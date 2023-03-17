QQQ   304.71 (-0.68%)
AAPL   154.87 (-0.63%)
MSFT   280.77 (+1.65%)
META   199.43 (-2.68%)
GOOGL   101.39 (+1.07%)
AMZN   98.15 (-1.89%)
TSLA   178.99 (-2.79%)
NVDA   258.61 (+1.25%)
NIO   8.30 (-2.35%)
BABA   81.40 (-1.00%)
AMD   96.55 (-0.05%)
T   18.17 (-1.20%)
F   11.23 (-4.99%)
MU   56.28 (-0.51%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.96%)
GE   89.54 (-2.64%)
DIS   93.06 (-1.30%)
AMC   4.21 (-4.10%)
PFE   40.41 (+0.10%)
PYPL   73.49 (-1.16%)
NFLX   303.30 (-2.18%)
QQQ   304.71 (-0.68%)
AAPL   154.87 (-0.63%)
MSFT   280.77 (+1.65%)
META   199.43 (-2.68%)
GOOGL   101.39 (+1.07%)
AMZN   98.15 (-1.89%)
TSLA   178.99 (-2.79%)
NVDA   258.61 (+1.25%)
NIO   8.30 (-2.35%)
BABA   81.40 (-1.00%)
AMD   96.55 (-0.05%)
T   18.17 (-1.20%)
F   11.23 (-4.99%)
MU   56.28 (-0.51%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.96%)
GE   89.54 (-2.64%)
DIS   93.06 (-1.30%)
AMC   4.21 (-4.10%)
PFE   40.41 (+0.10%)
PYPL   73.49 (-1.16%)
NFLX   303.30 (-2.18%)
QQQ   304.71 (-0.68%)
AAPL   154.87 (-0.63%)
MSFT   280.77 (+1.65%)
META   199.43 (-2.68%)
GOOGL   101.39 (+1.07%)
AMZN   98.15 (-1.89%)
TSLA   178.99 (-2.79%)
NVDA   258.61 (+1.25%)
NIO   8.30 (-2.35%)
BABA   81.40 (-1.00%)
AMD   96.55 (-0.05%)
T   18.17 (-1.20%)
F   11.23 (-4.99%)
MU   56.28 (-0.51%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.96%)
GE   89.54 (-2.64%)
DIS   93.06 (-1.30%)
AMC   4.21 (-4.10%)
PFE   40.41 (+0.10%)
PYPL   73.49 (-1.16%)
NFLX   303.30 (-2.18%)
QQQ   304.71 (-0.68%)
AAPL   154.87 (-0.63%)
MSFT   280.77 (+1.65%)
META   199.43 (-2.68%)
GOOGL   101.39 (+1.07%)
AMZN   98.15 (-1.89%)
TSLA   178.99 (-2.79%)
NVDA   258.61 (+1.25%)
NIO   8.30 (-2.35%)
BABA   81.40 (-1.00%)
AMD   96.55 (-0.05%)
T   18.17 (-1.20%)
F   11.23 (-4.99%)
MU   56.28 (-0.51%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.96%)
GE   89.54 (-2.64%)
DIS   93.06 (-1.30%)
AMC   4.21 (-4.10%)
PFE   40.41 (+0.10%)
PYPL   73.49 (-1.16%)
NFLX   303.30 (-2.18%)

Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback

Fri., March 17, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • FedEx shares are surging on better-than-expected earnings but don't chase the price. 
  • Analysts are upping their targets, but consensus has this stock fairly valued. 
  • Resistance may cap gains until later in the year when some expected catalysts emerge. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than FedEx

Fedex stock price

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are rocketing higher on an improved earnings outlook but don’t take this as good news for the broad economy. The gains are impressive but driven by higher prices and company efforts that could only partially offset a decline in volume. The takeaway is that FDX shares could continue higher the upside potential is limited. The premarket action has the stock just below a critical resistance point, which may keep this market moving sideways until later this year. 

“Third quarter results were negatively affected by continued demand weakness, particularly at FedEx Express. In addition, operating income was negatively affected by the effects of global inflation, partially offset by U.S. domestic yield improvement and cost-reduction actions,” said FedEX CEO Raj Subramaniam. 

FedEx Was A Buy; Now It’s Wait And See 

FedEx was a buy going into earnings due to a low bar set by the analysts and outperformance foreshadowed by UPS (NYSE: UPS). That is questionable now, given the company’s mixed results. The revenue fell -5.9% YOY and missed the consensus by 230 basis points which is not good news. The offsetting factor is traction gained from cost-cutting efforts and the solid beat on the bottom line that overshadows the top-line miss. 

The caveat is that these are FedEx-specific results, possibly indicating better-than-expected results from the broader shipping/freight industry, but not a sign of economic strength. The company’s results are primarily driven by pricing increases of 11% in the Ground and Freight segments and 3% in Express. Volume is down in all segments and not forecast to improve. 


The company’s margin is excellent news, but the news is mixed. FedEx produced a margin to exceed the analyst's high-end targets, but the margin still contracted compared to last year. The Q3 adjusted EPS came in at $3.41 or $0.67 better than expected but is down more than 25% YOY due to deleveraging and top-line weakness.

Guidance for the year is favorable; the new low-end EPS is well above the previous high-end and has the analysts raising their targets but down more than 30% at the high end. The takeaway is that these are promising results; they are better-than-expected results, but they are not fantastic enough to sustain a rally and produce a new all-time high. 

Analysts Activity Drives Supports FedEx 

The analysts' activity supports FedEx and may drive it higher, but the upside is limited. The Q3 results and guidance sparked at least 10 new price targets that see this stock trading near $260, above the consensus, but there is significant resistance above the current price action, which is in line with the consensus. In this light, FedEx shares may struggle to move higher without some other catalyst to drive them. And upcoming catalysts could move the stock but not until later in the year. 

"Beyond the beat and F4Q raise, we think the potential earnings upside in F24 is quite large, as FedEx posted solidly better... With upcoming catalysts coming from DRIVE day on April 5th and a relatively low F4Q hurdle, we would expect strong upside follow through from FedEx shares," said Citi analyst Chris Wetherbee when he reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $275 per share from $250.

The Technical Outlook: FedEx Hits A Ceiling 

FDX shares popped on the guidance raise, but the market has already hit the ceiling and is below a critical resistance point. This may keep the market moving sideways in the near to short term, and there is a possibility shares will pull back before they move higher. The 10% surge in share price opened a large window on the daily chart the market may close while it digests this news and waits for the next catalysts. 

Should you invest $1,000 in FedEx right now?

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Parcel Service (UPS)
2.2223 of 5 stars		$189.26+0.7%3.42%14.34Hold$193.54
FedEx (FDX)
2.975 of 5 stars		$220.90+8.3%2.08%17.35Moderate Buy$210.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values

Three high-yield value stocks worth considering: UPS, Whirlpool, and VF Corporation. This video provides an in-depth analysis of each stock.

Recent Videos

Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: