.54%)
DIS   95.08 (-0.88%)
AMC   13.37 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.91%)
PYPL   71.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   178.22 (-0.77%)
S&P 500   3,822.12 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,052.83 (+0.34%)
QQQ   283.90 (+0.13%)
AAPL   140.14 (+1.96%)
MSFT   260.99 (+1.76%)
META   163.75 (+1.91%)
GOOGL   2,237.14 (-0.13%)
AMZN   109.86 (+2.29%)
TSLA   676.20 (-3.12%)
NVDA   154.46 (-3.35%)
NIO   22.12 (-1.07%)
BABA   115.49 (-1.09%)
AMD   77.69 (-3.83%)
MU   55.99 (-3.23%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.62 (+0.05%)
GE   64.12 (-2.67%)
F   11.51 (-2.54%)
DIS   95.08 (-0.88%)
AMC   13.37 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.91%)
PYPL   71.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   178.22 (-0.77%)
S&P 500   3,822.12 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,052.83 (+0.34%)
QQQ   283.90 (+0.13%)
AAPL   140.14 (+1.96%)
MSFT   260.99 (+1.76%)
META   163.75 (+1.91%)
GOOGL   2,237.14 (-0.13%)
AMZN   109.86 (+2.29%)
TSLA   676.20 (-3.12%)
NVDA   154.46 (-3.35%)
NIO   22.12 (-1.07%)
BABA   115.49 (-1.09%)
AMD   77.69 (-3.83%)
MU   55.99 (-3.23%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.62 (+0.05%)
GE   64.12 (-2.67%)
F   11.51 (-2.54%)
DIS   95.08 (-0.88%)
AMC   13.37 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.91%)
PYPL   71.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   178.22 (-0.77%)
S&P 500   3,822.12 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,052.83 (+0.34%)
QQQ   283.90 (+0.13%)
AAPL   140.14 (+1.96%)
MSFT   260.99 (+1.76%)
META   163.75 (+1.91%)
GOOGL   2,237.14 (-0.13%)
AMZN   109.86 (+2.29%)
TSLA   676.20 (-3.12%)
NVDA   154.46 (-3.35%)
NIO   22.12 (-1.07%)
BABA   115.49 (-1.09%)
AMD   77.69 (-3.83%)
MU   55.99 (-3.23%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.62 (+0.05%)
GE   64.12 (-2.67%)
F   11.51 (-2.54%)
DIS   95.08 (-0.88%)
AMC   13.37 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.91%)
PYPL   71.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   178.22 (-0.77%)

Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 

Growing Pains Cut Into Unifirst Results 

Unifirst (NASDAQ: UNF) has been working hard to grow its business in an effort to compete more directly with uniform and business services company Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS). Looking at the top line, those efforts are paying off but it is costing the company on the bottom line. The bottom-line results, and the guidance, reveal not only the impact of aggressive internal efforts to retain employees, and clients, and expand the brand but the impacts of inflation as well. In our view, Unifirst is well-positioned for the times but now isn’t the right time to buy into the story. 

Unifirst Grows Revenue But Margins Contract

Unifirst had a good quarter when looking at the top line and it even beat the consensus but that is about all the good news we have. The company reported $511.55 in consolidated revenue for a gain of 10.2% over last year but significant margin compression is present as well. The gains were driven by a 10% increase in core Laundry sales that were compounded by a 7.7% increase in specialty garments. 

Moving on to the margins, the company reported a 37.8% decline in operating income, a 40.3% decline in net income, and a 40% decline in GAAP EPS that is due to the combination of growth investments and inflation. The company says growth efforts trimmed $11.4million off of the income which is enough to offset some but not all of the margin decline. When adjusting for those costs, the operating and net income declines improve to -16% and -20% but are still deep in negative territory.  Looking forward, the company sees these pressures, both of them, continuing in the 4th quarter and have adjusted the guidance accordingly. The company is looking for revenue above the previously stated range and the Marketbeat.com consensus but reduced the outlook for margin. The new earnings guidance is now below the previously stated range and the Marketbeat.com consensus and we see downside risk in the numbers. One of the driving forces of the business is tight labor market conditions, conditions that are presenting problems for Unifirst too. 


Unifirst Returns Capital To Shareholders 

Unifirst pays a very safe dividend albeit with a small yield. The stock is yielding about 0.75% compared to Cintas's 1.05% but it does trade at a lower valuation. The dividend is backed up by a 15% payout ratio and a debt-free, cash-heavy balance sheet so we are expecting increases to continue. The company has increased the payout for 5 years and at an aggressive 50% CAGR but we see the growth rate falling over time. In addition, the company is buying back stock and purchased $15.7 million worth of shares in Q3. This leaves about $71.6 million under the current authorization or roughly 2.3% of the market cap with shares trading at $162. 

The Technical Outlook: Unifirst Might Be At The Bottom

Shares of Unifirst might be at the bottom but we’re not betting on it just yet. The price action is up in the wake of the report but not in any way we’d call bullish. At best, shares of this stock may wallow at or near the current level but we aren’t expecting a rebound without margin and earnings improvement. Until then, there is a risk the downtrend will continue and move the price action below the $155 level and bring the COVID-induced low back into play. 

Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cintas (CTAS)
2.9973 of 5 stars		$373.03+0.4%1.02%32.98Moderate Buy$447.22
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.