S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
pixel
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
pixel
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades
Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project
3 Small-Cap Stocks For Your Fall Shopping List
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
pixel
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
pixel
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades
Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project
3 Small-Cap Stocks For Your Fall Shopping List
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
pixel
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
pixel
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades
Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project
3 Small-Cap Stocks For Your Fall Shopping List
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
pixel
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
pixel
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades
Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project
3 Small-Cap Stocks For Your Fall Shopping List

Endava Trading Higher After Topping Q4 Consensus Views

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | Kate Stalter
Endava Trading Higher After Topping Q4 Consensus Views Technology service provider Endava (NYSE: DAVA) advanced in early trade Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The company specializes in assisting clients in various verticals, including financial services and payments, technology, media, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Shares gapped up nearly 7% at the open, boosted by earnings of $0.57 per share on revenue of $184.6 million. Those numbers represent year-over-year growth of 104% and 65%, respectively.

Analysts had expected earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $180.50 million.

The company has a long history of beating views on both the top and bottom lines, according to data compiled by MarketBeat.

Some investors were spooked last week, when the company delayed its earnings report, originally scheduled for September 23. News like that may signal something wrong at the company, although there was no indication of that in today's report.

It may also mean that a large, material announcement is around the corner. However, the only announcement Endava made Tuesday concerned the company's We Care sustainability report. While important for the growing number of investors with concerns about sustainability, it was hardly the kind of material announcement with the potential to move the stock price significantly in either direction.

The report is intended to give company stakeholders "a comprehensive view of its achievements and priorities in relation to Environmental, Social, and Governance matters."

In its earnings release, the company highlighted several developments in the quarter and the fiscal year.

  • Top 10 clients accounted for 35% of revenue in FY2021, compared to 38% of revenue in the prior year.
  • By geographic region, 31% of revenue was generated in North America, 24% in Europe, 42% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in FY2021. This compares to 29% in North America, 24% in Europe, 44% in the United Kingdom, and 3% in the rest of the world in the prior year.
  • By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 27% from Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and 22% from Other. This compares to 53% from Payments and Financial Services, 26% from TMT and 21% from Other in the prior year.

Endava also issued guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as well as for the full year. However, the company used very deliberate language to emphasize that many pandemic-related uncertainties remain.

That's been typical across the board in recent quarters, as companies from all industries hedge their forecasts a bit, given widespread shortages and bottlenecks. For a company like Endava, which is a service provider, headwinds affecting its customers could have an effect on its results.

"At this time, the general economic environment remains fluid and it continues to be challenging to anticipate the ultimate full scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $193.68 million to $196.39 million.

It should be noted that Endava releases results in British pounds. It added that the current revenue forecast represents "constant currency revenue growth of between 56% and 58%."

Constant currencies are exchange rates that can smooth the effects of currency fluctuations for financial statements. It's a way of filtering out noise related to foreign currency ups and downs.

Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of a little over $0.57 per share to a little under $0.60 per share.

For the full year, the company expects revenue will be in the range of $823.08 million to $832.50 million. The company specified that this forecast represents constant currency growth between 38% and 40%.

Endava expects full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.179 to $2.26 per share.

Those forecasts assume the exchange rates at the end of August. when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.38 U.S. dollars and 1.17 euros.

Looking at Endava's chart, you'll see that the stock has been correcting below its August 19 high of $143.50. So far, it's corrected about 21%, finding support well above the 200-day line, which is a good sign. That means there's been some profit-taking, but not an all-out rush to get out of the stock quickly.

The stock fell 6.27% on September 22, as the company announced it was delaying its earnings announcement. With Tuesday's better-than-expected report, it's made up some of those gains.
Endava Trading Higher After Topping Q4 Consensus Views

Should you invest $1,000 in Endava right now?

Before you consider Endava, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endava wasn't on the list.

While Endava currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Endava (DAVA)1.6$125.21+6.3%N/A158.50Buy$109.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.