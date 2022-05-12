S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes

Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation 

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation 

Dutch Bros Goes On Sale, But Wait To Buy 

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are down 40% following the Q1 report and at levels we think too good to pass up. The caveat is that, while the growth story is still intact, the fall in share prices is driven by a combination of factors that promises volatility if not even better entry points. Among those factors are the high short interest and the analyst's sentiment. The short interest is up over 21% and may be growing while the analyst's sentiment is souring. 

At least 4 of the 10 analysts covering the stock have come out with commentary and none of it is good. Among them are 4 price target reductions and a downgrade from Buy to Hold and we think the revisions will continue to get worse before they get better. The current Marketbeat.com consensus of $52.11 is still fairly bullish and implies a 160% gain is in store for the stock. The caveat is the consensus is trending lower and the latest round of downgrades has the stock trading closer to $30 which is still a sizeable premium now that shares have their new low. 

Dutch Bros Comp Growth Slows To A Standstill 

Dutch Bros had a good quarter but the results are mixed relative to the analyst's expectations and the outlook is dim. As far as the Q1 period went, the company brought in $152.26 million for a gain of 54% over last year. The revenue is also 420 basis points better than expected and supported by new stores as well as volume and mix. The company opened 34 new locations during the quarter for a gain of 107 YOY or about 56% location growth with comps at existing locations up 6% from last year. The bad news is that margin took a big hit due to an astronomical rise in dairy costs. The adjusted EBITDA was cut in half because of it and drove a larger than expected loss on the bottom line. On the bottom line, the company reported -$0.10 in EPS to miss the consensus by $0.07. 


“Rapid escalations in dairy costs well above historic levels drove increases in our cost of sales. Costs related to more rapid new unit growth, escalating minimum wage in select mature markets, and other factors drove increases in labor costs. The timing of certain maintenance and travel costs also contributed to increased operating and other costs.”

Looking forward, the company is expecting to continue opening new stores but is forecasting comp store growth to come in flat for the fiscal 2022 period. The worse news is that both revenue and EBITDA were guided below the analysis consensus and there is a chance for downside performance as well. It looks like inflation is not only cutting into the bottom line but also curbing comp store growth. If inflation continues to rise as we expect it to do, comps may turn negative by the end of the year. 

The Technical Outlook: Dutch Bros Might Be At The Bottom 

Price action in Dutch Bros fell more than 40% in the wake of the Q1 report but may already be at the bottom. The deep decline is an opportune exit point for short selling and it looks like there is some buying activity going on. Assuming this is true, we see price action moving sideways at this level until a base can form and the news improves, or not. If not, price action may continue to move lower and could keep moving lower until either the market says this is absolutely as cheap as we will let this stock get, or the shorts decide they’ve made enough profits. 

Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation 

Should you invest $1,000 in Dutch Bros right now?

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dutch Bros (BROS)
1.8514 of 5 stars		$27.00+7.5%N/AN/ABuy$50.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.