×
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields

If there’s one silver lining about the bear market, it’s that income investors have higher dividend yields at their disposal.

While it’s hard to know if this week’s stock rebound will endure, we do know that many stocks remain significantly discounted. And that those that pay generous dividends are dangling attractive yields that may limit further downside.

When income investors see dividend yields of 3%, 4%, or more, they typically don’t last very long. Such stocks eventually get bid up to the point where the yields converge closer to the market average.

The current S&P 500 yield has climbed to approximately 1.7%. More than 50 of its components offer yields that are at least twice that. 

Yet simply going after the highest yields isn't a winning strategy. Companies that have long-term growth prospects to support those dividend payouts are ideal. 

What Energy Stock Pays a Big Dividend? 

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is an energy infrastructure company that pays a $2.65 annual dividend. Following the stock’s sharp decline from 2022 highs, this equates to a forward yield of 6.4%. By comparison, the average energy sector yield is around 4.2%.

With Enbridge, income investors are getting not just an above-average quarterly cash payout but also above-average fundamentals. The company’s diverse network of oil and gas pipelines transport the majority of U.S.-bound Canadian oil exports and nearly one-fifth of U.S. natural gas. This generates stable cash flow and profits that are shared with investors.


Over the last 20 years, Enbridge shareholder distributions have grown at a 12% rate. That growth is likely to persist based on an evolving plan to increase capacity on its main shipping line. Meanwhile, there are more synergies to be gained from the Spectra Energy merger which should trickle down to strong bottom-line results.

What’s particularly unique about Enbridge is that it has a growing regulated utility business that serves more than 3 million retail customers. This along with a bunch of wind energy assets off the coasts of Canada and Europe make it somewhat of a utility company in an energy company wrapper. 

Management is projecting that EBITDA will increase by approximately 9% this year which bodes well for its 65% target payout ratio. The stock has been pulled lower amid rising rates and recession fears, but the dividend remains safe and sustainable.

What is a Good Defensive Telecom Stock?

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is the largest telecommunications company in Canada. It is also one of the country’s largest dividend payers now, boasting a 6% yield with the stock back below $50. It is a yield that is more than twice that of the average communications stock.

As the name behind Bell Canada, BCE provides wireless, landline, and media services to residential and business customers nationwide. Approximately 70% of the country gets their local and long distance phone service through Bell Canada. 

The stock has been an outperformer this year on account of its reliable cash flow generation and defensive nature. Regardless of where the North American economy goes in the second half of the year, demand for BCE’s services will persist. That has management forecasting 2% to 7% earnings per share (EPS) growth for 2022. It is a wide range that reflects the uncertainty of the current economic climate but also a confidence in steady financial growth.

Despite an influx of competition in its core wireless market, BCE is performing well because of its superior scale, expense management, and focus on customer service. Given the dependable growth and a growing dividend to match it, it may be time to give BCE a call. 

Is Gilead Stock a Buy and Hold?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has failed to find its footing in the post-pandemic market. Shares of the biotech company are down 17% this year with risk-off mode not a friendly backdrop for the growth-oriented sector.

The recent concerns around Gilead include a diminishing contribution by remdesivir, the first Covid-19 treatment approved in the U.S., as the pandemic shifts to an endemic. But this doesn’t mean it's the end of the road for growth opportunities.

With the core HIV/hepatitis business as its backbone, Gilead is also making inroads in an oncology market that is expected to be the long-term growth driver of the business. Therapeutic candidates for blood cancer, leukemia, and breast cancer have all posted positive results in clinical trials this year. A new partnership with Dragonfly Therapeutics to advance an immunotherapy program targeting solid tumors also holds promise.

As Gilead’s oncology pipeline continues to progress, its leading HIV and hepatitis franchises will continue to generate solid profits. Management’s confidence in this two-pronged growth strategy is apparent. It recently hiked its quarterly dividend to $0.73 marking the seventh consecutive year of dividend growth. 

On an annualized basis, Gilead has a 4.8% dividend yield, the best among S&P 500 healthcare names. This should continue to create a floor for the stock until the market recognizes the growth potential of the various oncology programs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
2.8786 of 5 stars		$61.51+1.7%4.75%17.18Hold$72.07
BCE (BCE)
2.047 of 5 stars		$47.99-1.0%6.00%18.53Hold$67.30
Enbridge (ENB)
2.2152 of 5 stars		$41.25-0.6%6.45%18.01Moderate Buy$57.42
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Gilead Sciences right now?

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.